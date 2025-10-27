Notice of EGM Proceeding of EGM (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 27.10.2025) Outcome of EGM alongwith voting result Scrutinizer report Second Corrigendum to the Notice of EGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 28.10.2025). Outcome of EGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 02.02.2026).