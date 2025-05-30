To the Members of Medicamen Biotech Limited

Report on the Audit of the Consolidated Financial

Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of Medicamen Biotech Limited (hereinafter referred to as “the Holding Company”), its subsidiaries

M/s Opal Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd. and Medicamen Life

Sciences Private Limited, (the Holding Company and its subsidiaries together referred to as “the Group”) comprising of the Consolidated Balance Sheet as at March 31 2025, the Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss, including Other Comprehensive Income, the Consolidated Cash Flow Statement and the Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the consolidated financial statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid consolidated financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the consolidated state of affairs of the Group, as at March 31, 2025, their consolidated profit including other comprehensive income, their consolidated cash flows and the consolidated statement of changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the consolidated financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

We have determined that there are no Key Audit Matters to communicate in our report.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Holding Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report but does not include the consolidated financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual Report if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management for the Consolidated Financial Statements

The Holding Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation and presentation of these consolidated financial statements in terms of the requirements of the Act that give a true and fair view of the consolidated position,financialconsolidated financial performance including other comprehensive income, consolidated cash flows and consolidated statement of changes in equity of the Group in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. The respective Board of Directors of the companies included in the Group are responsible for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Group and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the consolidated financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, which have been used for the purpose of preparation of the consolidated financial statements by the Directors of the Holding Company, as aforesaid.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, the respective Board of Directors of the Companies included in the Group are responsible for assessing the ability of the Group to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management doubt on the ability of the Group to either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

That respective Board of Directors of the Companies included in the Group is also responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process of the Group.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Holding Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group of which we are the independent auditors, to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit of the financial statements of such entities included in the consolidated financial statements of which we are the independent auditors. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

We communicate with those charged with governance of the Holding Company and such other entities included in the consolidated financial statements of which we are the independent auditors regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

The accompanying Statement includes the audited financial results, in respect of two subsidiaries namely Medicamen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., and Opal Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd., whose financial results/statements include total assets of Rs. 1153.67 Lakhs and Rs. 46.29 Lakhs as at March 31, 2025, total revenues of Rs. 1109.19 Lakhs and Rs. 1.07 Lakhs, total net profit after tax of Rs.(290.00) Lakhs and Rs. (0.04) Lakhs, for the year ended on that date respectively, and net cash outflows of Rs. 1.91 lakh for the year ended March 31, 2025, as considered in the Statement which have been audited by their respective independent auditors.

The independent auditors report on the standalone financial results of these entities have been furnished to us by the Management and our opinion on the Statement in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of these subsidiaries is based solely on the reports of such auditors and the procedures performed by us as stated in paragraph mentioned above.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, based on our audit we give in the “Annexure 1” a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3(xxi) of the Order. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit and on the consideration of report of the other auditors on separate financial statements and the other financial ial information of the subsidiaries, as information of subsidiaries/ associates, as noted in the ‘other matter paragraph we report, to the extent applicable, that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the aforesaid consolidated financial statements; (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law relating to preparation of the aforesaid consolidation of the financial statements have been kept so far as it appears from our examination of those books and reports of the other auditors; (c) The Consolidated Balance Sheet, the Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss, including Other Comprehensive Income, the Consolidated Cash Flow Statement and Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account maintained for the purpose of preparation of the consolidated financial statements; (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid consolidated financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended; (e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the Holding Company as on March 31, 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Holding Company, none of the directors of the Holding company, is disqualified as on March 31, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; (f) With respect to the adequacy and the operating effectiveness of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these consolidated financial statements of the Holding Company, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure 2” to this report; (g) In our opinion the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2025 has been paid / provided by the Holding Company, to their directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act; (h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and based on the consideration of the report of the other auditors on separate financial statements as also theother noted in the ‘Other matter paragraph: i. The consolidated financial statements disclose impact of pending litigations on its consolidated financial position of the Group in its consolidated financial statements; ii. Provision has been made in the consolidated financial statements, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts to the consolidated financial statements in respect of such items as it relates to the Group ; iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Holding Company, during the year ended March 31, 2025. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the subsidiaries incorporated in India during the year ended March 31, 2025. iv. a) The respective managements of the Parent Company and its subsidiaries which are companies incorporated in India, have represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the Consolidated Financial Statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds by the Parent Company or its subsidiaries to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediaries shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the respective Parent Company or its subsidiaries (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; b) The respective managements of the Parent Company and its subsidiaries, which are companies incorporated in India, have represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the Consolidated Financial Statements, no funds which are material either individually or in the aggregate have been received by the respective Parent Company or its subsidiaries from any person or entity, including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Parent Company or its subsidiaries shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other person or entity identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and c) Based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances performed by us which are companies incorporated in India whose financial statements have been audited under the Act, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement. The final dividend paid by the Parent Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend;

. The Board of Directors of the Parent Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

. Based on our examination which included text checks and that performed by the respective auditors of the subsidiaries which are companies incorporated in India whose financial statements have been audited under the Act, the company and subsidiaries have used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we and respective auditors of the above referred subsidiaries did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tempered with.

for Rai Qimat & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 013152C Qimat Rai Garg Partner Place: Gurugram M. No.080857 Date: 30.05.2025 UDIN:25080857BMLCPL8205

ANNEXURE ‘1 REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH UNDER THE HEADING “REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS” OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF MEDICAMEN BIOTECH LIMITED(“THE PARENT COMPANY”)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

3 (xxi) There are no qualifications or adverse remarks in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the Company and its subsidiary companies included in the Consolidated Financial Statements.

for Rai Qimat & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 013152C Qimat Rai Garg Partner Place: Gurugram M. No.080857 Date: 30.05.2025 UDIN:25080857BMLCPL8205

ANNEXURE 2 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF MEDICAMEN BIOTECH LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act,

2013 (“the Act”)

Opinion

In conjunction with our audit of the consolidated financial statements of Medicamen Biotech Limited (hereinafter referred to as the “Holding Company”) as of and for the year ended March 31, 2025, we have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference consolidated financial statements of the Holding Company, as of that date.

In our opinion, the Holding Company have, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2025, based on the internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements criteria established by such companies considering the essential components of such internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on

Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the “Guidance Note”).

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The respective Board of Directors of the Holding Company are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these consolidated financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, both, issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these consolidated financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these consolidated financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these consolidated financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal reporting with reference to these consolidated financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to these Consolidated Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these consolidated financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these consolidated financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to these Consolidated Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to these consolidated financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to these consolidated financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to these consolidated financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate. controls over