Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd Management Discussions

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
CENTRAL MINE PLANNING AND DESIGN INSTITUTE LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2007-2008
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
CORPORATE OVERVIEW:
Your Company continued to operate with seven Regional Institutes (RI)
located at Asansol, Dhanbad, Ranchi, Nagpur, Bilaspur, Singrauli &
Bhubaneswar and its headquarters at Ranchi. Seven Regional Institutes
designated as RI-I to RI-VII rendered consultancy services to seven
corresponding subsidiaries of CIL viz. ECL (RI-I), BCCL (RI-II), CCL (RI-
III), WCL (RI-IV), SECL (RI-V), NCL (RI-VI), & MCL (RI-VII). Consultancy
services to CIL (HQ), NEC & non-CIL clients like SCCL, TATA STEEL, NTPC,
SAIL-IISCO, CPCB, DSCL,ISM, Neyveli Lignite etc. were provided mainly
through CMPDI (HQ). CMPDI also handled specialised assignments of Ministry
of Coal and CIL.
Major Services Offered:
1.1 Geological Exploration & Drilling:-
* Detailed geological exploration of regionally explored blocks with a view
to generate reliable geological and geo-engineering data and assess in-situ
coal reserve for preparation of mining project report; geophysical survey
through multi-probe geophysical logging; high resolution shallow seismic
survey; hydro geological investigation and identification of coal bed
methane resources.
* Project Planning & Design:
Preparation of feasibility reports, detailed project reports and detailed
engineering drawings for underground and opencast mines, coal and mineral
beneficiation and utilisation plants, coal handling plants, workshops and
other ancillary units and infrastructure facilities including techno-
economic evaluation of various schemes and project reports for investment
decisions.
* Engineering Services:
Detailed design of system and sub-system for mines, beneficiation and
utilisation plants, coal handling plants, power supply systems, workshops
and other units, architectural planning & design.
* Research & Development:
Serving as nodal agency for all S&T schemes funded by Ministry of Coal and
R&D schemes funded by R&D Board of CIL. CMPDI, on its own, also takes up
applied research and development in the field of mining, beneficiation,
utilisation, environment, exploration, etc.
* Laboratory Services:
Well equiped state of the art laboratories are providing quality analysis
of mine gases, coal core sample, NDT, air, water, washability
characteristics of coal, physico-mechanical strength of strata, petrography
etc.
* Environmental Services:
Preparation of Environment Management Plan, its implementation and
monitoring through Regional Institutes and Headquarters and analysis of
air, water, noise samples at in-house CPCB approved laboratories.
Utilisation of remote sensing satelite data for land use monitoring has
also started for entire CIL mines.
* Information Technology
* Human Resource Development
* Specialised Services
- Geomatics and Remote Sensing
- Ventilation & Gas survey in mines
- Controlled Blasting
- Performance evaluation of new explosives
- Mining Electronics
- Mine capacity Assessment
- Mine Support Design, Rock Mass Rating (RMR)
- Non-Destructive Testing
- Management System Consultancy
- Measurement of Coal and OBR
1.2 Financial Working Results:
During the year under review your Company earned a net profit of Rs. 285.11
Lakhs (after deferred tax). The working results of the company are given
below:
(Rs. In lakhs)
Sales 19596.08
Less: Total Net Expenditure 18708.15
Gross Profit 887.93
Less:
Depreciation 237.02
Interest 21.57
Provision 72.65
331.24
Profit (+)/Loss (-) for the year 556.69
(Before P.P. Adjustment & Tax)
Less: Prior Period Adjustment 56.72
Profit before Taxation 499.97
Provision for Income Tax:
For current year 643.75
For Fringe Benefit Tax 85.36
For Deferred Tax (-)482.93
For earlier years (-)31.32
214.86
Net Profit after Tax 285.11
1.3 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:
The Management of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd. (CMPDIL)
presents its analysis report covering the performance and outlook of the
Company.
1.3.1 Mission of CMPDI:
The Mission of CMPDI is to provide total consultancy in coal and mineral
exploration, mining, engineering and allied fields as the premier
consultants in India and a leading one in the international arena.
1.3.2 Vision of CMPDI:
The vision of CMPDI is to be the market leader in an expanding earth
resource sector and allied professional activities.
1.3.3 Set Corporate Objectives to realize above:
Major objectives of CMPDI are as follows.
1. To provide consultancy support in coal and mineral exploration including
geological, geophysical, hydrological, remote sensing and environmental
data generation.
2. To improve quality of exploration and feasibility reports providing
higher level of confidence of geological assessment for optimum mine
planning.
3. To optimize generation of internal resources by improving productivity,
preventing wastage and mobilizing adequate external resources to meet
investment need.
4. Project Planning and Designing for coal mines, Coal beneficiation and
Utilization Plants, etc.
5. To give thrust on effectiveness of all S&T and R&D Schemes.
6. To assimilate and disseminate technological information through
information networks.
7. To undertake formulation of Environmental Management Plans (EMPs) and
Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) for coal mining and related projects.
