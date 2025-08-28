To,

The Members,

Checkpoint Trends Limited

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting Annual Report together with the Audited Accounts of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2025.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS

Your Company financial performance during the year 2024-25 is summarized below:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Particulars 2024-25 2023-2024 Income from Operations 50.00 113.00 Other Income 0.12 0.09 Total Income 50.12 113.09 Less: Expenses 45.38 110.84 Profit/(Loss) Before Extraordinary Items and 4.74 2.25 Tax Less: Extraordinary Items - - Less: Exceptional Items - - Profit/(Loss) Before Tax 4.74 2.25 Less: Current Tax (1.47) Less: Deferred Tax 0.73 (0.77) Profit/(Loss) After Tax 2.54 3.02 EPS (in Rs.) 0.05 0.06

2. FINANCIAL SUMMARY

The Company earned income from operation of Rs. 50,00,000 during the FY 2024-25, as compared to the income from operation of Rs. 1,13,00,000 earned in the previous FY 2023-24. The Companys Net Profit for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2025 stood at Rs. 2,54,000 as against a Net Profit of Rs. 3,02,000 in the previous year.

3. CHANGE IN NAME OF THE COMPANY

During the financial year under review, there is no change in the name of the Company.

4. CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS

During the financial year under review, there is no change in the nature of business of the Company.

5. CHANGE IN THE OBJECT OF THE COMPANY

During the year under, there was no change in the object of the company.

Checkpoint Trends Limited

However, after the closure of the Financial Year, the Company and the Board in view to diversify and explore new business opportunities, proposed to amend the Object Clause to broaden its scope of activities and expand into new areas of business which align with and are complementary to its existing operations.

The amendment empowers the Company to respond more effectively to emerging market opportunities, improve competitiveness, and create sustainable value for its stakeholders.

Thus, the Main Object Clause of the Memorandum of Association was amended by way of (01/2025-26) postal ballot dated May 19, 2025 in accordance with applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

The company through its (02/2025-26) postal ballot dated August 25, 2025 has again proposed addition of new main object clause. The board is of the opinion that this strategic diversification will allow the Company to optimize its resources and capabilities, thereby enhancing operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness. The same is yet to be approved by the members on September 20, 2025.

6. SHIFTING OF THE REGISTERED OFFICE OF THE COMPANY

There was no change in the Registered Office and the Corporate Office during the year under review.

The address of the Corporate Office i.e. 604, 6th floor, Meghdoot, Gulmohar Cross Road No.6, JVPD Scheme, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, 400049 remains same.

However, after the closure of Financial Year, the company through its (01/2025-26) postal ballot dated May 19, 2025 and in compliance with the provisions of Section 12 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, passed special resolution for shifting of the registered office of the company within the same state from 604, 6th floor, Meghdoot, Gulmohar Cross Road No. 6, JVPD Scheme, Mumbai - 400049 to Office No. 306, Shreenath Enclave Sr No.609/1Part, Plot No. 6 7 8, Shreehari Kute Marg Nr Samdeep Hotel, Mumbai Naka, Tidke Colony, Nashik 422002.

The following shift has been made to improve operational efficiency, administrative convenience, and access to better infrastructure and connectivity.

7. TRANSFER TO RESERVES

No amount has been transferred to Reserves during the year under review.

8. CHANGES IN SHARE CAPITAL

In the 1st Extra-Ordinary General Meeting for the Financial Year 2024-25, held on February 12, 2025, the Company proposed a reduction in its paid-up share capital. An application for the proposed capital reduction was accordingly submitted to BSE. However, the special resolution failed to obtain the required 75% majority and was therefore not passed. Consequently, the proposed capital reduction stands withdrawn.

Thus, during the year under review, there was no change in the Share Capital of the Company.

Checkpoint Trends Limited

Subsequent to the year end, the following changes are made:-

1. The company through its (01/2025-26) postal ballot May 19, 2025 for F.Y. 2025-26 increased its authorized share capital to Rs. 75,00,00,000/- (Rupees Seventy-Five Crores) divided into 7,50,00,000 (Seven Crores and Fifty Lakhs) equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each.

Pursuant to the above, Clause V of the Memorandum of Association and Clause 3 of the Articles of Association of the Company were amended through the (01/2025- 26) postal ballot dated May 19, 2025, in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

2. The company through its (02/2025-26) postal ballot notice dated August 20, 2025 for F.Y. 2025-26 has proposed increase in its authorized share capital to Rs.

3.00. 00.00.000/- (Rupees Three Hundred Crores) divided into 30,00,00,000 (Thirty Crores) equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each. The same is yet to be approved by the members on September 20, 2025.

