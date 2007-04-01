Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd Management Discussions

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

CENTRAL MINE PLANNING AND DESIGN INSTITUTE LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2007-2008 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS CORPORATE OVERVIEW: Your Company continued to operate with seven Regional Institutes (RI) located at Asansol, Dhanbad, Ranchi, Nagpur, Bilaspur, Singrauli & Bhubaneswar and its headquarters at Ranchi. Seven Regional Institutes designated as RI-I to RI-VII rendered consultancy services to seven corresponding subsidiaries of CIL viz. ECL (RI-I), BCCL (RI-II), CCL (RI- III), WCL (RI-IV), SECL (RI-V), NCL (RI-VI), & MCL (RI-VII). Consultancy services to CIL (HQ), NEC & non-CIL clients like SCCL, TATA STEEL, NTPC, SAIL-IISCO, CPCB, DSCL,ISM, Neyveli Lignite etc. were provided mainly through CMPDI (HQ). CMPDI also handled specialised assignments of Ministry of Coal and CIL. Major Services Offered: 1.1 Geological Exploration & Drilling:- * Detailed geological exploration of regionally explored blocks with a view to generate reliable geological and geo-engineering data and assess in-situ coal reserve for preparation of mining project report; geophysical survey through multi-probe geophysical logging; high resolution shallow seismic survey; hydro geological investigation and identification of coal bed methane resources. * Project Planning & Design: Preparation of feasibility reports, detailed project reports and detailed engineering drawings for underground and opencast mines, coal and mineral beneficiation and utilisation plants, coal handling plants, workshops and other ancillary units and infrastructure facilities including techno- economic evaluation of various schemes and project reports for investment decisions. * Engineering Services: Detailed design of system and sub-system for mines, beneficiation and utilisation plants, coal handling plants, power supply systems, workshops and other units, architectural planning & design. * Research & Development: Serving as nodal agency for all S&T schemes funded by Ministry of Coal and R&D schemes funded by R&D Board of CIL. CMPDI, on its own, also takes up applied research and development in the field of mining, beneficiation, utilisation, environment, exploration, etc. * Laboratory Services: Well equiped state of the art laboratories are providing quality analysis of mine gases, coal core sample, NDT, air, water, washability characteristics of coal, physico-mechanical strength of strata, petrography etc. * Environmental Services: Preparation of Environment Management Plan, its implementation and monitoring through Regional Institutes and Headquarters and analysis of air, water, noise samples at in-house CPCB approved laboratories. Utilisation of remote sensing satelite data for land use monitoring has also started for entire CIL mines. * Information Technology * Human Resource Development * Specialised Services - Geomatics and Remote Sensing - Ventilation & Gas survey in mines - Controlled Blasting - Performance evaluation of new explosives - Mining Electronics - Mine capacity Assessment - Mine Support Design, Rock Mass Rating (RMR) - Non-Destructive Testing - Management System Consultancy - Measurement of Coal and OBR 1.2 Financial Working Results: During the year under review your Company earned a net profit of Rs. 285.11 Lakhs (after deferred tax). The working results of the company are given below: (Rs. In lakhs) Sales 19596.08 Less: Total Net Expenditure 18708.15 Gross Profit 887.93 Less: Depreciation 237.02 Interest 21.57 Provision 72.65 331.24 Profit (+)/Loss (-) for the year 556.69 (Before P.P. Adjustment & Tax) Less: Prior Period Adjustment 56.72 Profit before Taxation 499.97 Provision for Income Tax: For current year 643.75 For Fringe Benefit Tax 85.36 For Deferred Tax (-)482.93 For earlier years (-)31.32 214.86 Net Profit after Tax 285.11 1.3 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT: The Management of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd. (CMPDIL) presents its analysis report covering the performance and outlook of the Company. 1.3.1 Mission of CMPDI: The Mission of CMPDI is to provide total consultancy in coal and mineral exploration, mining, engineering and allied fields as the premier consultants in India and a leading one in the international arena. 1.3.2 Vision of CMPDI: The vision of CMPDI is to be the market leader in an expanding earth resource sector and allied professional activities. 1.3.3 Set Corporate Objectives to realize above: Major objectives of CMPDI are as follows. 1. To provide consultancy support in coal and mineral exploration including geological, geophysical, hydrological, remote sensing and environmental data generation. 2. To improve quality of exploration and feasibility reports providing higher level of confidence of geological assessment for optimum mine planning. 3. To optimize generation of internal resources by improving productivity, preventing wastage and mobilizing adequate external resources to meet investment need. 4. Project Planning and Designing for coal mines, Coal beneficiation and Utilization Plants, etc. 5. To give thrust on effectiveness of all S&T and R&D Schemes. 6. To assimilate and disseminate technological information through information networks. 7. To undertake formulation of Environmental Management Plans (EMPs) and Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) for coal mining and related projects. 