8. To provide field services to Subsidiary Coal Producing Companies of CIL.
9. To provide consultancy services to outside organizations other than CIL
and its subsidiaries
1.3.4 Prevalent Coal Industry Environment vis-a-vis role of CMPDIL
Indian economy registered Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 9 % in the
year 2007-08 (as per central Statistical Organisation) and the projected
growth in GDP for 2008-09 is about 8 %. This will directly relate to the
demand for power,which is likely to rise to around 7 lakh MW by the end of
XIV Plan from the present level of installed power generation capacity of
1.4 lakh MW. The majority of increase in power generation will be through
coal fired thermal power stations. This will require rapid development of
coal sector. Coal production during 2007-08 was 456.4 Mt. of which a major
share of 83% (379.5 Mt.) was produced by Coal India Limited (CIL). Other
significant coal producers were Singareni Collieries Company Limited
(SCCL), TATA STEEL, Jindal Steel & Power Limited, Bengal EMTA, PANEM, ICML,
HIL, SAIL, Monnet Ispat Limited, etc. Coal production in the country is
expected to cross 1000 Mt by the terminal year of XII plan. CIL is expected
to grow yearly at a much faster rate than its earlier growth rate of 5-5.5
% yearly.
CMPDI, being in-house consultant of CIL as well as market leader in India
in the area of coal sector has the onus to provide exploration, planning &
design support to this sector. Enlargement of coal resource base & faster
proving of coal resources are required for meeting the rapidly increasing
energy requirement of the country. Accordingly, exploration of coal needs
to be intensified to improve the availability of coal resources for
conventional mining besides adapting alternative source of non renewable
energy generation through Underground Coal Gasification and Coal
Liquefaction.
CMPDIL is the nodal agency for detailed coal exploration in India except
the areas of Singareni Coal Company Ltd. areas. The presently known coal
resource base of the country is 264.53 Bt out of which 101.83 Bt (about
38%) has been explored in detail to put them in Proved Category. The
remaining 62%, i.e. around 162.70 Bt are still in Indicated / Inferred
Category and require detailed drilling to upgrade to Proved Category. About
24 Bt of regionally explored resources have been allotted for Captive
Mining. Such captive operators are also likely to look towards CMPDI for
exploration services. Developments are also taking place in emerging areas
like Coalbed Methane (CBM), Underground Coal Gasification (UCG) &
Information & Communication Technology (ICT) in coal sector. These emerging
technologies will present additional opportunity areas for CMPDI in coming
years.
1.3.5 Preparedness of CMPDIL:
CMPDIL is prepared to undertake the responsibilities through its following
functions:
(i) Consultancy and support services to customers, both within and outside
coal industry and the country, especially to the mineral, mining and allied
sectors.
(ii) Planning support and guidance to the sister coal-producing companies
within CIL.
(iii) Assistance to and execution for Ministry of Coal on matters/projects
relating to national coal-industry, eg, inventory of coal-deposits,
coalmining potentials and operations, S&T schemes, etc.
(iv) Liaison between MOC, CIL, and coal producing companies on technical
and operational matters.
CMPDI has envisaged to carry out 23.44 lakh metres of drilling in five
years of XI plan period through in-house drills as well as by outsourcing
as against about 10 lakhs metres of drilling carried out during X plan
period. During XI plan period, CMPDI will be preparing about 117 project
reports resulting in capacity addition of about 280 Mt and firming up
project planning needs for XII plan.
A brief description of all the functions of CMPDI is given below.
a. Geological Exploration and support Services - This core function of
CMPDI since its inception, offers the following services for mineral
deposits:
* Planning and execution of exploration;
* Resource evaluation and documentation for investment and exploitation
decisions; and
* Related field tests and laboratory support.
b. Planning, Design and Support Services - Being another core function of
CMPDI since inception, this offers the following services for construction
and operation of mining, beneficiation, utilization, and other
infrastructure and engineering projects.
* Formulation and/or evaluation of conceptual/pre-feasibility/feasibility
studies, project reports, and basic and detailed engineering designs;
* Engineering and other related consultancy and support; and
* Related field tests and laboratory support.
c. Environmental Management Services - Under offer since 1992, these cover
all round support to mining and mineral industry for environmental
management during their planning and operations, including laboratory and
test support.
d. Management System Services - Under offer since 1997, these cover
complete range of consultancy and support for creation, implementation, and
certification of various standardized management systems, eg, ISO 9001
Quality Management System and its industry specific translations, ISO 14001
Environmental Management System, OHSAS18001 occupational health and safety
management, and SA 8000 social accountability management.
e. Human Resource Development - Under offer since 1976, these cover
technical, managerial, and management-systems related training to the
market clientele, particularly in mineral and mining sector.
f. Specialised Services
- Geomatics and Remote Sensing
- Ventilation & Gas survey in mines
- Controlled Blasting
- Performance evaluation of new explosives
- Mining Electronics
- Mine capacity Assessment
- Mine Support Design, Rock Mass Rating (RMR)
- Non-Destructive Testing
- Management System Consultancy
- Measurement of Coal and OBR
1.3.6 Strategy adopted to realize above:
With the depth of knowledge and market place CMPDI has in mineral, mining
and allied sectors, it is adopting the following strategies and business
plan to realize its corporate objectives and vision as above.
(i) Enhancing exploration capacity
(ii) Diversification in newer areas of mineral, mining and allied
engineering sectors other than coal.
(iii) Increasing market share for outside clients
(iv) Tie-up with strategic partners both within and outside the country
(v) Upgradation and modernisation of existing facilities and infrastructure
(vi) Increasing operational efficiency and work quality
(vii) Improving corporate culture and internal systems
(viii) Rationalising manpower utilization and Executive manpower induction
to ensure continued exploration and planning support to the coal industry
(ix) Better cost control measures and monitoring.
