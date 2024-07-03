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Cemindia Projects Ltd Share Price Live

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1,116.3
(2.00%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:37:49 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,116.3
  • Day's High1,116.3
  • 52 Wk High1,149
  • Prev. Close1,094.4
  • Day's Low1,116.3
  • 52 Wk Low 503.3
  • Turnover (lac)14.47
  • P/E32.17
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value139.45
  • EPS34.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)19,176.65
  • Div. Yield0.27
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Cemindia Projects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

₹1,116.3

Prev. Close

₹1,094.4

Turnover(Lac.)

₹14.47

Day's High

₹1,116.3

Day's Low

₹1,116.3

52 Week's High

₹1,149

52 Week's Low

₹503.3

Book Value

₹139.45

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19,176.65

P/E

32.17

EPS

34.02

Divi. Yield

0.27

Cemindia Projects Ltd Corporate Action

20 Jun 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Jun, 2025

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11 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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13 May 2025

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 31 Jul, 2025

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Cemindia Projects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

ITD Cementation Wins ₹580 Crore Jetty Project in Abu Dhabi’s Ruwais LNG Expansion

ITD Cementation Wins ₹580 Crore Jetty Project in Abu Dhabi’s Ruwais LNG Expansion

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The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹2 per share, which translates to a 200% payout for shareholders for FY25.

30 Jun 2025|08:37 AM
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ITD Cementation secures ₹893 Crore contract in Odisha

ITD Cementation secures ₹893 Crore contract in Odisha

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The infrastructure player has been operating in India for over 9 decades, and announced robust performance during the quarter.

10 Jun 2025|10:50 AM
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Top Stocks for Today - 10th June 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 10th June 2025

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITD Cementation, Premier Energies, AstraZeneca, etc.

10 Jun 2025|06:43 AM
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ITD Cementation Q4 Net Profit Rises 27% to ₹113.6 Crore

ITD Cementation Q4 Net Profit Rises 27% to ₹113.6 Crore

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Operating margin also enhanced to 10.5% in Q4 FY25 from 9.8% in the corresponding period of the previous year, showing better operational performance.

14 May 2025|11:28 AM
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Top Stocks for Today - 14th May 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 14th May 2025

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bharti Airtel, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, etc.

14 May 2025|06:47 AM
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Cemindia Projects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:33 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.46%

Foreign: 67.46%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 9.24%

Institutions: 9.24%

Non-Institutions: 23.28%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Cemindia Projects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

17.18

17.18

17.18

17.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,378.38

1,816.25

1,476.55

1,220.35

Net Worth

2,395.56

1,833.43

1,493.73

1,237.53

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Dec-2017Dec-2016

Revenue

2,208.31

2,141.99

1,872.92

2,917.35

yoy growth (%)

3.09

14.36

-35.8

6.33

Raw materials

-635.38

-733.29

-543.51

-655.36

As % of sales

28.77

34.23

29.01

22.46

Employee costs

-301.31

-285.83

-236.14

-219.21

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Dec-2017Dec-2016

Profit before tax

19.25

94.03

146.19

98.96

Depreciation

-82.84

-78.87

-55.2

-45.83

Tax paid

-3.49

-9.93

-51.53

-48.12

Working capital

78.28

-148.97

284.22

-210.32

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Dec-2017Dec-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.09

14.36

-35.8

6.33

Op profit growth

-21.4

3.14

22.09

30.74

EBIT growth

-29.79

-19.72

23.42

24.93

Net profit growth

-63.49

-40.71

43.2

-185.73

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

10,060.58

9,246.16

7,717.87

5,090.91

3,809.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

10,060.58

9,246.16

7,717.87

5,090.91

3,809.02

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

176.96

76.9

63.85

62.89

44.85

Cemindia Projects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,875.5

49.35,33,088.183,560.920.9847,190.86541.77

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

228.23

59.3647,528.03212.2706,648.442.5

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

20.65

24.924,965.23389.90.631,171.7613.71

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd

ACMESOLAR

352.25

75.7824,828.26276.440.052,378.11109.77

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd

KPIL

1,266.9

20.2921,654.81219.840.876,963.98481.02

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Cemindia Projects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)

Malay Mahadevia

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Kattunga Srinivasa Rao

Executive Director & MD

Jayanta Basu

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manoj Kohli

Independent Non Exe. Director

SANGEETA BHATIA

Independent Non Exe. Director

ABIZER SHABBIR DIWANJI

SVP / Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Rahul Neogi

Registered Office

National Plastic Building,

A-Subhash Road Vile Parle (E),

Maharashtra - 400057

Tel: 91-22-67680600/66931600

Website: http://www.itdcem.co.in

Email: admin@itdcem.co.in

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

ITD Cementation India Limited was incorporated on June 24, 1978 as Cemindia Company Limited and obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on 6th November, 1978. The Company changed its name fro...
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Reports by Cemindia Projects Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Cemindia Projects Ltd share price today?

The Cemindia Projects Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1116.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cemindia Projects Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cemindia Projects Ltd is ₹19176.65 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cemindia Projects Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cemindia Projects Ltd is 32.17 and 7.85 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cemindia Projects Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cemindia Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cemindia Projects Ltd is ₹503.3 and ₹1149 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Cemindia Projects Ltd?

Cemindia Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 67.77%, 3 Years at 87.83%, 1 Year at 44.15%, 6 Month at 38.58%, 3 Month at 100.05% and 1 Month at 14.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cemindia Projects Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cemindia Projects Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.46 %
Institutions - 9.25 %
Public - 23.29 %

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