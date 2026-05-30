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Centuple Global Ltd Board Meeting

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43.6
(-1.25%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Checkpoint Trend CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202625 May 2026
Centuple Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of board meeting
Board Meeting23 May 202620 May 2026
Centuple Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Resignation of Secretarial Auditor and Appointment of New Secretarial Auditor and Calling of EGM Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/05/2026)
Board Meeting18 Mar 202610 Mar 2026
Checkpoint Trends Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/03/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday March 18 2026 inter-alia to consider and approve the following: 1. Resignation of Non- Executive Independent Director of the Company. 2. Appointment of Non- Executive Independent Director of the Company subject to the approval of the Members of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:18.03.2026)
Board Meeting5 Mar 20265 Mar 2026
In terms of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors, in its meeting held on March 05, 2026, have approved the allotment of 1,66,74,072 (One Crore Sixty Six Lakhs Seventy Four Thousand Seventy Two) Convertible Warrants (Warrants), each carrying a right to subscribe to one Equity Share of face Value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each of the Company (Equity Share) per Warrant, exercisable by the Warrant holder in one or more tranches, within a period of 18 (Eighteen) months from the date of allotment of the Warrants, at a price of Rs. 45.01/- (Rupees Forty Five and Paisa Zero One Only) per Warrant, aggregating to Rs. 75,04,99,981 (Rupees Seventy Five Crore Four Lakhs Ninety Nine Thousand Nine Hundred Eighty One Only).
Board Meeting25 Feb 202620 Feb 2026
Inter-alia to consider and approve the following: 1. Resignation of Mr. Kumar Anubhav Upadhyay (DIN: 09519842), as Whole-Time Director of the Company. 2. Appointment of Mr. Anuj Kumar Agarwal (DIN: 08572887) as Whole-Time Director of the Company, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company. 3. Acquisition of Company. 4. Approval of Related Party Transaction. Cancellation of Board Meeting. (As per BSE announcement dated on :25.02.2026)
Board Meeting28 Jan 202619 Jan 2026
Checkpoint Trends Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of board Unaudited result for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.01.2026)
Board Meeting17 Dec 202510 Dec 2025
Checkpoint Trends Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/12/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Increase in the Authorized Share Capital of the Company subject to the approval of the Members of the Company. 2. Borrowing Limit of the Company subject to the approval of the Members of the Company. 3. Mortgage Power of the Company subject to the approval of the Members of the Company. 4. Change of Name of the Company subject to the approval of the Members of the Company. 5. Appointment of Mr. Gunjan Gangwal as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company subject to the approval of the Members of the Company. 6. Approval of Postal Ballot Notice of the Company. Outcome of board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/12/2025)
Board Meeting3 Dec 20252 Dec 2025
Inter-alia, to consider and approve the following: 1. Resignation of Mr. Pradeep Kumar, Whole-Time Director of the Company. 2. Re-designation of Mr. Shubham Chaudhary from Whole-Time Director and Chief Financial Officer to Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company. 3. Appointment of Mr. Gunjan Gangwal as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company. 4. Appointment of Mr. Anubhav Kumar Upadhyay as Whole-Time Director of the Company, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company. Checkpoint Trends Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/12/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Appointment and Resignation of Directors . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.12.2025)
Board Meeting12 Nov 20254 Nov 2025
Checkpoint Trends Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Standalone Unaudited Financial Results along with Asset and Liability Statement and Cash Flow Statement of the Company for the half-year ended September 30 2025. unaudited financial result for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:12.11.2025) 2. To approve Related Party Transaction pursuant to regulation 23(9) of SEBI (LODR) 2015 for the half-year ended September 30 2025.
Board Meeting6 Oct 202527 Sep 2025
Checkpoint Trends Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Incorporation of Wholly-Owned Subsidiary in United Kingdom Outcome of board meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 06.10.2025)
Board Meeting24 Sep 202519 Sep 2025
Checkpoint Trends Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/09/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on September 24 2025 for issue of warrants and QIP Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 24, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/09/2025)
Board Meeting10 Sep 20251 Sep 2025
Preferential Issue of shares & Issue Of Warrants Board Meeting Outcome for Issuance of Warrants and QIB (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:10.09.2025)
Board Meeting28 Aug 202520 Aug 2025
Checkpoint Trends Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting Outcome of Board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2025)
Board Meeting18 Aug 20258 Aug 2025
Checkpoint Trends Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Increase in Authorized Share Capital and amendment to object clause Outcome of board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.08.2025)
Board Meeting6 Aug 202529 Jul 2025
Checkpoint Trends Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2025 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/08/2025)

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