1.4.0 Financial Overview of CMPDIL
During the year the Company made a net profit of Rs. 2.85 Crores (After
deferred Tax). The summary of the working results for the last three years
is as follows:
Status of CMPDIL
Eligibility Criteria 2005-06 2006-07 2007-08
1. Profit before Taxes (Rs .in crore) 3.95 4.47 5.00
2. Profit after Taxes Rs .in crore 1.42 2.59 2.85
3. Net worth (Rs. in crore) 44.29 46.32 47.48
4. Net profit to net worth% 8.92 9.65 10.53
5. Profit before depreciation, interest 8.03 8.45 8.81
and tax to capital employed (%)
6. Profit before interest and tax to 2.85 2.97 2.66
Turnover
2.0 RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS
2.1 R&D PROJECTS UNDER S&T GRANT OF MINISTRY OF COAL
The R&D activity in Coal sector is administered through an apex body
namely, Standing Scientific Research Committee (SSRC) with Secretary (Coal)
as its Chairman. The other members of this apex body include Chairman of
CIL, CMDs of CMPDIL, SCCL and NLC, Director of concerned CSIR laboratories,
representatives of Department of S&T, Planning Commission and educational
institutions, amongst others. The main functions of SSRC are to plan,
programme, budget and oversee the implementations of research projects and
seek application of the findings of the R&D work done. For in-house R&D
work of CIL, R&D Board headed by Chairman CIL is also functioning.
The SSRC is assisted by a Technical sub-committee headed by CMD, CMPDI. The
committee deals with research proposals related to coal exploration,
mining, mine safety, coal beneficiation & utilization and also the project
proposals on mine environment and reclamation.
CMPDIL acts as the Nodal Agency for co-ordination of research activities in
the coal sector, which involves identification of Thrust Areas for research
activities, identification of agencies, which can take up the research work
in the identified fields processing the proposals for Government approval,
monitoring the progress of implementation of the projects, preparation of
budget estimates, disbursement of funds etc.
Total no. of S&T projects taken up (till 31.03.2008) - 354
Total no. of S&T projects completed (till 31.03.2008) - 267
2.1.1 Physical performance:
During the Xth Plan Period a total of 51 projects have been completed by various agencies.
Status of Coal S&T projects in the XI th Plan period:
i) Projects on-going as on 1.4.2007 36
ii) Projects sanctioned b GoI during 2007-08 09
iii) Projects completed during 2007-08 10
iv Project terminated durin 2007 -08 01
v) Projects on-going as on 1.4.2008 34
* List of projects completed during 2007-08 is enclosed as Annexure - A.
ANNEXURE - A
Following Coal S&T Projects were completed during 2007- 08
SI. Name of the project Agency Financial Outlay
No. (Rs.in lakh)
1. Optimization of pillar parameters SCCL & NIRM 24.9
for development and final extraction S&T Grant - 19.96
of highly inclined seams at SCCL mines - MT/115
Cont. SCCL - 5.00
2. Development of support guidelines CMRI 21.78
for depillaring panels in Indian
coal mines - MT/126
3. Effect of production blasts on CMRI 36.24
ground water and geo technical
properties on pit-wall and dump
stability in open pit coal mines
- MT/129
4. A study on effect of underground CMRI 30.388
blasting on surface structures
vis-a-vis standardisation of
blast vibration damage threshold
- MT/138
5. Model studies on the efficiency IIT Kharagpur 14.766
of gravity blind back filling
method and evaluation of a pre
jamming indication parameters
- MT/147
6. Development of process/ CFRI & CMPDI 98.88
technique for potential For CFRI - 92.80
utilisation of less matured For CMPDI- 6.08
non-coking coal for making
hard coke by utilising stamp
charging - CU/47
7. Development of a process for NLC & RRL 98.60
the production of activated Trivandrum For NLC - 22.70
carbon from Neyveli Lignite For RRL (T) - 75.90
-CU/49
8. Development of cost effective NLC & Anna Univ. 38.10
high performance highway using For NLC-22.10
fly ash composite - EE/19 For Anna Univ.-
16.00
9. Studies on the impact of CFRI 33.90
atmospheric biotic/abiotic
particulates on the environment
of Iharia Coalfield and their
abatement strategies - EE/29
10. Studies on the use of Bottom NLC & TNAU 92.3244
slag in crop production - EE/32 For NLC-31.35
For TNAU-51.9744
Cont NLC- 9.00
2.1.2 Financial status:
Budget provisions vis-a-vis actual fund disbursement during the period are
given below:
Rs. in Crore
2006-07 2007-08
RE Actual RE Actual
6.0 8.09 12.86 12.48
2.2 CIL R&D Projects:
For in-house R&D work of CIL, R&D Board headed by Chairman, CIL is also
functioning. CMPDI acts as the Nodal Agency for co-ordination of research
activities funded by CIL R&D Board.
In order to enhance R&D base in command areas of CIL, the CIL Board in its
meeting held on 24 March 2008 has delegated substantial powers to the Apex
committee and also to CIL R&D Board. The Apex committee is now empowered to
sanction individual research project having outlay up to Rs. 5.0 Cr and Rs.
25.0 Cr per annum considering all the projects together. CIL R&D Board
which earlier had the power to sanction individual project up to 10.0 Cr
can now sanction individual project up to 50.0 Crore. Altogether CIL R&D
Board can now sanction research projects up to 500.OCr in a year. So far,
34 projects have been taken up under the funds of CIL R&D Board out of
which 22 projects have been completed.
2.2.1 The status of CIL R&D Board Projects during 2007-08 was as follows:
i) Projects on-going as on 1.4.2007 - 15
ii) Projects sanctioned during 2007-08 - Nil
iii) Projects completed during 2007-08 - 03
iv) Projects on-going as on 1.4.2008 - 12
2.2.2 The disbursement of fund for R&D jobs during the year 2007-08 was
Rs.11.08 Crore.
