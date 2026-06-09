Cemantic Infra-Tech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
25.07
25.07
25.07
25.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-22.39
-22.09
-21.79
-21.39
Net Worth
2.68
2.98
3.28
3.68
Minority Interest
Debt
2.29
1.82
1.58
1.32
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.97
4.8
4.86
5
Fixed Assets
0.02
0.03
0.04
0.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4.94
4.77
4.81
4.94
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.51
0.53
0.55
0.58
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
5.5
5.48
5.49
5.51
Sundry Creditors
-0.62
-0.66
-0.65
-0.64
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.45
-0.58
-0.58
-0.51
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
4.97
4.81
4.86
5
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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