However, currently the Authorized Share Capital of the Company stands at Rs.

75.00. 00.000/- and the Paid-Up Share Capital of the Company stands at Rs. 5,46,83,000/-.

9. DIVIDEND

The Board of Directors expressed their inability to recommend any dividend on equity shares for the year ended March 31, 2025.

10. PUBLIC DEPOSITS

During the year, the Company has not accepted any deposits from public nor during the previous financial year.

11. BUY-BACK / SWEAT EQUITY / BONUS SHARES

The Company has neither bought back its shares nor has issued any sweat equity or Bonus shares during the year under review.

12. EMPLOYEES STOCK OPTION PLAN

The Company has not provided any Stock Option Scheme to the Employees.

13. ISSUE OF DEBENTURES, BONDS OR ANY NON-CONVERTIBLE SECURITIES

The Company has not issued any debenture, bonds or non-convertible securities.

14. STATUTORY AUDITORS

Pursuant to section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board in its meeting held on August 30, 2023 has recommended the appointment of M/s. L K Ajmera & Associates Chartered Accountants as new Statutory Auditor of the company to hold office for a

Checkpoint Trends Limited

period of five (5) financial years (for FY 2023-2024 till FY 2027-2028), i.e. from conclusion of Annual General Meeting held in the financial year 2024 till conclusion of Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2028, at a remuneration to be determined by the Board of Directors and Auditors.

15. INTERNAL AUDITOR

In the Board Meeting held on August 30, 2023, the Board appointed Mr. Arun Mulya as the Internal Auditor for a period of three years from FY 2023-2024 to FY 2025-2026.

Mr. Arun Mulya is the Internal Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25.

16. STATUTORY AUDIT REPORT

The Auditors Report on the financial statement for the current year is self-explanatory, therefore does not require any further explanation. The Company has already submitted declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 to the Stock Exchange(s).

17. COST AUDITOR REPORT AND COST RECORD

Appointment of Cost Auditor and maintenance of cost records is not applicable to the company.

18. SECRETARIAL AUDITOR AND SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

The Board of Directors in their Board Meeting held on May 25, 2024 re- appointed MNB & Co. LLP Secretarial Auditor for a period of 5 years from F.Y. 2024-25 upto F.Y. 202627.

Therefore, M/s. MNB & Co. LLP, Practising Company Secretaries are the secretarial auditor for the financial year 2024-25.

M/s. MNB & Co. LLP, Practising Company Secretaries ceased to be the Secretarial Auditors of the Company w.e.f. August 28, 2025 due to pre-occupation.

Further, appointment of M/s. DSM and Associates, Company Secretaries (UCN: P2015MH038100) as Secretarial Auditors of the Company The SEBI has amended the Listing Regulations with effect from December 12, 2024 by way of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Third Amendment) Regulations 2024 (SEBI Notification) on the Secretarial Audit and provides that every Listed Entity and its Material Unlisted Subsidiary incorporated in India shall undertake Secretarial Audit by a Secretarial Auditor who shall be a Peer-reviewed Company Secretary and shall be recommended by the Board for the approval of the Shareholders. The appointment of an individual as Secretarial Auditor shall not be more than one term of five consecutive years or a Secretarial Audit firm as Secretarial Auditor for not more than two terms of five consecutive years each with the approval of the Shareholders in the Annual General Meeting.

Checkpoint Trends Limited

In line with the above SEBI amendment, the Board, subject to the approval of the members, proposes to appoint M/s. DSM and Associates, Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for a period of five consecutive financial years i.e., from FY 2025-26 to FY 2029-30 on such terms of remuneration, including reimbursement of out-of-pocket expenses, as may be mutually agreed between the Board of Directors of the Company and the Secretarial Auditor.

In connection with the proposed appointment, M/s. DSM and Associates, Company Secretaries have confirmed their eligibility and independence to conduct the Secretarial Audit of Checkpoint Trends Limited.

Necessary resolution seeking the approval of the Members for the said appointment forms part of the Notice of the 34th Annual General Meeting.

The Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year 2024-25 forms part of the Annual Report and attached herewith as Annexure- VI.

The Secretarial Audit report for the current year is self-explanatory, therefore does not require any further explanation and listing fees has not paid due to financial crises faced by the company.

19. DETAILS IN RESPECT OF FRAUDS REPORTED BY AUDITORS UNDER SUB-SECTION (12) OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

There are no frauds reported by the Statutory Auditors of the Company under Section 143 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

20. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

In accordance with the Companies Act, none of the Directors are liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

During the year under review, in the board meeting held on September 16, 2024, Ms. Artee Sahu was appointed as the Company Secretary of the company with effect from September 16, 2024.