8. To provide field services to Subsidiary Coal Producing Companies of CIL. 9. To provide consultancy services to outside organizations other than CIL and its subsidiaries 1.3.4 Prevalent Coal Industry Environment vis-a-vis role of CMPDIL Indian economy registered Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 9 % in the year 2007-08 (as per central Statistical Organisation) and the projected growth in GDP for 2008-09 is about 8 %. This will directly relate to the demand for power,which is likely to rise to around 7 lakh MW by the end of XIV Plan from the present level of installed power generation capacity of 1.4 lakh MW. The majority of increase in power generation will be through coal fired thermal power stations. This will require rapid development of coal sector. Coal production during 2007-08 was 456.4 Mt. of which a major share of 83% (379.5 Mt.) was produced by Coal India Limited (CIL). Other significant coal producers were Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), TATA STEEL, Jindal Steel & Power Limited, Bengal EMTA, PANEM, ICML, HIL, SAIL, Monnet Ispat Limited, etc. Coal production in the country is expected to cross 1000 Mt by the terminal year of XII plan. CIL is expected to grow yearly at a much faster rate than its earlier growth rate of 5-5.5 % yearly. CMPDI, being in-house consultant of CIL as well as market leader in India in the area of coal sector has the onus to provide exploration, planning & design support to this sector. Enlargement of coal resource base & faster proving of coal resources are required for meeting the rapidly increasing energy requirement of the country. Accordingly, exploration of coal needs to be intensified to improve the availability of coal resources for conventional mining besides adapting alternative source of non renewable energy generation through Underground Coal Gasification and Coal Liquefaction. CMPDIL is the nodal agency for detailed coal exploration in India except the areas of Singareni Coal Company Ltd. areas. The presently known coal resource base of the country is 264.53 Bt out of which 101.83 Bt (about 38%) has been explored in detail to put them in Proved Category. The remaining 62%, i.e. around 162.70 Bt are still in Indicated / Inferred Category and require detailed drilling to upgrade to Proved Category. About 24 Bt of regionally explored resources have been allotted for Captive Mining. Such captive operators are also likely to look towards CMPDI for exploration services. Developments are also taking place in emerging areas like Coalbed Methane (CBM), Underground Coal Gasification (UCG) & Information & Communication Technology (ICT) in coal sector. These emerging technologies will present additional opportunity areas for CMPDI in coming years. 1.3.5 Preparedness of CMPDIL: CMPDIL is prepared to undertake the responsibilities through its following functions: (i) Consultancy and support services to customers, both within and outside coal industry and the country, especially to the mineral, mining and allied sectors. (ii) Planning support and guidance to the sister coal-producing companies within CIL. (iii) Assistance to and execution for Ministry of Coal on matters/projects relating to national coal-industry, eg, inventory of coal-deposits, coalmining potentials and operations, S&T schemes, etc. (iv) Liaison between MOC, CIL, and coal producing companies on technical and operational matters. CMPDI has envisaged to carry out 23.44 lakh metres of drilling in five years of XI plan period through in-house drills as well as by outsourcing as against about 10 lakhs metres of drilling carried out during X plan period. During XI plan period, CMPDI will be preparing about 117 project reports resulting in capacity addition of about 280 Mt and firming up project planning needs for XII plan. A brief description of all the functions of CMPDI is given below. a. Geological Exploration and support Services - This core function of CMPDI since its inception, offers the following services for mineral deposits: * Planning and execution of exploration; * Resource evaluation and documentation for investment and exploitation decisions; and * Related field tests and laboratory support. b. Planning, Design and Support Services - Being another core function of CMPDI since inception, this offers the following services for construction and operation of mining, beneficiation, utilization, and other infrastructure and engineering projects. * Formulation and/or evaluation of conceptual/pre-feasibility/feasibility studies, project reports, and basic and detailed engineering designs; * Engineering and other related consultancy and support; and * Related field tests and laboratory support. c. Environmental Management Services - Under offer since 1992, these cover all round support to mining and mineral industry for environmental management during their planning and operations, including laboratory and test support. d. Management System Services - Under offer since 1997, these cover complete range of consultancy and support for creation, implementation, and certification of various standardized management systems, eg, ISO 9001 Quality Management System and its industry specific translations, ISO 14001 Environmental Management System, OHSAS18001 occupational health and safety management, and SA 8000 social accountability management. e. Human Resource Development - Under offer since 1976, these cover technical, managerial, and management-systems related training to the market clientele, particularly in mineral and mining sector. f. Specialised Services - Geomatics and Remote Sensing - Ventilation & Gas survey in mines - Controlled Blasting - Performance evaluation of new explosives - Mining Electronics - Mine capacity Assessment - Mine Support Design, Rock Mass Rating (RMR) - Non-Destructive Testing - Management System Consultancy - Measurement of Coal and OBR 1.3.6 Strategy adopted to realize above: With the depth of knowledge and market place CMPDI has in mineral, mining and allied sectors, it is adopting the following strategies and business plan to realize its corporate objectives and vision as above. (i) Enhancing exploration capacity (ii) Diversification in newer areas of mineral, mining and allied engineering sectors other than coal. (iii) Increasing market share for outside clients (iv) Tie-up with strategic partners both within and outside the country (v) Upgradation and modernisation of existing facilities and infrastructure (vi) Increasing operational efficiency and work quality (vii) Improving corporate culture and internal systems (viii) Rationalising manpower utilization and Executive manpower induction to ensure continued exploration and planning support to the coal industry (ix) Better cost control measures and monitoring. 