3.0 LABORATORY SERVICES:
3.1 Chemical Laboratory:-
i) Characterisation of coal was carried out on bore hole cores from 13
blocks explored by CMPDI in different coal companies of CIL and 30 bore
holes received from CBM Cell. A total of 6505.16 m of coal cores were
processed and 15576 nos. of samples were analysed for quality evaluation
and their downstream utilization.
ii) Characterisation of coal for sponge iron from exploration blocks is
being routinely taken up. Characterisation in respect of seven blocks has
already been completed and for others, it is in progress.
iii) Outside consultancy was provided to Gujarat Mineral Development
Corporation, Vigilance & Security Dept of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers
Limited including analysis of foreign coals.
iv) Characterisation of samples of CIL R&D funded project Resource
Assessment and Characterisation Study of Non-coking Coals for Sponge Iron
Industry is in progress.
3.2 COAL PETROGRAPHY LABORATORY:
Following jobs were undertaken during the year 2007-08:
i) During the year 2007-08, the laboratory has undertaken Petrographic
study (vitrinite reflectance and maceral analysis), minerals in coal
through XRD and shape size and distribution of minerals and cleat analysis
through SEM on 550 coal samples against the target 500 samples from
different blocks covering nineteen coalfields (including CIL/NON-
CIL/Promotional/CBM/Xth Plan & ONGC IV blocks) and outside agencies like
M/s J.B. Boda Pvt. Ltd. Total value of the outside consultancy jobs is
approx Rs.4.78 lakhs.
ii) This is the only laboratory in the country where all the four coal
Petrographers are accredited by International Committee of Coal and Organic
Petrology (ICCP).
iii) CIL R&D funded project under implementation:
iv) CIL R&D funded project entitled Resource assessment and
characterization study of non-coking coals for Sponge Iron Industry has
commenced from the month February05 and scheduled to be completed by
September08. The project will generate data on coal for applications in
sponge iron. The progress work of the project is as per schedule.
5.3 Coal Preparation Laboratory:
The following studies have been completed during the year under review:
i) Washability studies of 5 nos. of coal samples of CCL, SECL and ECL to
generate data for new washery as well as modification of existing washery.
ii) Washability studies and characterization of 11 nos. of bore hole coal
samples of CDRD 18,18A,22 and 26 of East Bokaro to incorporate in
geological report.
iii) Washability studies and characterization of 5 nos. of bore hole coal
core samples of CMTM 194, 195 & 196 of Talcher coalfield, MCL to
incorporate in geological report.
iv) Washability studies and characterization of 4 nos. of borecore samples
of Chhatrasal block, NCL to incorporate in geological report.
3.4 Coal bed Methane (CBM) Laboratory:
During the period the following activities have been carried out:
i) Field desorption study of five boreholes (one from MCL, three from WCL
and one from NLC has been carried out.
ii) Gas composition analysis of desorbed gas by Gas Chromatograph from CBM
boreholes has been completed.
iii) Gas compositional analysis of 236 nos. of mine air samples/ survey
samples from different collieries of CCL,BCCL and SECL has been carried
out.
3.5 Mining Laboratory:
Mining Laboratory caters for the jobs related with rock mechanics, strata
control and subsidence. Following jobs were carried out during 2007-08
3.5.1 Rock Mechanics:
i) Tests were conducted on 1587.42m length of drill core samples for
determination of physico-mechanical properties.
ii) Tests were conducted on 56 nos. roof rock samples from various mines of
CIL for determination of strength properties, slake durability index and
density.
iii) Tests were conducted on rock samples from Kelgaon OCP, WCL for
determination of physico-mechanical properties required for slope
stability.
iv) Tests were conducted for determination of specific gravity of 7 coal
seams of ECL mines.
3.5.2 Strata Control and Subsidence
i) RMR studies for 35 mines/districts of CIL have been completed and
reports submitted.
ii) Subsidence prediction reports were prepared for 4 underground mines of
CIL.
iii) Note on hard roof management in Indian coal miens.
iv) Assessment for the mineability of six coal blocks by UCG method.
4.0 ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES:
4.1 EIA/EMPs:
During the year, CMPDI prepared Form-1 for 35 projects, formulated 28 nos.
of Draft EMPs and 17 nos. of final EMPs for subsidiary companies of CIL.
4.2 Environmental Monitoring of Air, Water and Noise:
Once MoEF accords the environmental clearance to the mining projects,
routine environmental monitoring is required to ascertain the efficacy of
the pollution control measures taken up at the project level during their
operational phase. During 2007-08, environmental monitoring work of 232
projects of CIL (ECL-14, CCL-60, WCL-80, SECL45, NCL-9 and MCL-24) was
carried out by CMPDI through six environmental laboratories located at
Asansol, Jayant, Kusmunda, Hasdeo, Nagpur and Ranchi.
4.3 ETP for Krishnashila Project:
An integrated effluent treatment plant (ETP) scheme for Krishnashila
Opencast Project (4.OOMTY) of NCL was planned and designed to treat the
effluent from mine, coal handling plant, HEMM workshop and light vehicle
workshop. The capacity of the ETP is to treat 450 M3 /hour of the combined
effluent. A clear water reservoir was also included in the ETP circuit to
facilitate reuse of the treated water to the extent possible. The Draft
Report has been submitted.
