Castora Agri Commodities Ltd Management Discussions

1. OVERALL REVIEW ON INDUSTRY STRUCTURE & DEVELOPMENTS:

Gopal Iron and Steels Company (Gujarat) Limited (the company) is engaged in the manufacturing of SS/MS bars, MS Sections, ERW Pipes and other iron and steel items. The company caters domestic market.

The Company during the year was Rs. 315.86 Lakhs which was higher by as compared to Total Turnover of immediately preceding financial year.

2. OPPORTUNITY & THREATS:

Competition in the industry can be treated as a threat to the company. The Company needs to lower the cost of manufacturing to cope up with the increasing competition and to earn optimum profit and growth of the Company.

3. SEGMENT-WISE OR PRODUCT-WISE PERFORMANCE:

Based on the guiding principle given in Accounting Standard - 17 on Segment Reporting (issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India) the Companys Primary Business is manufacturing of SS / MS Bars, MS Section, ERW Pipers and other Iron & Steel Items, which have similar risks and returns. Accordingly, there are no separate reportable segments as primary segment is concerned.

4. BUSINESS OUTLOOK:

Total Turnover of the Company during the year was Rs. 315.86 Lakhs which was higher by as compared to Total Turnover of immediately preceding financial year. The constant efforts of the Company and Research and Developments will lead the Company to the higher level.

5. RISK & CONCERN:

The building, plant and machinery, vehicle and stocks of the company are adequately insured.

6. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

Considering the size of the company, your company has adequate system of internal control to provide reasonable assurance that assets are safeguarded and protected from unauthorized use or deposition.

7. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE:

Total Turnover of the Company during the year was Rs. 315.86 Lakhs which was higher by as compared to Total Turnover of immediately preceding financial year. Despite the difficult external environment the company will strive to improve its performance in long term prospects based on actual pace of global economy and is hopeful to achieve growth in upcoming years.

8. HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT:

Your Company treats its "Human Resources” as one of its most significant assets. The Company continues its focus on retention through employee engagement initiatives and provides a holistic environment where employees get opportunities to realize their potential.

A number of programs that provide focused people attention are currently underway. Your Company thrust is on the promotion of talent internally through job rotation and job enlargement. The Companys Health and Safety Policy commits to provide a healthy and safe work environment to all employees.

9. DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT CHANGES (I.E. CHANGE OF 25% OR MORE AS COMPARED TO THE IMMEDIATELY PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR) IN KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS, ALONG WITH DETAILED EXPLANATIONS THEREFOR, INCLUDING:

Ratio 2024-25 2023-24 Debtors Turnover 2.14 2.88 Inventory Turnover NA 0 Interest Coverage Ratio 0 0 Current Ratio 1.62 1.74 Debt Equity Ratio 59.38 57.84 Operating Profit Margin (%) Not applicable Not applicable Net Profit Margin (%) -0.77 1.32

10.DETAILS OF ANY CHANGE IN RETURN ON NET WORTH AS COMPARED TO THE IMMEDIATELY PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR ALONG WITH A DETAILED EXPLANATION THEREOF:

Apart from the reversal of deferred tax liability, there is no major change in the net worth.

11. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT:

The Company is working under good business environment which is the utmost important for the effectiveness as well as efficiency of the personnel of the Company.

12. ACCOUNTING TREATMENT:

The company has followed accounting treatment as prescribed in Indian Accounting Standard applicable to the company.

13. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Statements in this report on management Discussion and analysis may be forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable security laws or regulations. These statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. Actual results could however, differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a different to the Companys operations include global and domestic demand supply conditions, finished goods prices, raw material cost and availability and changes in government regulation and tax structure, economic development within India and the countries with which the company has business contacts and other factors such as litigation and industrial relations.

The Company assumes no responsibilities in respect of forward looking statements which may be amended or modified in future on the basis of subsequent developments, information of event.