1.4.0 Financial Overview of CMPDIL During the year the Company made a net profit of Rs. 2.85 Crores (After deferred Tax). The summary of the working results for the last three years is as follows: Status of CMPDIL Eligibility Criteria 2005-06 2006-07 2007-08 1. Profit before Taxes (Rs .in crore) 3.95 4.47 5.00 2. Profit after Taxes Rs .in crore 1.42 2.59 2.85 3. Net worth (Rs. in crore) 44.29 46.32 47.48 4. Net profit to net worth% 8.92 9.65 10.53 5. Profit before depreciation, interest 8.03 8.45 8.81 and tax to capital employed (%) 6. Profit before interest and tax to 2.85 2.97 2.66 Turnover 2.0 RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS 2.1 R&D PROJECTS UNDER S&T GRANT OF MINISTRY OF COAL The R&D activity in Coal sector is administered through an apex body namely, Standing Scientific Research Committee (SSRC) with Secretary (Coal) as its Chairman. The other members of this apex body include Chairman of CIL, CMDs of CMPDIL, SCCL and NLC, Director of concerned CSIR laboratories, representatives of Department of S&T, Planning Commission and educational institutions, amongst others. The main functions of SSRC are to plan, programme, budget and oversee the implementations of research projects and seek application of the findings of the R&D work done. For in-house R&D work of CIL, R&D Board headed by Chairman CIL is also functioning. The SSRC is assisted by a Technical sub-committee headed by CMD, CMPDI. The committee deals with research proposals related to coal exploration, mining, mine safety, coal beneficiation & utilization and also the project proposals on mine environment and reclamation. CMPDIL acts as the Nodal Agency for co-ordination of research activities in the coal sector, which involves identification of Thrust Areas for research activities, identification of agencies, which can take up the research work in the identified fields processing the proposals for Government approval, monitoring the progress of implementation of the projects, preparation of budget estimates, disbursement of funds etc. Total no. of S&T projects taken up (till 31.03.2008) - 354 Total no. of S&T projects completed (till 31.03.2008) - 267 2.1.1 Physical performance: During the Xth Plan Period a total of 51 projects have been completed by various agencies. Status of Coal S&T projects in the XI th Plan period: i) Projects on-going as on 1.4.2007 36 ii) Projects sanctioned b GoI during 2007-08 09 iii) Projects completed during 2007-08 10 iv Project terminated durin 2007 -08 01 v) Projects on-going as on 1.4.2008 34 * List of projects completed during 2007-08 is enclosed as Annexure - A. ANNEXURE - A Following Coal S&T Projects were completed during 2007- 08 SI. Name of the project Agency Financial Outlay No. (Rs.in lakh) 1. Optimization of pillar parameters SCCL & NIRM 24.9 for development and final extraction S&T Grant - 19.96 of highly inclined seams at SCCL mines - MT/115 Cont. SCCL - 5.00 2. Development of support guidelines CMRI 21.78 for depillaring panels in Indian coal mines - MT/126 3. Effect of production blasts on CMRI 36.24 ground water and geo technical properties on pit-wall and dump stability in open pit coal mines - MT/129 4. A study on effect of underground CMRI 30.388 blasting on surface structures vis-a-vis standardisation of blast vibration damage threshold - MT/138 5. Model studies on the efficiency IIT Kharagpur 14.766 of gravity blind back filling method and evaluation of a pre jamming indication parameters - MT/147 6. Development of process/ CFRI & CMPDI 98.88 technique for potential For CFRI - 92.80 utilisation of less matured For CMPDI- 6.08 non-coking coal for making hard coke by utilising stamp charging - CU/47 7. Development of a process for NLC & RRL 98.60 the production of activated Trivandrum For NLC - 22.70 carbon from Neyveli Lignite For RRL (T) - 75.90 -CU/49 8. Development of cost effective NLC & Anna Univ. 38.10 high performance highway using For NLC-22.10 fly ash composite - EE/19 For Anna Univ.- 16.00 9. Studies on the impact of CFRI 33.90 atmospheric biotic/abiotic particulates on the environment of Iharia Coalfield and their abatement strategies - EE/29 10. Studies on the use of Bottom NLC & TNAU 92.3244 slag in crop production - EE/32 For NLC-31.35 For TNAU-51.9744 Cont NLC- 9.00 2.1.2 Financial status: Budget provisions vis-a-vis actual fund disbursement during the period are given below: Rs. in Crore 2006-07 2007-08 RE Actual RE Actual 6.0 8.09 12.86 12.48 2.2 CIL R&D Projects: For in-house R&D work of CIL, R&D Board headed by Chairman, CIL is also functioning. CMPDI acts as the Nodal Agency for co-ordination of research activities funded by CIL R&D Board. In order to enhance R&D base in command areas of CIL, the CIL Board in its meeting held on 24 March 2008 has delegated substantial powers to the Apex committee and also to CIL R&D Board. The Apex committee is now empowered to sanction individual research project having outlay up to Rs. 5.0 Cr and Rs. 25.0 Cr per annum considering all the projects together. CIL R&D Board which earlier had the power to sanction individual project up to 10.0 Cr can now sanction individual project up to 50.0 Crore. Altogether CIL R&D Board can now sanction research projects up to 500.OCr in a year. So far, 34 projects have been taken up under the funds of CIL R&D Board out of which 22 projects have been completed. 