Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹1,116.3
Prev. Close₹1,094.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹14.47
Day's High₹1,116.3
Day's Low₹1,116.3
52 Week's High₹1,149
52 Week's Low₹503.3
Book Value₹139.45
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19,176.65
P/E32.17
EPS34.02
Divi. Yield0.27
The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹2 per share, which translates to a 200% payout for shareholders for FY25.
The infrastructure player has been operating in India for over 9 decades, and announced robust performance during the quarter.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITD Cementation, Premier Energies, AstraZeneca, etc.
Operating margin also enhanced to 10.5% in Q4 FY25 from 9.8% in the corresponding period of the previous year, showing better operational performance.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bharti Airtel, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, etc.
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
17.18
17.18
17.18
17.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,378.38
1,816.25
1,476.55
1,220.35
Net Worth
2,395.56
1,833.43
1,493.73
1,237.53
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
Revenue
2,208.31
2,141.99
1,872.92
2,917.35
yoy growth (%)
3.09
14.36
-35.8
6.33
Raw materials
-635.38
-733.29
-543.51
-655.36
As % of sales
28.77
34.23
29.01
22.46
Employee costs
-301.31
-285.83
-236.14
-219.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
Profit before tax
19.25
94.03
146.19
98.96
Depreciation
-82.84
-78.87
-55.2
-45.83
Tax paid
-3.49
-9.93
-51.53
-48.12
Working capital
78.28
-148.97
284.22
-210.32
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.09
14.36
-35.8
6.33
Op profit growth
-21.4
3.14
22.09
30.74
EBIT growth
-29.79
-19.72
23.42
24.93
Net profit growth
-63.49
-40.71
43.2
-185.73
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
10,060.58
9,246.16
7,717.87
5,090.91
3,809.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
10,060.58
9,246.16
7,717.87
5,090.91
3,809.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
176.96
76.9
63.85
62.89
44.85
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,875.5
|49.3
|5,33,088.18
|3,560.92
|0.98
|47,190.86
|541.77
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
228.23
|59.36
|47,528.03
|212.27
|0
|6,648.4
|42.5
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
20.65
|24.9
|24,965.23
|389.9
|0.63
|1,171.76
|13.71
ACME Solar Holdings Ltd
ACMESOLAR
352.25
|75.78
|24,828.26
|276.44
|0.05
|2,378.11
|109.77
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd
KPIL
1,266.9
|20.29
|21,654.81
|219.84
|0.87
|6,963.98
|481.02
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)
Malay Mahadevia
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Kattunga Srinivasa Rao
Executive Director & MD
Jayanta Basu
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manoj Kohli
Independent Non Exe. Director
SANGEETA BHATIA
Independent Non Exe. Director
ABIZER SHABBIR DIWANJI
SVP / Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Rahul Neogi
National Plastic Building,
A-Subhash Road Vile Parle (E),
Maharashtra - 400057
Tel: 91-22-67680600/66931600
Website: http://www.itdcem.co.in
Email: admin@itdcem.co.in
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
ITD Cementation India Limited was incorporated on June 24, 1978 as Cemindia Company Limited and obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on 6th November, 1978. The Company changed its name fro...
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Reports by Cemindia Projects Ltd
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