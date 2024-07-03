Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorTrading
Open₹16.81
Prev. Close₹17.69
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹16.81
Day's Low₹16.81
52 Week's High₹18.35
52 Week's Low₹5.5
Book Value₹1.72
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.27
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
4.92
4.92
4.92
4.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.03
-4.01
-4.06
-4.19
Net Worth
0.89
0.91
0.86
0.73
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
3.59
5.73
8.26
yoy growth (%)
-100
-37.31
-30.66
-44.18
Raw materials
0
-3.53
-6.4
-5.98
As % of sales
0
98.32
111.7
72.41
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.1
-0.34
-0.46
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.22
-2.28
-9.13
-3.93
Depreciation
0
0
-1.43
-1.44
Tax paid
0
0
0.14
0.11
Working capital
-0.4
-10.89
-9.22
-0.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-37.31
-30.66
-44.18
Op profit growth
-92.58
-42.11
-7,726.25
-97.39
EBIT growth
-92.58
-56.86
311.05
-257.15
Net profit growth
-90.21
-74.62
135.15
53.04
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,971.95
|335.81
|3,86,622.47
|343.56
|0.04
|6,810.08
|482.58
Premier Energies Ltd
PREMIERENE
1,089.05
|345.73
|49,437.59
|51.97
|0.02
|275.17
|42.62
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.6
|28.11
|26,521.56
|524.31
|0
|1,713.16
|98.55
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
229.6
|14.43
|17,949.54
|288.55
|2.61
|19,587.44
|67.83
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
415.3
|69.45
|13,512.61
|64.47
|0
|607.65
|42.9
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pooja Premal Mehta
Additional Director
HARSHIL CHANDRESHBHAI PATNI
Managing Director
Nirav Shantilal Thakkar
Additional Director
Ankit Agrawal
Additional Director
RITABEN KIRANBHAI BAROT
B/701 Nirman Complex,
B/H Navrangpura Bus Stand,
Gujarat - 380009
Tel: -
Website: http://www.gopaliron.com
Email: gisco_guj@yahoo.in
Office No S6-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Gopal Iron & Steels Co. (Gujarat) Limited (GISCO) was established in 1994. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company in 1995 and since then it is known as Gopal Iron & Steels Co. (Gujara...
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Reports by Castora Agri Commodities Ltd
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