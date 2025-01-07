|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|7 Aug 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|2.5
|125
|Final
|Recommended a Final Dividend of INR. 2.5 (125%) per equity share of Rs.2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. This shall be paid subject to approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.
|Dividend
|16 May 2024
|31 May 2024
|31 May 2024
|2.5
|125
|Interim
|Declared an Interim Dividend of INR. 2.5 (125 %) per equity share of face value of INR. 2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.