4.4 Study of Environmental Problems of Aravali Hills & Preparation of
Action Plan for Restoration of Environmental Quality for Gurgaon District
(Haryana) and Alwar, Udaipur & Chittorgarh Districts of Rajasthan
With a quest to solve the problems of environmental degradation and to
promote sustainable development in the Aravali Hill range, Central
Pollution Control Board (CPCB) assigned the work of study of environmental
problems of Aravali Hills and to prepare the action plan for restoration of
environmental quality for 4 districts viz. Gurgaon (Haryana), Alwar,
Udaipur & Chittorgarh Districts of Rajasthan.
All the four Final Reports have been submitted. Two reports namely of
Gurgaon andAlwar districts have been accepted and published by CPCB. These
reports are priced atRs. 800.00 and Rs. 900.00 respectively.
4.5 Rapid EIA for Krishnashila Coal Transportation System, Renusagar Power
Division of M/s. HINDALCO
Rapid EIA for Krishnashila Coal Transportation System, Renusagar Power
Division of M/s. HINDALCO has been prepared and submitted to the client.
4.6 EIA/EMP for Kotre-Basantpur & Pachmo Coal Block (5.0 MTY) of M/s. Tata
Steel:
EIA/EMP for Kotre-Basantpur & Pachmo Coal Block (5.0 MTY) of M/s. Tata
Steel has been prepared and submitted.
4.7 S&T Projects:
- An S&T project titled Development of Emission Factors for various mining
machineries and operation in OC Coal Mines, approved by Ministry of Coal
for an estimated cost of Rs. 78.01 lakhs has been undertaken. The field
work has been completed and Draft Report is at advanced stage.
- An S&T project titled Fly Ash Characterization for Mine Void
Reclamation, approved by Ministry of Coal at an estimated cost of
Rs.287.684 lakhs has been taken up. The project is in progress.
- An S&T project on Development of Suitable Biological Wastewater
Treatment Technology through Constructed Wetlands for Treatment of Acid
Mine Drainage from Coal Projects, approved by Ministry of Coal for an
estimated cost of Rs. 78.62 lakhs has been taken up. Design and scheme of
treatment system has been completed and project is in progress.
5.0 INFORMATION COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY:
The following jobs were completed and on-going projects during the year
under review:
i) Spatial data preparation of North,Karanpura Coalfield
ii) Executive Information System for Coal India Limited up to E-5.
iii) Enhancement of subsidence prediction system.
5.1 On-going Projects:
i) Upkeeping of Integrated Information System including Website for Central
Coalfields Limited.
ii) Website for Bharat Coking Coal Limited.
iii) Spatial Special data preparation of CCL Land Information System
projects.
iv) Executive Information System for Coal India Limited.
v) Wireless Networking of BCCL area offices
6.0 SPECIALISED SERVICES:
6.1 Geomatics:
The services provided by CMPDI includes (i) remote sensing studies through
aerial photos & satellite data for preparation of thematic maps,
geostructural maps, siting of power stations, environmental baseline data
generation, etc. (ii) terrestrial survey, mine survey, overburden and coal
excavation survey, underground mine correlation survey.
6.1.1 Remote Sensing:
The Jobs completed during the year 2007-08 are as follows:
i) Site selection for coal based Thermal Power Station (TPS) in Dumka
District, Jharkhand based on remote sensing data for Lanco Infratect Ltd
ii) Identification of abandoned mines voids in West Bokaro coalfield based
on satellite data for Central Coalfield(CCL).
iii) Identification of potential sites for coal based Thermal Power Project
in South Karanpura, Hasdeo-Arand, Talcher & Ib Valley coalfield based on
remote sensing data for Central Electricity Authority (CEA).
iv) Land use/cover mapping of Talcher & Ib Valley coalfield based on remote
sensing data of the year 2007 for Mahanadi Coalfield (MCL).
v) Digital processing for leasehold area of 10 coal mining projects viz.
Expn. Of Ghugus OCP, Pauni-II OCP, Expn. of Pauni OCP, Expn. of HL OCP,
Yekona-I & II OCP, HL UGP(I&III), , Mahakali UGP, Chandra Rayatwari UGP,
New Majri-III UGP, of Western coalfield (WCL) for land reclamation
monitoring for compliance of the MOEF stipulation.
vi) Digital processing for leasehold area of 10 coal mining projects viz.
Jingurdah OCP, Bina OCP, Jayant OCP, Kakri OCP, Dudhichua OCP, Amlori OCP,
Nigahi OCP, Khadia OCP, Krishnashila OCP, Block B OCP of Singrauli
coalfield in Northern coalfield (NCL) for land reclamation monitoring for
compliance of the MoEF stipulations.
vii) Digital processing for leasehold area of Magadh, Amrapali, Konar &
North Urimiri OCPs of Central coalfieldis (CCL) for compliance of the MoEF
stipulations
viii) Land use/cover mapping of buffer zone of Ledo OCP & Tikak OCP, North
Eastern Coalfield (NEC) for preparation of environmental management plan
(EMP).
ix) Land use/cover mapping of buffer zone of Iyant OCP,NCL for preparation
of environmental management plan (EMP).
One CIL R&D Project ( No CIL/R&D/1/24/06) - Development of Methodology for
Rapid Volumetric Analysis of Excavated in-situ Overburden integrating High
Resolution Satellite, Airborne Laser Scanner data supported with ETS
through Digital Photogrammetric Technique. - is under progress as per
schedule.
