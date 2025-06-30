|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 May 2026
|11 May 2026
|Final Dividend Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that, the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 14th May, 2026, have taken the following decisions: 1) Recommended payment of final dividend @ Rs. 3/- per equity share on 17,17,87,584 equity shares of Re. 1/- each (300%) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2026, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company (AGM). 2) Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Friday, 12th June, 2026, as the Record Date for determining entitlement of Members to receive dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2026. Letter enclosed. The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 4.36 p.m. and concluded at 5.10 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|29 Apr 2026
|10 Apr 2026
|Final Dividend & Audited Results The Board of Directors did not propose any dividend for the year 31st March, 2026 at its meeting held on 29th April, 2026. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:29.04.2026)
|Board Meeting
|27 Mar 2026
|27 Mar 2026
|Approved the elevating Mr. Soumitra Ghosh, Vice President -Operations, in the category of Senior Management Personnel with effect from 02nd April, 2026.
|Board Meeting
|5 Feb 2026
|14 Jan 2026
|Quarterly Results Cemindia Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 05th February, 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2025. This intimation is also being uploaded on the Companys website at https://www.cemindia.co.in/investors/board-notice/ . Outcome Of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 05.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|5 Nov 2025
|5 Nov 2025
|Outcome of Board meeting
|Board Meeting
|30 Oct 2025
|22 Oct 2025
|Cemindia Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 30th October 2025 at Mumbai inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025. Results enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 30.10.2025)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jul 2025
|22 Jul 2025
|ITD Cementation India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 30th July 2025 at Mumbai inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2025. Outcome of the Board Meeting. letter enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/07/2025)
|Board Meeting
|20 Jun 2025
|20 Jun 2025
|Outcome of Board Meeting As per letter enclosed
The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹2 per share, which translates to a 200% payout for shareholders for FY25.
The infrastructure player has been operating in India for over 9 decades, and announced robust performance during the quarter.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITD Cementation, Premier Energies, AstraZeneca, etc.
Operating margin also enhanced to 10.5% in Q4 FY25 from 9.8% in the corresponding period of the previous year, showing better operational performance.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bharti Airtel, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, etc.
On a YoY basis, revenue from operations grew to ₹2,244.9 crore from ₹2,017.2 Cr in Q3 FY24, which translates to an 11.3% increase, indicating steady run-rate business growth
ITD Cementation has focused intensely on infrastructure excellence to help contribute to growth in India while undertaking landmark projects like Vadhvan Port.
On August 1, reports suggested that KEC International emerged as the front-runner to acquire the promoter holding in ITD Cementation.
ITD Cementation specializes in engineering and construction projects, including maritime structures, airports, tunnels, highways, and industrial buildings.
ITD Cementation has not provided any additional information about the scope of the order or the timelines for its execution.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.