Board Meeting 30 May 2026 25 May 2026

Centuple Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of board meeting

Board Meeting 23 May 2026 20 May 2026

Centuple Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Resignation of Secretarial Auditor and Appointment of New Secretarial Auditor and Calling of EGM Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/05/2026)

Board Meeting 18 Mar 2026 10 Mar 2026

Checkpoint Trends Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/03/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday March 18 2026 inter-alia to consider and approve the following: 1. Resignation of Non- Executive Independent Director of the Company. 2. Appointment of Non- Executive Independent Director of the Company subject to the approval of the Members of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:18.03.2026)

Board Meeting 5 Mar 2026 5 Mar 2026

In terms of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors, in its meeting held on March 05, 2026, have approved the allotment of 1,66,74,072 (One Crore Sixty Six Lakhs Seventy Four Thousand Seventy Two) Convertible Warrants (Warrants), each carrying a right to subscribe to one Equity Share of face Value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each of the Company (Equity Share) per Warrant, exercisable by the Warrant holder in one or more tranches, within a period of 18 (Eighteen) months from the date of allotment of the Warrants, at a price of Rs. 45.01/- (Rupees Forty Five and Paisa Zero One Only) per Warrant, aggregating to Rs. 75,04,99,981 (Rupees Seventy Five Crore Four Lakhs Ninety Nine Thousand Nine Hundred Eighty One Only).

Board Meeting 25 Feb 2026 20 Feb 2026

Inter-alia to consider and approve the following: 1. Resignation of Mr. Kumar Anubhav Upadhyay (DIN: 09519842), as Whole-Time Director of the Company. 2. Appointment of Mr. Anuj Kumar Agarwal (DIN: 08572887) as Whole-Time Director of the Company, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company. 3. Acquisition of Company. 4. Approval of Related Party Transaction. Cancellation of Board Meeting. (As per BSE announcement dated on :25.02.2026)

Board Meeting 28 Jan 2026 19 Jan 2026

Checkpoint Trends Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of board Unaudited result for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.01.2026)

Board Meeting 17 Dec 2025 10 Dec 2025

Checkpoint Trends Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/12/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Increase in the Authorized Share Capital of the Company subject to the approval of the Members of the Company. 2. Borrowing Limit of the Company subject to the approval of the Members of the Company. 3. Mortgage Power of the Company subject to the approval of the Members of the Company. 4. Change of Name of the Company subject to the approval of the Members of the Company. 5. Appointment of Mr. Gunjan Gangwal as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company subject to the approval of the Members of the Company. 6. Approval of Postal Ballot Notice of the Company. Outcome of board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/12/2025)

Board Meeting 3 Dec 2025 2 Dec 2025

Inter-alia, to consider and approve the following: 1. Resignation of Mr. Pradeep Kumar, Whole-Time Director of the Company. 2. Re-designation of Mr. Shubham Chaudhary from Whole-Time Director and Chief Financial Officer to Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company. 3. Appointment of Mr. Gunjan Gangwal as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company. 4. Appointment of Mr. Anubhav Kumar Upadhyay as Whole-Time Director of the Company, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company. Checkpoint Trends Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/12/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Appointment and Resignation of Directors . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.12.2025)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2025 4 Nov 2025

Checkpoint Trends Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Standalone Unaudited Financial Results along with Asset and Liability Statement and Cash Flow Statement of the Company for the half-year ended September 30 2025. unaudited financial result for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:12.11.2025) 2. To approve Related Party Transaction pursuant to regulation 23(9) of SEBI (LODR) 2015 for the half-year ended September 30 2025.

Board Meeting 6 Oct 2025 27 Sep 2025

Checkpoint Trends Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Incorporation of Wholly-Owned Subsidiary in United Kingdom Outcome of board meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 06.10.2025)

Board Meeting 24 Sep 2025 19 Sep 2025

Checkpoint Trends Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/09/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on September 24 2025 for issue of warrants and QIP Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 24, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/09/2025)

Board Meeting 10 Sep 2025 1 Sep 2025

Preferential Issue of shares & Issue Of Warrants Board Meeting Outcome for Issuance of Warrants and QIB (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:10.09.2025)

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2025 20 Aug 2025

Checkpoint Trends Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting Outcome of Board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2025)

Board Meeting 18 Aug 2025 8 Aug 2025

Checkpoint Trends Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Increase in Authorized Share Capital and amendment to object clause Outcome of board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.08.2025)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2025 29 Jul 2025