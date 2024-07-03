Cemindia Projects Ltd Summary

ITD Cementation India Limited was incorporated on June 24, 1978 as Cemindia Company Limited and obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on 6th November, 1978. The Company changed its name from Cemindia Company Limited to Kvaerner Cementation India Limited in 1995 and further to Skanska Cementation India Limited in July, 2001. Subsequently, the name was changed to ITD Cementation India Limited from Skanska Cementation India Limited in June, 2005.



ITD Cementation is one of the prominent and leading engineering and construction companies in India, renowned for its expertise in undertaking heavy civil and EPC projects. The Company play a pivotal role in driving Indias industrial growth by delivering specialised infrastructure solutions across sectors such as power, steel, petrochemicals, institutional buildings, factories and warehouses. At present, it is engaged in construction of a wide variety of structures like maritime structures, Mass Rapid Transport Systems (MRTS), dams & tunnels, airports, highways, bridges & flyovers and other foundations and specialized engineering work.



Formed as Cemindia Company, a FERA company, to take over the Indian branch of the Cementation Company, UK, with its main activity being construction contracts, the company offered specialized services like piling, diaphragm walling, ground treatment, tube leading, soil investigation, mine development, etc. The company, which is a subsidiary of the Cementation Company, UK, which holds a 51% stake, was, renamed Trafalgar House Construction with consent from Trafalgar House, UK, the ultimate holding company. Its target markets are marine projects, harbors, jetties, port installation, road and bridge construction, building projects, civil works for industrial structures such as power stations and dams, etc.



With technical assistance from its promoter companies Cementation Piling and Foundations, and Cementation Mining, UK it has developed the technology for pipe jacking and box jacking. This facilitates construction of subways and tunnels under existing roads and rail lines without interrupting traffic. The Company has demonstrated expertise in the construction of highways, bridges and flyovers that enhance connectivity and streamline traffic flow.In 1994-95, the company entered into a collaboration agreement with Trafalgar House Construction (Major Projects), for expertise in construction of highways, motorways, bridges, etc.



In Apr.96, Trafalgar House, UK, the parent company became a wholly owned subsidiary of Kvaerner, ASA, a Norwegian-based company.In 1999-2000, the company was the first construction company accredited with ISO 9002 in India for construction of Port and Harbour Structures in 1999. The Cementation Company Limited, UK the holding company, acquired 736593 equity shares thereby increasing their shareholding to 3702171 equity shares representing 80.37% of the paid up capital. The company had secured major road construction contracts, which are now under execution.



The major contracts, which were executed in 2001-02, were installation of RCC Marine Bored Piles for NSICT, Diaphragm Wall for Saifee Hospital, Piling works for CPCL.The company has distinction of having all its operations certified by ISO systems. The company has been awarded ISO 9001:2000 for quality and ISO 14001:1996 for environment during the year 2003.During the year 2013, the Companys Joint Venture, ITD-ITD Cem Joint Venture, has received two contracts namely: Design and Construction of Tunnels by shield TBM, Palam and I.G.D. Airport Underground Stations by Cut & Cover Method between Palam (including) & Shankar Vihar (excluding) on Janakpuri West-Kalindi Kunj Corridor under Delhi MRTS Project of Phase-III for Delhi Metro Rail Corporation of the value of Rs.



75,200 Lakh and Procurement of Ground Water Treatment Plants, Design, Construction, Supply, Installation, Commissioning including Mechanical & Electrical Equipment and Operation for Government of Tripura (SIPMIU) of the value of Rs. 3,988 Lakh.During the year 2015, a number of contracts were completed including, total civil construction job for ION Exchange (India) Ltd. for India Bulls Project at Nashik, Maharashtra, construction of North Cargo Berth II at VOC Port, Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, design and construction of Wharf Structure at Nhava Sheva Gateway Terminal at JNP, Navi Mumbai and various piling and civil works in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Orissa, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, etc.,With effect from 24th August, 2015 every equity share in the Company of face value of Rs.10/- each was sub divided into ten equity shares of having a face value of Rs.1/- each.During the year 2017, the Companys Joint Venture, ITD Cemindia JV, has received four contracts for Construction of Elevated Structures (Viaduct and stations) of Bangalore Metro Rail Project Phase 2 for Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited aggregating to Rs.237,019 lakhs, and ITDCem Maytas JV, has received contract for extension of Kaleshwaram Project-Package No.



