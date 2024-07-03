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Castora Agri Commodities Ltd Share Price Live

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16.81
(-4.97%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

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  • Open16.81
  • Day's High16.81
  • 52 Wk High18.35
  • Prev. Close17.69
  • Day's Low16.81
  • 52 Wk Low 5.5
  • Turnover (lac)0.02
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1.72
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8.27
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Castora Agri Commodities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

₹16.81

Prev. Close

₹17.69

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.02

Day's High

₹16.81

Day's Low

₹16.81

52 Week's High

₹18.35

52 Week's Low

₹5.5

Book Value

₹1.72

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.27

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Castora Agri Commodities Ltd Corporate Action

1 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Sep, 2025

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30 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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21 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Castora Agri Commodities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Castora Agri Commodities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:33 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 5.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 5.36%

Non-Promoter- 94.63%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 94.63%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Castora Agri Commodities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

4.92

4.92

4.92

4.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.03

-4.01

-4.06

-4.19

Net Worth

0.89

0.91

0.86

0.73

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

3.59

5.73

8.26

yoy growth (%)

-100

-37.31

-30.66

-44.18

Raw materials

0

-3.53

-6.4

-5.98

As % of sales

0

98.32

111.7

72.41

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.1

-0.34

-0.46

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.22

-2.28

-9.13

-3.93

Depreciation

0

0

-1.43

-1.44

Tax paid

0

0

0.14

0.11

Working capital

-0.4

-10.89

-9.22

-0.16

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-37.31

-30.66

-44.18

Op profit growth

-92.58

-42.11

-7,726.25

-97.39

EBIT growth

-92.58

-56.86

311.05

-257.15

Net profit growth

-90.21

-74.62

135.15

53.04

View Ratios

No Record Found

Castora Agri Commodities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,971.95

335.813,86,622.47343.560.046,810.08482.58

Premier Energies Ltd

PREMIERENE

1,089.05

345.7349,437.5951.970.02275.1742.62

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.6

28.1126,521.56524.3101,713.1698.55

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

229.6

14.4317,949.54288.552.6119,587.4467.83

Honasa Consumer Ltd

HONASA

415.3

69.4513,512.6164.470607.6542.9

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Castora Agri Commodities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pooja Premal Mehta

Additional Director

HARSHIL CHANDRESHBHAI PATNI

Managing Director

Nirav Shantilal Thakkar

Additional Director

Ankit Agrawal

Additional Director

RITABEN KIRANBHAI BAROT

Registered Office

B/701 Nirman Complex,

B/H Navrangpura Bus Stand,

Gujarat - 380009

Tel: -

Website: http://www.gopaliron.com

Email: gisco_guj@yahoo.in

Registrar Office

Office No S6-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Gopal Iron & Steels Co. (Gujarat) Limited (GISCO) was established in 1994. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company in 1995 and since then it is known as Gopal Iron & Steels Co. (Gujara...
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Reports by Castora Agri Commodities Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Castora Agri Commodities Ltd share price today?

The Castora Agri Commodities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.81 today.

What is the Market Cap of Castora Agri Commodities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Castora Agri Commodities Ltd is ₹8.27 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Castora Agri Commodities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Castora Agri Commodities Ltd is 0 and 9.76 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Castora Agri Commodities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Castora Agri Commodities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Castora Agri Commodities Ltd is ₹5.5 and ₹18.35 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Castora Agri Commodities Ltd?

Castora Agri Commodities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.04%, 3 Years at 42.17%, 1 Year at 113.32%, 6 Month at 59.64%, 3 Month at 47.59% and 1 Month at 3.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Castora Agri Commodities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Castora Agri Commodities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 5.37 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 94.63 %

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