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Cemindia Projects Ltd Board Meeting

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1,094.4
(-1.65%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

ITD Cem CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 May 202611 May 2026
Final Dividend Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that, the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 14th May, 2026, have taken the following decisions: 1) Recommended payment of final dividend @ Rs. 3/- per equity share on 17,17,87,584 equity shares of Re. 1/- each (300%) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2026, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company (AGM). 2) Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Friday, 12th June, 2026, as the Record Date for determining entitlement of Members to receive dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2026. Letter enclosed. The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 4.36 p.m. and concluded at 5.10 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.05.2026)
Board Meeting29 Apr 202610 Apr 2026
Final Dividend & Audited Results The Board of Directors did not propose any dividend for the year 31st March, 2026 at its meeting held on 29th April, 2026. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:29.04.2026)
Board Meeting27 Mar 202627 Mar 2026
Approved the elevating Mr. Soumitra Ghosh, Vice President -Operations, in the category of Senior Management Personnel with effect from 02nd April, 2026.
Board Meeting5 Feb 202614 Jan 2026
Quarterly Results Cemindia Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 05th February, 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2025. This intimation is also being uploaded on the Companys website at https://www.cemindia.co.in/investors/board-notice/ . Outcome Of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 05.02.2026)
Board Meeting5 Nov 20255 Nov 2025
Outcome of Board meeting
Board Meeting30 Oct 202522 Oct 2025
Cemindia Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 30th October 2025 at Mumbai inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025. Results enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 30.10.2025)
Board Meeting30 Jul 202522 Jul 2025
ITD Cementation India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 30th July 2025 at Mumbai inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2025. Outcome of the Board Meeting. letter enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/07/2025)
Board Meeting20 Jun 202520 Jun 2025
Outcome of Board Meeting As per letter enclosed

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