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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
142.8
142.8
142.8
142.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,899.05
1,448.81
1,094.98
871.72
Net Worth
2,041.85
1,591.61
1,237.78
1,014.52
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
459.8
|17.46
|2,87,676.16
|4,872.17
|5.68
|51.55
|32.37
Vedanta Ltd
VEDL
685.4
|53.76
|2,69,484.39
|2,907
|6.31
|6,875
|189.32
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
77.56
|10.01
|69,059.73
|1,738.07
|4.2
|7,485.55
|36.74
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,147.1
|26.7
|62,252.34
|888.55
|0.08
|3,800.79
|170.4
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
296.8
|0
|18,302.42
|18.13
|0
|159.65
|27.29
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Debasish Gupta
Director
Rabindra Nath Jha
Managing Director
Shekhar Saran
Director
Krishna Chandra Pandey
Director
Rajender Parshad
Director
Binay Dayal
Director
Anindya Sinha
Director
Kaushlendra Kumar Mishra
Director
Alka Panda
Director
Anil Kumar Rana
Company Secretary
Abhishek Mundhra
Chief Financial Officer
Binod Pandey
Gondwana Place,
Kanke Road,
Jharkhand - 834008
Tel: 91-651-2230169
Website: http://www.cmpdi.co.in
Email: complianceoff.cmpdi@coalindia.in
Gondwana Place,
Kanke Road,
Ranchi - 834008
Tel: -
Website: www.cmpdi.co.in
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd
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