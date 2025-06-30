Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹2 per share, which translates to a 200% payout for shareholders for FY25.
The infrastructure player has been operating in India for over 9 decades, and announced robust performance during the quarter.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITD Cementation, Premier Energies, AstraZeneca, etc.
Operating margin also enhanced to 10.5% in Q4 FY25 from 9.8% in the corresponding period of the previous year, showing better operational performance.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bharti Airtel, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, etc.
On a YoY basis, revenue from operations grew to ₹2,244.9 crore from ₹2,017.2 Cr in Q3 FY24, which translates to an 11.3% increase, indicating steady run-rate business growth
ITD Cementation has focused intensely on infrastructure excellence to help contribute to growth in India while undertaking landmark projects like Vadhvan Port.
On August 1, reports suggested that KEC International emerged as the front-runner to acquire the promoter holding in ITD Cementation.
ITD Cementation specializes in engineering and construction projects, including maritime structures, airports, tunnels, highways, and industrial buildings.
ITD Cementation has not provided any additional information about the scope of the order or the timelines for its execution.
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