2.2.1 The status of CIL R&D Board Projects during 2007-08 was as follows: i) Projects on-going as on 1.4.2007 - 15 ii) Projects sanctioned during 2007-08 - Nil iii) Projects completed during 2007-08 - 03 iv) Projects on-going as on 1.4.2008 - 12 2.2.2 The disbursement of fund for R&D jobs during the year 2007-08 was Rs.11.08 Crore. 3.0 LABORATORY SERVICES: 3.1 Chemical Laboratory:- i) Characterisation of coal was carried out on bore hole cores from 13 blocks explored by CMPDI in different coal companies of CIL and 30 bore holes received from CBM Cell. A total of 6505.16 m of coal cores were processed and 15576 nos. of samples were analysed for quality evaluation and their downstream utilization. ii) Characterisation of coal for sponge iron from exploration blocks is being routinely taken up. Characterisation in respect of seven blocks has already been completed and for others, it is in progress. iii) Outside consultancy was provided to Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Vigilance & Security Dept of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited including analysis of foreign coals. iv) Characterisation of samples of CIL R&D funded project Resource Assessment and Characterisation Study of Non-coking Coals for Sponge Iron Industry is in progress. 3.2 COAL PETROGRAPHY LABORATORY: Following jobs were undertaken during the year 2007-08: i) During the year 2007-08, the laboratory has undertaken Petrographic study (vitrinite reflectance and maceral analysis), minerals in coal through XRD and shape size and distribution of minerals and cleat analysis through SEM on 550 coal samples against the target 500 samples from different blocks covering nineteen coalfields (including CIL/NON- CIL/Promotional/CBM/Xth Plan & ONGC IV blocks) and outside agencies like M/s J.B. Boda Pvt. Ltd. Total value of the outside consultancy jobs is approx Rs.4.78 lakhs. ii) This is the only laboratory in the country where all the four coal Petrographers are accredited by International Committee of Coal and Organic Petrology (ICCP). iii) CIL R&D funded project under implementation: iv) CIL R&D funded project entitled Resource assessment and characterization study of non-coking coals for Sponge Iron Industry has commenced from the month February05 and scheduled to be completed by September08. The project will generate data on coal for applications in sponge iron. The progress work of the project is as per schedule. 5.3 Coal Preparation Laboratory: The following studies have been completed during the year under review: i) Washability studies of 5 nos. of coal samples of CCL, SECL and ECL to generate data for new washery as well as modification of existing washery. ii) Washability studies and characterization of 11 nos. of bore hole coal samples of CDRD 18,18A,22 and 26 of East Bokaro to incorporate in geological report. iii) Washability studies and characterization of 5 nos. of bore hole coal core samples of CMTM 194, 195 & 196 of Talcher coalfield, MCL to incorporate in geological report. iv) Washability studies and characterization of 4 nos. of borecore samples of Chhatrasal block, NCL to incorporate in geological report. 3.4 Coal bed Methane (CBM) Laboratory: During the period the following activities have been carried out: i) Field desorption study of five boreholes (one from MCL, three from WCL and one from NLC has been carried out. ii) Gas composition analysis of desorbed gas by Gas Chromatograph from CBM boreholes has been completed. iii) Gas compositional analysis of 236 nos. of mine air samples/ survey samples from different collieries of CCL,BCCL and SECL has been carried out. 3.5 Mining Laboratory: Mining Laboratory caters for the jobs related with rock mechanics, strata control and subsidence. Following jobs were carried out during 2007-08 3.5.1 Rock Mechanics: i) Tests were conducted on 1587.42m length of drill core samples for determination of physico-mechanical properties. ii) Tests were conducted on 56 nos. roof rock samples from various mines of CIL for determination of strength properties, slake durability index and density. iii) Tests were conducted on rock samples from Kelgaon OCP, WCL for determination of physico-mechanical properties required for slope stability. iv) Tests were conducted for determination of specific gravity of 7 coal seams of ECL mines. 3.5.2 Strata Control and Subsidence i) RMR studies for 35 mines/districts of CIL have been completed and reports submitted. ii) Subsidence prediction reports were prepared for 4 underground mines of CIL. iii) Note on hard roof management in Indian coal miens. iv) Assessment for the mineability of six coal blocks by UCG method. 4.0 ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES: 4.1 EIA/EMPs: During the year, CMPDI prepared Form-1 for 35 projects, formulated 28 nos. of Draft EMPs and 17 nos. of final EMPs for subsidiary companies of CIL. 4.2 Environmental Monitoring of Air, Water and Noise: Once MoEF accords the environmental clearance to the mining projects, routine environmental monitoring is required to ascertain the efficacy of the pollution control measures taken up at the project level during their operational phase. During 2007-08, environmental monitoring work of 232 projects of CIL (ECL-14, CCL-60, WCL-80, SECL45, NCL-9 and MCL-24) was carried out by CMPDI through six environmental laboratories located at Asansol, Jayant, Kusmunda, Hasdeo, Nagpur and Ranchi. 