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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
53.58
51
51
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
435.71
243.81
117.82
98.88
Net Worth
489.29
294.81
168.82
101.88
Minority Interest
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
1,677.66
1,430.4
953.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,677.66
1,430.4
953.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
7
5.16
4.81
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
427.4
|13.96
|2,63,395.01
|5,533.67
|6.26
|490.19
|33.51
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,842.95
|32.52
|1,03,740.94
|1,065.59
|0.05
|4,900.71
|209.29
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
84.07
|9.96
|73,912.81
|2,020.13
|1.19
|11,173.14
|38.48
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
375.35
|0
|22,811.94
|53.39
|0
|218.08
|28.56
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd
GMDCLTD
587
|31.47
|18,666.6
|221.18
|1.62
|814.05
|222.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
MIDC Chandrapur Industrial Are,
Plot No.B-38-B-48 Chinchala V,
Maharashtra - 442406
Tel: +91 71229 96128
Website: http://www.cmll.in
Email: investors@cmll.in
No Record Found
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Caliber Mining and Logistics Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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