To the Members of CEMANTIC INFRA-TECH LIMITED

(FORMERLY QUANTUM BUILD-TECH LIMITED)

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of CEMANTIC INFRA-TECH LIMITED (Formerly QLIANTLJM BLIILD-

TECI I LIMITED) (the "Company") which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 March 2025, and the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give dae information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with dae accounting principles generally accepted in India, of dae state of affairs of dae Company as at 31 March 2025, and its loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with die Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Other Information

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Board of Directors report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for the Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give atrue and fair chew of the state of affairs, Loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with die accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the -\ct. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design,

implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls thatwere operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of die financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing die financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors ;ire responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using die going concern basis of accounting unless die Board of Directors eitiier intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The management is responsible for ensuring that the accounting software used has the feature of.Vudit Tnal that captures the changes to each and every transaction of Books of accounts. Also ensure that the Audit Trial feature is always enabled at the database level and protected from any modification through implementing controls. Ensure that Audit Trial is retained as per statutory requirements for record retention through periodic backups.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing die Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whedier the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whedier due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report diat includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in die aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence die economic decisions of users taken on die basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout die audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perfonn audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to die audit in order to design audit procedures diat are appropriate in die circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in die financial statements made by the Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of die Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to die related disclosures in die financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on die audit evidence obtained up to die date of our auditors report. I Iowever, future events or conditions may cause die Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent die underlying transactions and events in a manner diat achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement drat we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore die key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by die Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("die Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in die "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of die Order, to the extent applicable.

2. (A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report diat:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for die purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by die Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss (including odier comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and die statement of cash flows dealt widi by this Report are in agreement with die books of account.

d) In our opinion, die aforesaid financial statements comply widi the accounting standards specified under Section 133 of die Act.

e) On die basis of die written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of die Act.

f) With respect to die adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of die Company and die operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(B) With respect to die odier matters to be included in the -Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the

Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and

according to the explanations given to us:

a) The pending litigations by and against the company which would impact its financial position in its financial statements as at31.03.2025 are disclosed in the financial statements. Refer Note. 5.1,18 and 25a and 25b to the financial statements.

b) The Company did not have any long-tenn contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to die Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d) (i) The management has represented that, to die best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any odier sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or odierwise, that the Intennediary shall:

• direcdy or indirecdy lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever (" U1 timate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or

• provide any guarantee, security or die like to or on behalf of die Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by die Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with die understanding, whedier recorded in wanting or otherwise, that the Company shall:

• direcdy or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any mannerwhatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in die circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (d) (i) and (d) (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

e) The Company has not declared / paid any dividend during the year. Hence, the compliance of the provisions of sec 123 of the Act is not applicable.

f) Based on our examination which includes test checks, die Company, in respect of financial year commencing on I*1 April 2024, lias used an accounting software for maintaining its books of accountwhich has a feature of recording audit trial (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with, in respect of die accounting software where such feature is enabled.

(C) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16): In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the current yrear is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act.

Place: Hyderabad Date: 29.05.2025 For Suryanarayana & Suresh Chartered Accountants Reg. No.00663 IS Muralikrishna Pinamaneni Partner M. No. 224319 UDIN: 25224319BMKUTY6062

Annexure Ato the Independent Auditors Report

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors report on the financial statement of CEMANTIC INFRA-TECH LIMITED (Formerly QUANTUM BUILD-TECH LIMITED) for the year ended 31 March 2025

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

The Annexure A referred to in the Independent Auditors Report of even date, on the Financial Statements, to the Members of CEMANTIC INFRA-TECH LIMITED (Formerly QUANTUM BUILD-TECH LIMITED) ( the

Company) for the year ended 31 March 2025. We report that:

i.

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. The Company has no intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us the company has a regular program of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified annually. In our opinion, tins periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noted on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in die name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made there under.

ii. (a) The Company does not maintain inventory and therefore we have not reported on the related matters.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees in aggregate from banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of currentassets at any point of time of the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ii) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii. During the year the company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in die nature of loans, secured orunsecured, to companies, firms. Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Hence, other sub clauses under this clause are not applicable.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company1, during the year, the Company has neither made any investments nor has it given loans or provided guarantee or security and therefore the relevant provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act ("the Act") are not applicable to die Company. Accordingly, clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on pledge of securities held in its securities held in its

Subsidiaries, Joint ventures or Associate Companies and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

s. (a) The Company has not raised any moneys byway of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt

instruments) Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not •applicable.

die records of the Company, amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax (‘GST1), Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Cess and other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year by die company with die appropriate audiorides.

According to die information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax (‘GST), Provident fund. Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2025 for a period of more than six months from die date they became payable except Service tax of Rs. 5,81,628/- and Professional Tax of Rs. 2000/-.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no statutory dues relating to Goods and Sendee Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues, which have not heen deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

xi. (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and

explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been tiled by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to die date of this report.

(c) The Company has not received any whistle-blower complaints during die year. I fence, the consideration of whisde-blower complaints are not applicable.

xii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Actwhere applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the

Company has internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with the directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of die Act are not applicable to die company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-LA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) & (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of Tndia. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not part of any group (as per die provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 as amended). Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

xvii. Tile Company has incurred a cash loss ofRs. 29.71 lakhs during the current financial year and Rs. 28.91 lakhs in die immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. Ill ere has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying die financial statements, our knowledge of die Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of die evidence supporting die assumptions, nodiing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on die date of the audit report diat the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at die date of balance sheet as and when they fall duewidiin a period of one year from die balance sheet date. We, however, state diat diis is not an assurance as to die future viability of die Company. W e furdier state that our reporting is based on the facts up to die date of the audit report and we neidier give any guarantee nor any assurance diat all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from die balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. There arc no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VTI to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

xxi. The Company is not required to prepare die consolidated financial statements. Hence, the reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

Place: Hyderabad Date: 29.05.2025 For Suryanarayana & Suresh Chartered Accountants Reg. No.006631S Muralikrishna Pinamaneni Partner M. No. 224319 UDIN: 25224319BMKUTY6062

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors report on the financial statements of CEM ANTIC INFRA-TECH LIMITED (Formerly QUANTUM BUILD-TECH LIMITED) for the year ended 31 March 2025

Report on the internal financial controls widi reference to the aforesaid financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

(Referred to in paragraph 2(A)(g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of CEMANTIC INFRA-TECH LIMITED (Formerly QUANTUM BUILD-TECH LIMITED) ("the Company") as of 31 March 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material aspects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 A larch 2025 based on tire internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering die essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and the Baird of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, die accuracy and completeness of die accounting records, and die timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies -Vet, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act").

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance widi die Guidance Note and die Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls widi reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply widi ediical requirements and plan and perform die audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whedier adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating die design and operating effectiveness of interred control based

on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgments, including the assessment of die risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial controls with Reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect die transactions and dispositions of the assets of die company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on die financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial controls with Reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls wifh reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that die internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, die Company has, in all material aspects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March, 2025, based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by die Institute of Chartered Accountants of India".