4.3 ETP for Krishnashila Project: An integrated effluent treatment plant (ETP) scheme for Krishnashila Opencast Project (4.OOMTY) of NCL was planned and designed to treat the effluent from mine, coal handling plant, HEMM workshop and light vehicle workshop. The capacity of the ETP is to treat 450 M3 /hour of the combined effluent. A clear water reservoir was also included in the ETP circuit to facilitate reuse of the treated water to the extent possible. The Draft Report has been submitted. 4.4 Study of Environmental Problems of Aravali Hills & Preparation of Action Plan for Restoration of Environmental Quality for Gurgaon District (Haryana) and Alwar, Udaipur & Chittorgarh Districts of Rajasthan With a quest to solve the problems of environmental degradation and to promote sustainable development in the Aravali Hill range, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) assigned the work of study of environmental problems of Aravali Hills and to prepare the action plan for restoration of environmental quality for 4 districts viz. Gurgaon (Haryana), Alwar, Udaipur & Chittorgarh Districts of Rajasthan. All the four Final Reports have been submitted. Two reports namely of Gurgaon andAlwar districts have been accepted and published by CPCB. These reports are priced atRs. 800.00 and Rs. 900.00 respectively. 4.5 Rapid EIA for Krishnashila Coal Transportation System, Renusagar Power Division of M/s. HINDALCO Rapid EIA for Krishnashila Coal Transportation System, Renusagar Power Division of M/s. HINDALCO has been prepared and submitted to the client. 4.6 EIA/EMP for Kotre-Basantpur & Pachmo Coal Block (5.0 MTY) of M/s. Tata Steel: EIA/EMP for Kotre-Basantpur & Pachmo Coal Block (5.0 MTY) of M/s. Tata Steel has been prepared and submitted. 4.7 S&T Projects: - An S&T project titled Development of Emission Factors for various mining machineries and operation in OC Coal Mines, approved by Ministry of Coal for an estimated cost of Rs. 78.01 lakhs has been undertaken. The field work has been completed and Draft Report is at advanced stage. - An S&T project titled Fly Ash Characterization for Mine Void Reclamation, approved by Ministry of Coal at an estimated cost of Rs.287.684 lakhs has been taken up. The project is in progress. - An S&T project on Development of Suitable Biological Wastewater Treatment Technology through Constructed Wetlands for Treatment of Acid Mine Drainage from Coal Projects, approved by Ministry of Coal for an estimated cost of Rs. 78.62 lakhs has been taken up. Design and scheme of treatment system has been completed and project is in progress. 5.0 INFORMATION COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY: The following jobs were completed and on-going projects during the year under review: i) Spatial data preparation of North,Karanpura Coalfield ii) Executive Information System for Coal India Limited up to E-5. iii) Enhancement of subsidence prediction system. 5.1 On-going Projects: i) Upkeeping of Integrated Information System including Website for Central Coalfields Limited. ii) Website for Bharat Coking Coal Limited. iii) Spatial Special data preparation of CCL Land Information System projects. iv) Executive Information System for Coal India Limited. v) Wireless Networking of BCCL area offices 6.0 SPECIALISED SERVICES: 6.1 Geomatics: The services provided by CMPDI includes (i) remote sensing studies through aerial photos & satellite data for preparation of thematic maps, geostructural maps, siting of power stations, environmental baseline data generation, etc. (ii) terrestrial survey, mine survey, overburden and coal excavation survey, underground mine correlation survey. 6.1.1 Remote Sensing: The Jobs completed during the year 2007-08 are as follows: i) Site selection for coal based Thermal Power Station (TPS) in Dumka District, Jharkhand based on remote sensing data for Lanco Infratect Ltd ii) Identification of abandoned mines voids in West Bokaro coalfield based on satellite data for Central Coalfield(CCL). iii) Identification of potential sites for coal based Thermal Power Project in South Karanpura, Hasdeo-Arand, Talcher & Ib Valley coalfield based on remote sensing data for Central Electricity Authority (CEA). iv) Land use/cover mapping of Talcher & Ib Valley coalfield based on remote sensing data of the year 2007 for Mahanadi Coalfield (MCL). v) Digital processing for leasehold area of 10 coal mining projects viz. Expn. Of Ghugus OCP, Pauni-II OCP, Expn. of Pauni OCP, Expn. of HL OCP, Yekona-I & II OCP, HL UGP(I&III), , Mahakali UGP, Chandra Rayatwari UGP, New Majri-III UGP, of Western coalfield (WCL) for land reclamation monitoring for compliance of the MOEF stipulation. vi) Digital processing for leasehold area of 10 coal mining projects viz. Jingurdah OCP, Bina OCP, Jayant OCP, Kakri OCP, Dudhichua OCP, Amlori OCP, Nigahi OCP, Khadia OCP, Krishnashila OCP, Block B OCP of Singrauli coalfield in Northern coalfield (NCL) for land reclamation monitoring for compliance of the MoEF stipulations. vii) Digital processing for leasehold area of Magadh, Amrapali, Konar & North Urimiri OCPs of Central coalfieldis (CCL) for compliance of the MoEF stipulations viii) Land use/cover mapping of buffer zone of Ledo OCP & Tikak OCP, North Eastern Coalfield (NEC) for preparation of environmental management plan (EMP). ix) Land use/cover mapping of buffer zone of Iyant OCP,NCL for preparation of environmental management plan (EMP). One CIL R&D Project ( No CIL/R&D/1/24/06) - Development of Methodology for Rapid Volumetric Analysis of Excavated in-situ Overburden integrating High Resolution Satellite, Airborne Laser Scanner data supported with ETS through Digital Photogrammetric Technique. - is under progress as per schedule. 6.1.2 Survey and Drawing: The following major survey work were completed during the year 07-08: i) Periodic OBR check measurement was carried out for 41 OC mines (2 in ECL, 4 in BCCL, 1 in CCL, 5 in WCL, 9 in SECL, 8 in NCL, 2 in NEC & 10 in MCL) ii) Outsourcing/contractual OC patch survey were conducted in 32 OC patches (16 in ECL, 2 in BCCL, 6 in CCL, 6 in SECL, 1 in NCL & 1 in MCL) iii) Underground correlation survey of 2 mines (1 in ECL & 1 in BCCL) iv) Digitization and scale conversion of mine plan 19 nos. (1 for ECL & 18 for BCCL) v) Connection of coal blocks with national grid 12 nos .