17-Investigation, Design and Execution of Water conveyor system at Pranahita. Value Rs.32,294 lakhs.During the year 2017, a number of contracts were completed including construction of New Umtru Hydro Electric Project for Meghalaya Power Generation Corporation Limited, Meghalaya. Construction of balance work of Tunnels between Kawi and Dugga on Katra Dharam Sanction of Udhampur, Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir.



civil work for two LNS Storage Tanks at Mundra, Gujarat. Dredging and Reclamation works for development of Fourth Container Terminal of Jawaharlal Nehru Port for Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals Port Ltd., Maharashtra.In 2018-19, the Company completed Civil, Structural Fabrication & Erection, Water Supply & Drainage, Plumbing, Electric Lighting and Earthing for Indian Oil Refinery, Paradip; Haj Tower Project, in Kolkata and Construction of Super Structure (G+15) for Unified Academic Campus of Bose Institute, Salt Lake, Kolkata, West Bengal.During the year 2020-21, the Company completed tunnelling work of 11 kms for Mumbai underground Metro and Kolkata underground Metro project. A total of 5.7-km-length of approach trestle piles completed by various offshore piling fronts and especially by 34m Cantilever Piling Gantry and by Jack Up.



It completed around 3-km-length of Deck slab completed; Around 11.2 lakhs MT of boulders placed and forming the island breakwater. Completed Piling works, Jhajjar for GE Power and Extension of Jetty, Kattupalli for L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Limited.During FY 2021-22, the Company started tunnelling work at Bengaluru underground metro and both the tunnel boring machines have commenced tunneling; completed longest balanced cantilever bridge over railway line in Nagpur Metro with challenges of working over 25,000 Volts high-tension line of Indian Railways. In 2023, the Company completed first international project in Yangon, Myanmar; completed iconic Pamban Rameswaram bridge in Tamil Nadu; completed and handed over three out of four packages of the Bengaluru elevated metro project in Karnataka.In FY 2023-24.



Company completed projects comprising of laying of main trunk sewer by micro tunnelling method and construction of Churial Extension Pumping Station, in Kolkata, West Bengal. Underground construction of RCC Box Tunnel in Bimanbandar Station Yard for Metro Railway in West Bengal. Construction of lower & middle promenade, stepped embankment, diaphragm wall, earth filling with infrastructure services on East Bank of River Sabarmati at Ahmedabad, Gujarat.



Construction of Multi Modal IWT terminal for Indian Waterways Authority at Haldia, in West Bengal. Construction of Refit Jetty and Allied Facilities at Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Development of Liquid Cargo Jetty at JNPT in Navi Mumbai.



Maharashtra. Construction of Substructure for Pamban Bridge in Tamil Nadu. Upgradation of Passenger Terminal Building and Airside Facilities at Tiruchirappalli (Trichy) International Airport in Tamil Nadu.



Construction of New Integrated, Modification of Existing and Reconstruction of Old Terminal Building at Pune Airport in Maharashtra.Subsequent to the end of FY 2024-25, Company became a part of the Adani Group, as Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited, the erstwhile Promoter of the Company, divested their entire shareholding in the Company by way of transfer of 8,01,13,180 fully paid up equity shares of Re 1/- each of the Company representing 46.64% of the Voting Share Capital, held by them to Renew Exim DMCC, a company belonging to Adani group. Pursuant to the acquisition of 8,01,13,180 Shares of the Company by Renew, Adani group further acquired 3,57,77,403 shares of the Company representing 20.83% of the voting share capital, from the public shareholders of the Company and Renew acquired control over the Company and became its Promoter with effect from 28 May 2025. During the financial year 2024-25, the Company completed contracts including Construction of Rubble Mound Breakwater (2426m including 143m spur) for Development of Port Terminal for HOWE Engineering Projects (I) Pvt.



Ltd., Vizhinjam, Kerala. Development of Third Chemical Berth at Pir Pau, MBPT, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Development of Fourth Container Terminal at Jawaharlal Nehru Port on Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer Basis - Wharf and Approach Trestle Works for BMCT Maharashtra.



Balance works for Construction of Container Berth, Vizhinjam, Kerala. Construction of Terminal 3, Gujarat for HOWE Engineering Projects (I) Pvt. Ltd., Mundra, Gujarat.



Construction of Terminal 5 for HOWE Engineering Projects (I) Pvt. Ltd., Mundra, Gujarat. Construction of Container Berth 3 for Handling Dry Cargo for Adani Hazira Port Ltd., Hazira, Gujarat.



Development of T3 Terminal, South Port for Adani Container Terminal Limited, Mundra, Gujarat. Modification and Refurbishment of Terminal - 2 Building at Ahmedabad Airport for Ahmedabad International Airport Limited at Ahmedabad, Gujarat.