|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|6 May 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|The Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and determining the entitlement of the Members for the final dividend of the Company from 8th August, 2024 to 14th August, 2024 (both days inclusive). Hence, the record date for the AGM and final dividend is Wednesday, 7th August, 2024.