(11 in ECL & 1 in SECL) vi) Detail surface survey in 2 coal blocks (1 in NCL & 1 in SECL). vii) Review of balance coal & OB reserves & stripping ratio 1 no. in CCL viii) Identification of Open voids & dumps for land reclamation 7 nos. in CCL ix) Demarcation of coal blocks boundary 3 nos. in CCL command area. x) Ground2water study survey 1 no. in ECL. xi) Bore hole and other exploration related survey jobs in 19 exploration camps. xii) Implementation of two numbers of R&D projects under CIL R&D grant titled as - Development of rapid and accurate method of correlation survey in underground mines and - Development of methodology for rapid Volumetric Analysis of Excavated In Situ OB integrating HRS, ALTM and Terrestrial Laser Scanner data supported with ETS through Digital Photogrammetric Technique. 6.2 Blasting: CMPDI has been rendering specialized technical services to CIL Subsidiaries and other Companies for solution of blasting related problems, testing of explosives and explosive accessories performance evaluation of new products, etc. Following services were rendered to different subsidiaries of Coal India Limited & outside agencies during 2007-08. i) A total of 5 nos. of controlled blasting and vibration studies were carried out for different mines of BCCL, CCL and Usha Martin Pvt. Ltd. ii) Powder factor study was carried out in all the mines of CCL, BCCL, MCL, NEC and NCL as a tri-partite member. iii) Random sampling and testing of explosives and accessories were carried out in the mines / magazines of BCCL, CCL, NEC and Neyveli Lignite Corporation. iv) Performance evaluation of 33 nos. of new explosive product v) Introduction of SMS explosives at 4 mines of Steel Authority of India Ltd. vi) One S&T Project titled Characterization of rock and explosive parameters for optimal explosive energy utilization in opencast blasting is being executed by CMPDI in association with CMRI, Dhanbad. 6.3 Mining Electronics: CMPDI renders services to subsidiary companies of CIL in preparing Feasibility Reports, Detailed Design Reports and Tender Documents for establishing communication network at various subsidiaries of CIL. It also renders valuable services to subsidiary companies in repairing and calibration of gas detectors used in underground mines for safety purpose, as well as in repairing of Imported / Indigenous HEMM cards. The following jobs were completed during the year 6.3.1 Preparation of Reports/Schemes/NIT: i) Scheme for High speed/Gigabit LAN for Rajmahal Area of ECL. ii) NIT/Revised Cost estimate for Environmental Monitoring System of Narsamunda & Chinakuri Mines of ECL. iii) S&T Project Conveyor Control for Underground Mines in association with RDCIS, Ranchi is in progress. iv) BCCL Network inspected. v) Inspection of MCL Companywide Voice and Data Network equipment carried out. vi) Pollution Control & Interlocking for Gevra & Dipka OCP. vii) Communication system for inclusion in various PRs like Gopalprasad, Pelma, Hingula, Bithnok(NLC), Manikpur, Dudhichua, Parej and many others. viii) Scheme for Ringmain Telecom. of NCL. ix) Environmental Monitoring System for Jarangdih, CCL. x) Environmental Monitoring System for 6 mines of BCCL. 6.3.2 Repairing/Calibration/Testing of Electronic Cards/Gas Monitors i) Repair & Calibration of 225 nos. of methnometers of various subsidiaries. ii) Repairing and testing of 180 nos. HEMM cards of various subsidiaries. 6.4 COAL TECHNOLOGY The following jobs were completed during this year by this unit i) Technical evaluation of different S&T projects relating to coal utilization. ii) Technical services to Ministry of Coal/CIL. iii) Identification of non-coking coal resource in the command areas of all coal producing companies of CIL for the production of Sponge Iron. Apart from above, the following S&T projects, jointly with CFRI, Dhanbad are in progress i) Development of cheap, energy efficient by-product coke oven for production of hard coke for steel/metallurgical use. ii) Agglomeration formation in reducing condition in pressurized fluidized bed gasification (PFBG) with low rank high ash coal. 6.5 Management System Consultancy CMPDI diversified into management system consultancy in 1998. Over the years, it has expanded its capabilities in this field, and now offers the whole gamut of management system consultancy services that cover ISO 9001 Quality Management System (QMS), ISO 14001 Environmental Management System (EMS), OHSAS 18001 Occupational Health and Safety Assurance, Six Sigma application, and industry specific translations of ISO 9001, e.g. ISO 17025, ISO 16949, etc. During this year, CMPDI also diversified in providing consultancy for SA 8000 Social Accountability Management System. The scope of such consultancy includes: i) Creation of management systems; ii) Providing training support; iii) Initial implementation and certification support; and iv) Post certification support/assessments etc. 6.5.1 Management System Consultancy for CIL and its Subsidiary Companies: CMPDI has assisted CIL subsidiary companies to achieve a total of 70 ISO 9001 and/or ISO 14001 certifications through its consultancy in various mines, hospitals, workshops, washery, etc. 6.5.2 Job completed during 2007-08: Management system consultancy worth about Rs 38 lakhs was completed during the year, which resulted into ISO 9001 certifications of 9 establishments (for 7 OCPs, 1 (one) workshop and 1 (one) hospital) and ISO 14001 certifications of 9 OCPs (including 1 (one) recertification). 