|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|6 May 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|1.2
|60
|Final
|Recommended the final dividend for the Financial Year ended 31 st March, 2024 @ 60% i.e. Rs 1.20/- (Rupees One and Twenty Paise Only) per equity share of Rs 2/- each to be declared at the 144th Annual General Meeting of the Company.
