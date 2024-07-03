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Cemantic Infra-Tech Ltd Share Price Live

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5.3
(-1.85%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:39:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open5.3
  • Day's High5.3
  • 52 Wk High6.97
  • Prev. Close5.4
  • Day's Low5.3
  • 52 Wk Low 3.58
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0.91
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13.28
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Cemantic Infra-Tech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

₹5.3

Prev. Close

₹5.4

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0

Day's High

₹5.3

Day's Low

₹5.3

52 Week's High

₹6.97

52 Week's Low

₹3.58

Book Value

₹0.91

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13.28

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Cemantic Infra-Tech Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2025

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2 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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20 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Cemantic Infra-Tech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Trading Account

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Cemantic Infra-Tech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:33 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 23.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 23.93%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 76.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Cemantic Infra-Tech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

25.07

25.07

25.07

25.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-22.39

-22.09

-21.79

-21.39

Net Worth

2.68

2.98

3.28

3.68

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0.12

2.76

2.94

2.59

yoy growth (%)

-95.37

-5.93

13.53

35.25

Raw materials

-0.12

0

-5.75

-0.87

As % of sales

99.5

0.07

195.55

33.69

Employee costs

-0.29

-0.35

-0.36

-0.42

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.57

1.39

-3.68

-0.01

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

0

-0.02

Tax paid

0

-0.03

0

0

Working capital

-4.09

-1.89

-4.78

0.45

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-95.37

-5.93

13.53

35.25

Op profit growth

-146.4

-138.05

-1,007.47

33.01

EBIT growth

-140.39

-142.56

-1,042.12

41.66

Net profit growth

-3,156.98

-124.34

15,285.29

-97.95

View Ratios

No Record Found

Cemantic Infra-Tech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

561.95

38.971,39,100.142,400.641.422,307.22127.61

Lodha Developers Ltd

LODHA

870.85

29.7986,998.1794.30.493,901.7217.93

Phoenix Mills Ltd

PHOENIXLTD

1,741.95

211.1562,299.1854.80.14135.45153.89

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

1,599.1

30.458,143.63569.690.51,414.78442.6

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,326.75

312.1857,147.13104.20.151,696.8277.78

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Cemantic Infra-Tech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & MD

Guduru Satyanarayana

Non Executive Director

Kodali Vijaya Rani

Independent Non Exe. Director

K Saraswathi Kumar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Muppuri Snehith

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nalluri Venkata Chalapathi Rao

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deshna Jain

Registered Office

8-1-405/A/66 Dream Valley,

Near OU Colony Shaikpet,

Telangana - 500008

Tel: 91-040-23568766

Website: http://www.quantumbuild.com

Email: info@quantumbuild.com

Registrar Office

12-10-167,

Bharath Nagar,

Hyderbad - 500018

Tel: 91-040-23818475/76/2

Website: www.vccilindia.com

Email: info@vccilindia.com

Summary

Cemantic Infra Tech Limited was initially incorporated as Quantum Softech Limited on September 03, 1998. The name of the Company was changed from Quantum Softech Limited to Quantum Build-Tech Limited ...
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Reports by Cemantic Infra-Tech Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Cemantic Infra-Tech Ltd share price today?

The Cemantic Infra-Tech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cemantic Infra-Tech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cemantic Infra-Tech Ltd is ₹13.28 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cemantic Infra-Tech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cemantic Infra-Tech Ltd is 0 and 5.90 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cemantic Infra-Tech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cemantic Infra-Tech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cemantic Infra-Tech Ltd is ₹3.58 and ₹6.97 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Cemantic Infra-Tech Ltd?

Cemantic Infra-Tech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.28%, 3 Years at 23.03%, 1 Year at -14.42%, 6 Month at 16.88%, 3 Month at 2.27% and 1 Month at 3.85%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cemantic Infra-Tech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cemantic Infra-Tech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 23.94 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 76.06 %

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