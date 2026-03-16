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Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd Share Price Live

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Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

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Open

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Prev. Close

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Turnover(Lac.)

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Day's High

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Day's Low

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52 Week's High

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52 Week's Low

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Book Value

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Face Value

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Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

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P/E

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EPS

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Divi. Yield

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Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd Corporate Action

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NEWS AND UPDATE

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SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

16 Mar, 2026|04:19 AM

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Share PriceShare Price

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

142.8

142.8

142.8

142.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,899.05

1,448.81

1,094.98

871.72

Net Worth

2,041.85

1,591.61

1,237.78

1,014.52

Minority Interest

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Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

459.8

17.462,87,676.164,872.175.6851.5532.37

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

685.4

53.762,69,484.392,9076.316,875189.32

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

77.56

10.0169,059.731,738.074.27,485.5536.74

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,147.1

26.762,252.34888.550.083,800.79170.4

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

296.8

018,302.4218.130159.6527.29

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Debasish Gupta

Director

Rabindra Nath Jha

Managing Director

Shekhar Saran

Director

Krishna Chandra Pandey

Director

Rajender Parshad

Director

Binay Dayal

Director

Anindya Sinha

Director

Kaushlendra Kumar Mishra

Director

Alka Panda

Director

Anil Kumar Rana

Company Secretary

Abhishek Mundhra

Chief Financial Officer

Binod Pandey

Registered Office

Gondwana Place,

Kanke Road,

Jharkhand - 834008

Tel: 91-651-2230169

Website: http://www.cmpdi.co.in

Email: complianceoff.cmpdi@coalindia.in

Registrar Office

Gondwana Place,

Kanke Road,

Ranchi - 834008

Tel: -

Website: www.cmpdi.co.in

Email: -

Summary

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Reports by Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd share price today?

The Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 16 Mar ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 16 Mar ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 16 Mar ‘26

What is the CAGR of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd?

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

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