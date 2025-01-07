iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd Dividend

2,218.5
(-1.13%)
Jan 17, 2025|11:04:55 AM

Caplin Point Lab CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend7 Aug 202423 Sep 202423 Sep 20242.5125Final
Recommended a Final Dividend of INR. 2.5 (125%) per equity share of Rs.2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. This shall be paid subject to approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.
Dividend16 May 202431 May 202431 May 20242.5125Interim
Declared an Interim Dividend of INR. 2.5 (125 %) per equity share of face value of INR. 2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Caplin Point Lab: Related News

Top Stocks for Today - 07th January 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 07th January 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Jan 2025|07:28 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ICICI Prudential, Caplin Point, Ashoka Buildcon, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.