6.1.2 Survey and Drawing:
The following major survey work were completed during the year 07-08:
i) Periodic OBR check measurement was carried out for 41 OC mines (2 in
ECL, 4 in BCCL, 1 in CCL, 5 in WCL, 9 in SECL, 8 in NCL, 2 in NEC & 10 in
MCL)
ii) Outsourcing/contractual OC patch survey were conducted in 32 OC patches
(16 in ECL, 2 in BCCL, 6 in CCL, 6 in SECL, 1 in NCL & 1 in MCL)
iii) Underground correlation survey of 2 mines (1 in ECL & 1 in BCCL)
iv) Digitization and scale conversion of mine plan 19 nos. (1 for ECL & 18
for BCCL)
v) Connection of coal blocks with national grid 12 nos .(11 in ECL & 1 in
SECL)
vi) Detail surface survey in 2 coal blocks (1 in NCL & 1 in SECL).
vii) Review of balance coal & OB reserves & stripping ratio 1 no. in CCL
viii) Identification of Open voids & dumps for land reclamation 7 nos. in
CCL
ix) Demarcation of coal blocks boundary 3 nos. in CCL command area.
x) Ground2water study survey 1 no. in ECL.
xi) Bore hole and other exploration related survey jobs in 19 exploration
camps.
xii) Implementation of two numbers of R&D projects under CIL R&D grant
titled as
- Development of rapid and accurate method of correlation survey in
underground mines and
- Development of methodology for rapid Volumetric Analysis of Excavated In
Situ OB integrating HRS, ALTM and Terrestrial Laser Scanner data supported
with ETS through Digital Photogrammetric Technique.
6.2 Blasting:
CMPDI has been rendering specialized technical services to CIL Subsidiaries
and other Companies for solution of blasting related problems, testing of
explosives and explosive accessories performance evaluation of new
products, etc. Following services were rendered to different subsidiaries
of Coal India Limited & outside agencies during 2007-08.
i) A total of 5 nos. of controlled blasting and vibration studies were
carried out for different mines of BCCL, CCL and Usha Martin Pvt. Ltd.
ii) Powder factor study was carried out in all the mines of CCL, BCCL, MCL,
NEC and NCL as a tri-partite member.
iii) Random sampling and testing of explosives and accessories were carried
out in the mines / magazines of BCCL, CCL, NEC and Neyveli Lignite
Corporation.
iv) Performance evaluation of 33 nos. of new explosive product v)
Introduction of SMS explosives at 4 mines of Steel Authority of India Ltd.
vi) One S&T Project titled Characterization of rock and explosive
parameters for optimal explosive energy utilization in opencast blasting
is being executed by CMPDI in association with CMRI, Dhanbad.
6.3 Mining Electronics:
CMPDI renders services to subsidiary companies of CIL in preparing
Feasibility Reports, Detailed Design Reports and Tender Documents for
establishing communication network at various subsidiaries of CIL. It also
renders valuable services to subsidiary companies in repairing and
calibration of gas detectors used in underground mines for safety purpose,
as well as in repairing of Imported / Indigenous HEMM cards. The following
jobs were completed during the year
6.3.1 Preparation of Reports/Schemes/NIT:
i) Scheme for High speed/Gigabit LAN for Rajmahal Area of ECL.
ii) NIT/Revised Cost estimate for Environmental Monitoring System of
Narsamunda & Chinakuri Mines of ECL.
iii) S&T Project Conveyor Control for Underground Mines in association
with RDCIS, Ranchi is in progress.
iv) BCCL Network inspected.
v) Inspection of MCL Companywide Voice and Data Network equipment carried
out.
vi) Pollution Control & Interlocking for Gevra & Dipka OCP.
vii) Communication system for inclusion in various PRs like Gopalprasad,
Pelma, Hingula, Bithnok(NLC), Manikpur, Dudhichua, Parej and many others.
viii) Scheme for Ringmain Telecom. of NCL.
ix) Environmental Monitoring System for Jarangdih, CCL.
x) Environmental Monitoring System for 6 mines of BCCL.
6.3.2 Repairing/Calibration/Testing of Electronic Cards/Gas Monitors
i) Repair & Calibration of 225 nos. of methnometers of various
subsidiaries.
ii) Repairing and testing of 180 nos. HEMM cards of various subsidiaries.
6.4 COAL TECHNOLOGY
The following jobs were completed during this year by this unit
i) Technical evaluation of different S&T projects relating to coal
utilization.
ii) Technical services to Ministry of Coal/CIL.
iii) Identification of non-coking coal resource in the command areas of all
coal producing companies of CIL for the production of Sponge Iron.
Apart from above, the following S&T projects, jointly with CFRI, Dhanbad
are in progress
i) Development of cheap, energy efficient by-product coke oven for
production of hard coke for steel/metallurgical use.
ii) Agglomeration formation in reducing condition in pressurized fluidized
bed gasification (PFBG) with low rank high ash coal.
6.5 Management System Consultancy
CMPDI diversified into management system consultancy in 1998. Over the
years, it has expanded its capabilities in this field, and now offers the
whole gamut of management system consultancy services that cover ISO 9001
Quality Management System (QMS),
ISO 14001 Environmental Management System (EMS), OHSAS 18001 Occupational
Health and Safety Assurance, Six Sigma application, and industry specific
translations of ISO 9001, e.g. ISO 17025, ISO 16949, etc.
During this year, CMPDI also diversified in providing consultancy for SA
8000 Social Accountability Management System.
The scope of such consultancy includes:
i) Creation of management systems;
ii) Providing training support;
iii) Initial implementation and certification support; and
iv) Post certification support/assessments etc.
6.5.1 Management System Consultancy for CIL and its Subsidiary Companies:
CMPDI has assisted CIL subsidiary companies to achieve a total of 70 ISO
9001 and/or ISO 14001 certifications through its consultancy in various
mines, hospitals, workshops, washery, etc.
