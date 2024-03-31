TO THE MEMBERS OF

CALIBER MINING AND LOGISTICS LIMITED

(Formerly Known as CALIBER MERCANTILE PRIVATE LIMITED)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of CALIBER MINING AND LOGISTICS LIMITED (Formerly Known as CALIBER MERCANTILE PRIVATE LIMITED) (the Company) having its CIN No. U74999MH2014PLC255811, which comprise the Balance sheet as on March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015, as amended, (Ind AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 its Profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the statement in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statement and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors term thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013(the Act) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs (financial position), net profit (financial performance including Other Comprehensive Income), Changes In Equity and Cash Flows of the company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, Board of directors is responsible for assessing the companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the standalone financial statements of the company to express an opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Results that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Results may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Results.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order

2. (A) As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income) and the standalone statement cash flow statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure B.

g) With respect to the matters to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act: as per the provision of section 197, the same is only applicable to Public Limited Companies thereof Private Limited Companies are out of the preview of this section, Hence the same is not applicable to the Company for the financial year 2023-24.

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact financial position in its standalone financial statements.

b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;.

c) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d) (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested by the company to or in any other person(s) or entities, including foreign entities (Intermediaries), with the understanding that the intermediary shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner by or on behalf of the company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of ultimate beneficiaries.

(ii) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entities including foreign entities (Funding Parties) with the understanding that such company shall whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party (ultimate beneficiaries) or provide guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate beneficiaries,

(iii) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representation under sub-clause (d) (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

e) The company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the financial year accordingly the provisions of section 123 is not applicable.

f) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility, however the same has operated and enabled throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rule 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Annexure-A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of CALIBER MINING AND LOGISTICS LIMITED (Formerly Known as CALIBER MERCANTILE PRIVATE LIMITED) of even date)

To the best of information and according to the explanation provided to us by the company and the books of accounts and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i. In respect of Companys Property, plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant & Equipment, Intangible Assets and relevant details of right-of-use asset.

(b) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

ii) The company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets at specific interval which, in our opinion is reasonable having regards to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program certain Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

iii) Based on our examination of registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed, lease agreement provided to us, we report that the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company as at the balance sheet date.

iv) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant & Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or Intangible Assets or both during the year.

v) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) Inventories of the company have been physically verified by the management at regular intervals. As per the information and explanation provided to us and having regards to the size of the company the frequency of verification of inventory is reasonable. The discrepancies noticed on such verification of inventory as compared to book records were not material and have been appropriately dealt with the books of accounts.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, from banks on the basis of security of current assets, According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, there are certain discrepancies found in Quarterly statements filed by the company with such banks as compared to details as per books of accounts, it was explained to us by the management that such discrepancies are because of delay in receiving of purchase invoices, (refer note 14B)

iii. During the year the company has made investment in AOP, and not provided guarantee or security or granted unsecured loans or advances in the nature of loans, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(a) During the year the company has not provided loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee or provided security to any other entity,

(b) The investments made are not prejudicial to the companys interest;

(c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans is repayable on demand; (refer note 3)

(d) No amount is overdue as on March 31, 2024.

(e) No loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties;

iv. The company has complied with the provision of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loan granted, investment made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

v. The company has not accepted any deposit or amount which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) is not applicable.

vi. Pursuant to the rule made by the Central Government of India, the company is not required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its products.

Hence, reporting under clause 3(vi) is not applicable.

vii. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the company is generally been regular in depositing all the undisputed statutory dues including provident funds, goods and service tax and other material statutory dues applicable with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanation given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at March 31, 2024, for the period of more than six month.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, no material dues on account of Goods and Service tax, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, income-tax, Sales Tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues as at March 31, 2024, which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute from the date becoming payable.

viii. There were no transaction relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered of disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessment under Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender.

(c) The company has applied the term loans for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statement of the company, fund raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been utilized during the year for long term purposes by the company.

(e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. (a) The company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments and term Loans. Hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) is not applicable.

(b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) is not applicable.

xi. (a) According to information and explanations given to us there were no fraud by the company and no material fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) No whistle-blower complaints received during the year by the company.

xii. The company is not a Nidhi company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

xiii. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company is in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable with the related parties and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) The company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size^nd nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the company, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedure.

xv. In our opinion during the year the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934). Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations provided to us during audit, the Company does not have any Core Investment Company (CIC) which are part of the group.

xvii. According to the explanations and information given to us, company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention which cause us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We however, state that this is not an assurance as to the further visibility of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the date of balance sheet date, will get discharge by the company as and when they fall due.-^?^?^^

xx. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has spent full amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects in compliance with second proviso to subsection (5) of section 135 of the said Act. (refer note 26b)

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(A)(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of CALIBER MINING AND LOGISTICS LIMITED (Formerly Known as CALIBER MERCANTILE PRIVATE LIMITED) of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s CALIBER MINING AND LOGISTICS LIMITED (Formerly Known as CALIBER MERCANTILE PRIVATE LIMITED) (the Company) having its CIN No. U74999MH2014PLC255811 as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial

control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.