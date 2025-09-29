Approved the Notice for convening the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, September 29, 2025 at 04:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OVAM) to transact the business as set out in the Notice convening the AGM Annual General Meeting Proceeding of AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/09/2025) Outcome of AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2025)