6.5.2 Job completed during 2007-08:
Management system consultancy worth about Rs 38 lakhs was completed during
the year, which resulted into ISO 9001 certifications of 9 establishments
(for 7 OCPs, 1 (one) workshop and 1 (one) hospital) and ISO 14001
certifications of 9 OCPs (including 1 (one) recertification).
6.5.3 Work in progress:
Presently, CMPDI is providing management system consultancy worth about Rs
3.23 crores. This is for 97 certifications under ISO 9001, ISO 14001, OHSAS
18001, and SA 8000 in various CIL establishments, which include all major
opencast coal-mining projects, some of the major underground projects,
certification of total NCL against ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 and certification
of total SECL against SA 8000.
7.0 HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT
Your company believes that the strength and quality of Human Resource is
the backbone for dynamic and vibrant organisation. The company continued to
nurture its professionals to manage the operation of the company and
provide the leadership and techno-managerial inputs. Being knowledge-based
company, efforts have been made to recognise individuals knowledge-
strength and interweave them into a strong fabric. Human Resource
Development programmes in CMPDI are coordinated either through its in-house
Staff Training College or Reputed Training Institutes in the country
including IICM.
During the year 2007-08 the exposures were given to the employees in the
following major areas:
Major Area STC IICM External Foreign Total
Managerial/General 74 34 56 164
Technical/Functional 69 20 88 177
Cross Functional 21 46 67
Computer 61 40 101
Others/ General 189 145 8 342
Foreign Training/tour 28 28
Total 393 260 198 26 879
Note: 6 no. board level executives also participated in different
programmes of STC
7.1 Foreign Training:
In the year 2007-08 total 28 nos of executives from CMPDI including CMD &
Directors visited abroad for attending the high level meeting, conference
and training in several parts of the world. The executives visited abroad
are sharing their experience and knowledge among the executives of
different subsidiaries of CIL at IICM.
7.2 External Training:
In every year quite a good number of executives are being sent at different
institutions/places for attending Training, Conference, Workshop and
Symposium. This year 198 nos. of executives and non executives have
attended the programmes at different places in India. Nomination is
generally made by Head of the Division and Regional Director and selection
done by CMD/ Director as per need of the company.
Some of the topics on which executives attended the training, Workshop,
Seminar, Conference are listed below:
- 2nd Indian Mineral congress & Exhibition on sustainable Development to
meet socio economic expectation at Dhanbad
- Geominetech Symposium on new technology Management & Safety at
Bhubaneswar National W/S on condition Monitoring at Durgapur
- Advances in Drilling & Blasting Technologies Practices for Mining
Engineers at Hyderabad
- Remote Sensing & GIS technology and Application at Hyderabad
- Use of fly ash and blended cement for durable concrete at Ballabgarh
- Advanced Gravity Separation at Jamshedpur
- UNFC for reserve estimate at Bangalore
- National Colloquium on Longwall Mining in India - the next Mile Stone at
Kolkata
- National Workshop on Coal Beneficiation & Development of Coal
Derivatives at Kolkata
- Application of Numerical Modeling in Strata Control at Dhanbad
- Enviro International 2007 at Delhi
- Project Appraisal & Financing at Hyderabad
- India Carbon Conclave at Delhi
- Applied Ground Water flow & Transport modeling using visual Mudflow at
Hyderabad
- Modern Trends in Geophysical Sciences and Techniques at Dhanbad
- Managing the social and environmental Consequences of coal mining in
India at Delhi
- Trade Union Management Cooperation for Higher Productivity at Nagpur
- Worker and Safety at Nagpur
- Global Summit on Management Accounting at Delhi
- Asian Mining Congress at Kolkata
- Carbon Capture and Storage in the Power Sector : R&D Priorities at Delhi
- 2008 National Workshop on Coal mine methane at Delhi
7.2.1 At IICM:
Every year HRD Division is nominating large number of executives in senior
& middle level to IICM for training as per IICMs calendar programme.
Nominations are being made as per the recommendation of different Head of
the Division & Regional Directors as per the requirement of company &
customer need. After compilation and necessary approval from Management,
HRD Division nominates the executives at various programmes of IICM.
At IICM total 260 numbers of executives have been trained in 2007-08.
Some of the topics of different category are listed below:
- Functional skill programme for E&M/Civil/Mining/Excavation/System/Finance
Personnels
- Functional skill programme for Mine Safety personnels
- Design for bridges & silos.
- Development in Explosive & Blasting technology
- General Management Programme
- Advance Management Programme
- Total Cost/Contract Management
- I.T on exploration and Mining
- Welding technology,: Emerging Trends
- VAT & service tax
- Presentation skill
- Corporate communication & Image building
- Understanding labour laws
7.2.2 AT STAFF TRAINING COLLEGE:
STC is conducting training programmes for the employees of CMPDI. CIL had
given a target of 80 numbers non executives for skill development training
in 2007-08. CMPDI achieved the target and trained 83 numbers of employees
for their skill development. Apart from these trainings, STC also provides
training for executives and non executives of CMPDI as per need. A total of
399 persons trained in 2007-08.
The following trainings were given.
- Requirements of ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 and its Internal audit
- Training programme on CDM
- Introduction to Arc GIS and Geo data base
- Repair and maintenance of Drills
- Systematic application of Drilling and use of drilling equipments
- Computer application in Office Management
- Hindi Software
- Application of high wall miner
7.3 Training at CMPDI for students of different Institutions (VT):
HRD Division is organizing the training of the students of various
institutions at different division of CMPDI. This training is being
imparted mainly to the ward of employees of Coal India Limited but as a
special case the training is also being provided to outsiders.
