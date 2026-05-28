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Cemantic Infra-Tech Ltd Board Meeting

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5.4
(1.89%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Quantum Build CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 May 202620 May 2026
Cemantic Infra-Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the items of the agenda. We wish to inform that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. Thursday 28th May, 2026 at the registered office of the Company where in the following matters have been discussed and approved:- Kindly take a note of the same (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2026)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20263 Feb 2026
Cemantic Infra-Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the items of the agenda:- We wish to inform that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. Monday 09th February, 2026 at the registered office of the Company where in the following matters have been discussed and approved:- Kindly take a note of the same. The Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2025 along with Limited Review Report issued by the Auditors is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:09.02.2026)
Board Meeting12 Nov 20257 Nov 2025
Cemantic Infra-Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the items of the Agenda:- We wish to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors held today i.e. 12.11.2025 where in the following items were discussed and approved. Enclosed herewith are the Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:12.11.2025)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20256 Aug 2025
Cemantic Infra-Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the items of the agenda. Enclosed herewith is the Outcome of Board Meeting held on today i.e. 14.08.2025 wherein the items of the agenda were considered & approved. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14.08.2025)

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