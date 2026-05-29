Board Meeting 29 May 2026 21 May 2026

Castora Agri Commodities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2026 as per the requirement of Regulation- 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 2. To transact any other business with the permission of the chair.

Board Meeting 3 Mar 2026 3 Mar 2026

With regard to captioned subject, we would like to inform you that Board meeting of the Company was held today on 03rd MARCH, 2026 at the Registered Office of the Company wherein transactions as per the attached Board meeting Outcome were transacted.

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2026 24 Jan 2026

Gopal Iron & Steels Company Gujarat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1 To consider and approve Unaudited financial results along with the Limited review report for the quarter ended on 31st December 2025 as per the requirement of Reg 33 of SEBI (LODR) Reg 2015 2 To consider and approve the change in the Object Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company subject to approval of shareholders and other regulatory authorities 3 To consider regarding change in name of the Company subject to approval of shareholders the Registrar of Companies Stock Exchange and other regulatory authorities 4 To consider and approve the shifting of the Registered Office of the Company subject to approval of shareholders and regulatory authorities 5 To consider and approve the increase in the Authorized Share Capital of the Company and consequent alteration of the Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association subject to approval of shareholders 6 To finalize day date time of EGM of the Company and approve the draft notice of EGM. 7 Transact any other bu With regard to captioned subject, we would like to inform you that the Board meeting of the Company was held today on, 30TH JANUARY, 2026 at the Registered Office of the Company wherein following business were transacted: 1. To approve unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2025; AND to transact other businesses as attached in the document (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 30.01.2026)

Board Meeting 25 Nov 2025 27 Nov 2025

We would like to inform you that board meeting of the company was Heald on 25-11-2025, and tranced the business as attached in the document

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2025 30 Oct 2025

Gopal Iron & Steels Company Gujarat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Unaudited financial results along with the Limited review report for the quarter ended on 30 th September 2025 as per the requirement of Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 2. To transact any other business with the permission of the chair. Further in terms of Companys Code of Internal Procedures & Conduct for Regulating Monitoring & Reporting of trading by Insiders framed under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company which is closed from 01 st October 2025 will remain closed up to 13 th November 2025. This may be treated as compliance with Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. With regard to captioned subject, we would like to inform you that the Board meeting of the Company was held today on, 11th November, 2025 at the Registered Office of the Company wherein following business were transacted: 1. To approve unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2025. The meeting was commenced at 4:00 p.m. and concluded at 4:30 p.m (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 11/11/2025)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2025 31 Jul 2025