6.5.3 Work in progress: Presently, CMPDI is providing management system consultancy worth about Rs 3.23 crores. This is for 97 certifications under ISO 9001, ISO 14001, OHSAS 18001, and SA 8000 in various CIL establishments, which include all major opencast coal-mining projects, some of the major underground projects, certification of total NCL against ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 and certification of total SECL against SA 8000. 7.0 HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT Your company believes that the strength and quality of Human Resource is the backbone for dynamic and vibrant organisation. The company continued to nurture its professionals to manage the operation of the company and provide the leadership and techno-managerial inputs. Being knowledge-based company, efforts have been made to recognise individuals knowledge- strength and interweave them into a strong fabric. Human Resource Development programmes in CMPDI are coordinated either through its in-house Staff Training College or Reputed Training Institutes in the country including IICM. During the year 2007-08 the exposures were given to the employees in the following major areas: Major Area STC IICM External Foreign Total Managerial/General 74 34 56 164 Technical/Functional 69 20 88 177 Cross Functional 21 46 67 Computer 61 40 101 Others/ General 189 145 8 342 Foreign Training/tour 28 28 Total 393 260 198 26 879 Note: 6 no. board level executives also participated in different programmes of STC 7.1 Foreign Training: In the year 2007-08 total 28 nos of executives from CMPDI including CMD & Directors visited abroad for attending the high level meeting, conference and training in several parts of the world. The executives visited abroad are sharing their experience and knowledge among the executives of different subsidiaries of CIL at IICM. 7.2 External Training: In every year quite a good number of executives are being sent at different institutions/places for attending Training, Conference, Workshop and Symposium. This year 198 nos. of executives and non executives have attended the programmes at different places in India. Nomination is generally made by Head of the Division and Regional Director and selection done by CMD/ Director as per need of the company. Some of the topics on which executives attended the training, Workshop, Seminar, Conference are listed below: - 2nd Indian Mineral congress & Exhibition on sustainable Development to meet socio economic expectation at Dhanbad - Geominetech Symposium on new technology Management & Safety at Bhubaneswar National W/S on condition Monitoring at Durgapur - Advances in Drilling & Blasting Technologies Practices for Mining Engineers at Hyderabad - Remote Sensing & GIS technology and Application at Hyderabad - Use of fly ash and blended cement for durable concrete at Ballabgarh - Advanced Gravity Separation at Jamshedpur - UNFC for reserve estimate at Bangalore - National Colloquium on Longwall Mining in India - the next Mile Stone at Kolkata - National Workshop on Coal Beneficiation & Development of Coal Derivatives at Kolkata - Application of Numerical Modeling in Strata Control at Dhanbad - Enviro International 2007 at Delhi - Project Appraisal & Financing at Hyderabad - India Carbon Conclave at Delhi - Applied Ground Water flow & Transport modeling using visual Mudflow at Hyderabad - Modern Trends in Geophysical Sciences and Techniques at Dhanbad - Managing the social and environmental Consequences of coal mining in India at Delhi - Trade Union Management Cooperation for Higher Productivity at Nagpur - Worker and Safety at Nagpur - Global Summit on Management Accounting at Delhi - Asian Mining Congress at Kolkata - Carbon Capture and Storage in the Power Sector : R&D Priorities at Delhi - 2008 National Workshop on Coal mine methane at Delhi 7.2.1 At IICM: Every year HRD Division is nominating large number of executives in senior & middle level to IICM for training as per IICMs calendar programme. Nominations are being made as per the recommendation of different Head of the Division & Regional Directors as per the requirement of company & customer need. After compilation and necessary approval from Management, HRD Division nominates the executives at various programmes of IICM. At IICM total 260 numbers of executives have been trained in 2007-08. Some of the topics of different category are listed below: - Functional skill programme for E&M/Civil/Mining/Excavation/System/Finance Personnels - Functional skill programme for Mine Safety personnels - Design for bridges & silos. - Development in Explosive & Blasting technology - General Management Programme - Advance Management Programme - Total Cost/Contract Management - I.T on exploration and Mining - Welding technology,: Emerging Trends - VAT & service tax - Presentation skill - Corporate communication & Image building - Understanding labour laws 7.2.2 AT STAFF TRAINING COLLEGE: STC is conducting training programmes for the employees of CMPDI. CIL had given a target of 80 numbers non executives for skill development training in 2007-08. CMPDI achieved the target and trained 83 numbers of employees for their skill development. Apart from these trainings, STC also provides training for executives and non executives of CMPDI as per need. A total of 399 persons trained in 2007-08. The following trainings were given. - Requirements of ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 and its Internal audit - Training programme on CDM - Introduction to Arc GIS and Geo data base - Repair and maintenance of Drills - Systematic application of Drilling and use of drilling equipments - Computer application in Office Management - Hindi Software - Application of high wall miner 7.3 Training at CMPDI for students of different Institutions (VT): HRD Division is organizing the training of the students of various institutions at different division of CMPDI. This training is being imparted mainly to the ward of employees of Coal India Limited but as a special case the training is also being provided to outsiders. The institutions mainly approached for training are: - IIT, Guwahati - Birla Institute of Technology, Ranchi - Bengal Engineering University, Shibpur - A.N. College, Patna. - J.N. College, Ranchi - JIIT, Noida - Womens College, Ranchi - St. Xaviers College, Ranchi - Government Womens Polytechnique, Jamshedpur Total students trained at CMPDI in 2007-08 are 88 numbers. The students undergo these training/Project work for 7 days to 6 months. After completion of training / project, HRD Division is providing a certificate for successful completion. 