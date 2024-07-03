Invest wise with Expert advice
No Chart Data Available
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorRealty
Open₹5.3
Prev. Close₹5.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹5.3
Day's Low₹5.3
52 Week's High₹6.97
52 Week's Low₹3.58
Book Value₹0.91
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13.28
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
25.07
25.07
25.07
25.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-22.39
-22.09
-21.79
-21.39
Net Worth
2.68
2.98
3.28
3.68
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0.12
2.76
2.94
2.59
yoy growth (%)
-95.37
-5.93
13.53
35.25
Raw materials
-0.12
0
-5.75
-0.87
As % of sales
99.5
0.07
195.55
33.69
Employee costs
-0.29
-0.35
-0.36
-0.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.57
1.39
-3.68
-0.01
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
0
-0.02
Tax paid
0
-0.03
0
0
Working capital
-4.09
-1.89
-4.78
0.45
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-95.37
-5.93
13.53
35.25
Op profit growth
-146.4
-138.05
-1,007.47
33.01
EBIT growth
-140.39
-142.56
-1,042.12
41.66
Net profit growth
-3,156.98
-124.34
15,285.29
-97.95
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
561.95
|38.97
|1,39,100.14
|2,400.64
|1.42
|2,307.22
|127.61
Lodha Developers Ltd
LODHA
870.85
|29.79
|86,998.1
|794.3
|0.49
|3,901.7
|217.93
Phoenix Mills Ltd
PHOENIXLTD
1,741.95
|211.15
|62,299.18
|54.8
|0.14
|135.45
|153.89
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
1,599.1
|30.4
|58,143.63
|569.69
|0.5
|1,414.78
|442.6
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,326.75
|312.18
|57,147.13
|104.2
|0.15
|1,696.8
|277.78
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & MD
Guduru Satyanarayana
Non Executive Director
Kodali Vijaya Rani
Independent Non Exe. Director
K Saraswathi Kumar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Muppuri Snehith
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nalluri Venkata Chalapathi Rao
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deshna Jain
8-1-405/A/66 Dream Valley,
Near OU Colony Shaikpet,
Telangana - 500008
Tel: 91-040-23568766
Website: http://www.quantumbuild.com
Email: info@quantumbuild.com
12-10-167,
Bharath Nagar,
Hyderbad - 500018
Tel: 91-040-23818475/76/2
Website: www.vccilindia.com
Email: info@vccilindia.com
Summary
Cemantic Infra Tech Limited was initially incorporated as Quantum Softech Limited on September 03, 1998. The name of the Company was changed from Quantum Softech Limited to Quantum Build-Tech Limited ...
Read More
Reports by Cemantic Infra-Tech Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.