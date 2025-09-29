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Cemantic Infra-Tech Ltd AGM

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5.4
(1.89%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM29 Sep 20253 Sep 2025
AGM 29/09/2025 Pursuant to section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Register of members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain close from Tuesday, 23rd September, 2025 to Monday , 29th September, 2025 (Both days Inclusive) for the purpose of 27th AGM of the Company. Pursuant to regulation 30 read with Para A, Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) regulation 2015, please find attached the summary of the proceedings of the 27th AGM held on 29th September, 2025 at 3:00 PM through Video Confrence and Other Audio-Visual Means(VC/OAVM) Kindly take it to your records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/09/2025) Please find enclosed the consolidated Scrutinizers Report of the 27th AGM held on Monday 29th September, 2025 at 3:00 PM through VC/OVAM , issued by the Scrutinizer and the result have been announced at the registered Office of the Company at Hyderabad. Kindly take it to your records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.09.2025)

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