8.0 OUTSIDE - CIL CONSULTANCY: During the year 2007- 2008, Consultancy services were provided to 29 organisations for 38 jobs. Some of the important clients/organizations to whom services were provided are SAIL-IISCO, Chattisgarh Mineral Development Corpn. Ltd, Neyvelli Lignite, NTPC, Tata Steel, Singareni Collieries Company Ltd ,DSCL, ISM, CPCB etc. Presently, 23 outside consultancy jobs are in hand for 14 organisations like SAIL-ISP, Tata Steel, Neyveli Lignite Corporation Ltd., Chattisgarh State Electricity Board, HPGCL, HINDALCO, Mahaguj Collieries Limited, NALCO, Central Electricity Authority. OMC, GMDC, Director General Of Hydrocarbons etc. During the year 2007-08, 43 jobs worth Rs. 10 crores and 32 lakhs from 33 organisations were procured by CMPDI. 9.0 MANPOWER AND WELFARE ACTIVITIES 9.1 MANPOWER Particulars As on March 31, 2007 As on March 31, 2008 Executive 774 760 Non executive Monthly Rated 1390 1365 Daily Rated 963 923 2353 2288 Grand Total 3127 3048 9.2 WELFARE ACTIVITIES: i) CMPDI has 2518 nos. quarters at its Headquarters and Regional Institutes with housing satisfaction of 100%. ii) Adequate supply of drinking water has been made available to employees of CMPDI. iii) All the employees and their dependents are provided medical facilities through its dispensaries and the hospitals owned by subsidiary companies of CIL. Patients are also referred to renowned institutions as per requirement. iv) CMPDI provides financial assistance/grant to DAV Public School, Gandhi Nagar, Ranchi and Birsa Uchcha Vidhyalaya, Hatiagonda, Ranchi which is only for tribal students. There are 20 nos. of school buses including hired small vehicles for school going children of employees. Scholarship is also awarded to the children of CMPDI employees as per provision of CIL. v) The Company also organised Inter Coal Carrom Tournament of 2007-08 in December 2007. Its team also took part in Inter Coal Cricket/Carrom/Lawn Tennis/Golf tournament in 2007-08. vi) Canteen facility has been provided at CMPDI HQ and at two of its Regional Institutes at Asansol and Bhubaneshwar. Food is provided to its employees at 50% subsidy. vii) Gratuity and Pension papers are given to the employees on the day of their superannuation. viii) There are 3 (three) co-operative credit societies in CMPDI. 10.0 RAJBHASHA: Your company continued to implement the statutory provisions of the Official Language Act, Official Language Rules and the directives of the Ministry of Home Affairs (Official Language), Ministry of Coal and Coal India Limited and made multi dimensional efforts to enhance the progressive use of Official Language Hindi in daily official routine work during the period under review. Besides, documents under Section 3(3) of the Official Language Act, the minutes of the different meetings held at the level of CMD/Director, the Monthly and Annual Reports of your company also continued to be prepared bilingually. The publication of 0Desh Kaal Sampada, a renowned & National Level House Magazine of your company also continued to enhance the creative writing in Hindi, which fetched laurel all over. The month of September was organised as Hindi Month as per the directive of Ministry of Coal. In order to propagate and make Hindi popular among the employees of the company several Hindi competitions were organised. A large number of employees participated in all competitions held during the month and the winners were awarded suitably by the honble member of Hindi advisory committee of Ministry of Coal Observer of CMPDIL Dr. Mata Prasad (Ex-Governor, Arunachan Pradesh) who was specially invited on the occasion. The appreciated the companys achievement and efforts made in the field of official language policy. He also observed that company has achieved many targets in progressive use of Hindi fixed in the annual programme issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs for the period of 2007-08. In addition to this, two departments who have done most of their official work in Hindi were awarded CMPDI CMDs winner and runner shield respectively. Your company has been awarded Smt. Indira Gandhi Coal Industry Nationalisation Leadership Coal India Rajbhasha Samman by coal industry for the highest achievement made in the field of official language policy and progressive use of official language hindi in the company. Four quarterly meetings of Official Language Implementation Committee were also organised during the year under review. All four meetings were presided over by Chairman-cum-Managing Director of the company to review quarterly progress of Official Language in different departments of your company as per the directive and annual programme issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Official Language. Four Hindi workshops were also organised under the aegis of Staff Training College (Human Resource Development) to facilitate the use of Official Language Hindi in day-today work. All Hindi Workshops were very much effective in removing hesitation of the employees in the field of progressive use of Hindi in daily routine work. For and on behalf of the Board of Directors Ranchi (A.K. Singh) Date : 24.07.2008 Chairman-cum-Managing Director