The institutions mainly approached for training are:
- IIT, Guwahati
- Birla Institute of Technology, Ranchi
- Bengal Engineering University, Shibpur
- A.N. College, Patna.
- J.N. College, Ranchi
- JIIT, Noida
- Womens College, Ranchi
- St. Xaviers College, Ranchi
- Government Womens Polytechnique, Jamshedpur
Total students trained at CMPDI in 2007-08 are 88 numbers. The students
undergo these training/Project work for 7 days to 6 months. After
completion of training / project, HRD Division is providing a certificate
for successful completion.
8.0 OUTSIDE - CIL CONSULTANCY:
During the year 2007- 2008, Consultancy services were provided to 29
organisations for 38 jobs. Some of the important clients/organizations to
whom services were provided are SAIL-IISCO, Chattisgarh Mineral Development
Corpn. Ltd, Neyvelli Lignite, NTPC, Tata Steel, Singareni Collieries
Company Ltd ,DSCL, ISM, CPCB etc.
Presently, 23 outside consultancy jobs are in hand for 14 organisations
like SAIL-ISP, Tata Steel, Neyveli Lignite Corporation Ltd., Chattisgarh
State Electricity Board, HPGCL, HINDALCO, Mahaguj Collieries Limited,
NALCO, Central Electricity Authority. OMC, GMDC, Director General Of
Hydrocarbons etc.
During the year 2007-08, 43 jobs worth Rs. 10 crores and 32 lakhs from 33
organisations were procured by CMPDI.
9.0 MANPOWER AND WELFARE ACTIVITIES
9.1 MANPOWER
Particulars As on March 31, 2007 As on March 31, 2008
Executive 774 760
Non executive
Monthly Rated 1390 1365
Daily Rated 963 923
2353 2288
Grand Total 3127 3048
9.2 WELFARE ACTIVITIES:
i) CMPDI has 2518 nos. quarters at its Headquarters and Regional Institutes
with housing satisfaction of 100%.
ii) Adequate supply of drinking water has been made available to employees
of CMPDI.
iii) All the employees and their dependents are provided medical facilities
through its dispensaries and the hospitals owned by subsidiary companies of
CIL. Patients are also referred to renowned institutions as per
requirement.
iv) CMPDI provides financial assistance/grant to DAV Public School, Gandhi
Nagar, Ranchi and Birsa Uchcha Vidhyalaya, Hatiagonda, Ranchi which is only
for tribal students. There are 20 nos. of school buses including hired
small vehicles for school going children of employees. Scholarship is also
awarded to the children of CMPDI employees as per provision of CIL.
v) The Company also organised Inter Coal Carrom Tournament of 2007-08 in
December 2007. Its team also took part in Inter Coal Cricket/Carrom/Lawn
Tennis/Golf tournament in 2007-08.
vi) Canteen facility has been provided at CMPDI HQ and at two of its
Regional Institutes at Asansol and Bhubaneshwar. Food is provided to its
employees at 50% subsidy.
vii) Gratuity and Pension papers are given to the employees on the day of
their superannuation.
viii) There are 3 (three) co-operative credit societies in CMPDI.
10.0 RAJBHASHA:
Your company continued to implement the statutory provisions of the
Official Language Act, Official Language Rules and the directives of the
Ministry of Home Affairs (Official Language), Ministry of Coal and Coal
India Limited and made multi dimensional efforts to enhance the progressive
use of Official Language Hindi in daily official routine work during the
period under review.
Besides, documents under Section 3(3) of the Official Language Act, the
minutes of the different meetings held at the level of CMD/Director, the
Monthly and Annual Reports of your company also continued to be prepared
bilingually. The publication of 0Desh Kaal Sampada, a renowned & National
Level House Magazine of your company also continued to enhance the creative
writing in Hindi, which fetched laurel all over.
The month of September was organised as Hindi Month as per the directive of
Ministry of Coal. In order to propagate and make Hindi popular among the
employees of the company several Hindi competitions were organised. A large
number of employees participated in all competitions held during the month
and the winners were awarded suitably by the honble member of Hindi
advisory committee of Ministry of Coal Observer of CMPDIL Dr. Mata Prasad
(Ex-Governor, Arunachan Pradesh) who was specially invited on the occasion.
The appreciated the companys achievement and efforts made in the field of
official language policy. He also observed that company has achieved many
targets in progressive use of Hindi fixed in the annual programme issued by
the Ministry of Home Affairs for the period of 2007-08. In addition to
this, two departments who have done most of their official work in Hindi
were awarded CMPDI CMDs winner and runner shield respectively.
Your company has been awarded Smt. Indira Gandhi Coal Industry
Nationalisation Leadership Coal India Rajbhasha Samman by coal industry
for the highest achievement made in the field of official language policy
and progressive use of official language hindi in the company.
Four quarterly meetings of Official Language Implementation Committee were
also organised during the year under review. All four meetings were
presided over by Chairman-cum-Managing Director of the company to review
quarterly progress of Official Language in different departments of your
company as per the directive and annual programme issued by the Ministry of
Home Affairs, Department of Official Language.
Four Hindi workshops were also organised under the aegis of Staff Training
College (Human Resource Development) to facilitate the use of Official
Language Hindi in day-today work. All Hindi Workshops were very much
effective in removing hesitation of the employees in the field of
progressive use of Hindi in daily routine work.
For and on behalf of the Board of Directors
Ranchi (A.K. Singh)
Date : 24.07.2008 Chairman-cum-Managing Director