During the year under review, the following changes were made in the composition of board of Directors:-

1. Mr. Sunil Khandelwal (DIN:07803085) ceased to be the Managing Director of the Company due to expiry of his tenure and not being reappointed with effect from May 27, 2024.

2. Mr. Gopal Kumar Sahu (DIN: 08478039) has been re-appointed as a Non- Executive Independent Director of the Company for a further period of 5 years from June 11, 2024 to June 10, 2029 in the Annual General Meeting held on 30th September, 2024.

Checkpoint Trends Limited

3. Mr. Pradeep Kumar (DIN: 00209355) was appointed as Whole Time Director of the Company for a period of 3 years from March 06, 2025 to March 05, 2028 in the board meeting held on March 06, 2025 and confirmed by the members through (01/2025-26) postal ballot dated May 19, 2025.

4. Mr. Shubham Chaudhary (DIN: 09298013) was appointed as Whole Time Director of the Company for a period of 3 years from March 06, 2025 to March 05, 2028 in the board meeting held on March 06, 2025 and confirmed by the members through (01/2025-26) postal ballot dated May 19, 2025.

5. Mr. Saurabh (DIN: 10790325) was appointed as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for a period of 5 years from March 06, 2025 to March 05, 2030 in the board meeting held on March 06, 2025 and confirmed by the members through (01/2025-26) postal ballot dated May 19, 2025.

6. Mr. Harish Dinesh Surve (DIN: 09138943) has resigned from the post of NonExecutive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. March 25, 2025.

7. Ms. Sneha Prakash Thakur (DIN: 07805202) has resigned from the post of NonExecutive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. March 25, 2025.

Subsequent to the year under review, the following changes were made to the composition of the Board of Directors through a (01/2025-26) postal ballot dated May 19, 2025:1. Bhawna Saunkhiya (DIN: 10683032) was appointed as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for a period of 5 years from April 04, 2025 to April 03, 2030 in the board meeting held on April 04, 2025 and was confirmed by members through (01/2025-26) postal ballot dated May 19, 2025.

2. Shruti Gupta (DIN: 10310259) was appointed as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for a period of 5 years from April 04, 2025 to April 03, 2030 in the board meeting held on April 04, 2025 and was confirmed by members through (01/2025-26) postal ballot dated May 19, 2025.

Mr. Pradeep Kumar (DIN: 00209355), Whole Time Director is associated with a company undergoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) namely:-

Alpha Pecific Engineers Private Limited

21. ANNUAL RETURN

The Annual Return for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 along with Notice of AGM is being uploaded on the website of the Company. The web link for the same is as under: https://www.rubramed.com/extract-annual-return.html

22. DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARIES/ASSOCIATES/JOINT VENTURES, IF ANY:

As on March 31, 2025, the Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture.

23. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION & FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The information pertaining to Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange earnings and outgo as required under section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is annexed to this report as Annexure II.

24. VIGIL MEGHANISM

The Company has established a Vigil Mechanism that enables the Directors and Employees to report genuine concerns. The Vigil Mechanism provides for

(a) adequate safeguards against victimization of persons who use the Vigil Mechanism; and

(b) direct access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company in appropriate or exceptional cases.

The web link for the policy is as under:

https://www.rubramed.com/policies/Vigil-Mechanism-Policy.pdf

25. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility are not applicable to the Company as it does not fall within the purview of Section 135(1) of the Companies Act, 2013.

26. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

There were no contracts or arrangements entered into by the Company with related parties referred to in sub-section (1) of section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013. The related party transactions as per IND AS 24 are given in the notes to the financial accounts and forms part of the Annual Report.

The policy on Related Party Transactions is part of the website of the Company. The web link for the policy on related party transaction is as under: https://www.rubramed.com/policies/Related-Party-Transaction.pdf

27. RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company has devised and implemented a mechanism for risk management.

28. FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company proactively keeps its Directors informed of the activities of the Company, its management and operations and provides an overall industry perspective as well as issues being faced by the industry. Details of the Familiarization program for Independent Directors form part of the website of the Company. The web link of Familiarization program is as under:

https://www.rubramed.com/policies/Familarisation-of-Independent-Director.pdf

29. MEETING OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The details of Board Meeting forms part of Corporate Governance Report.

Checkpoint Trends Limited

30. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Pursuant to Regulation 15(2) of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015, compliance of Corporate Governance is not mandatory.

However, the company has voluntary complied with the provisions of Regulation 17 to 27 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, to the extent possible. A separate section on Corporate Governance forms part of the Directors Report as stipulated in Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is included in the Annual Report as Annexure IV.

31. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

Management discussion and analysis report is annexed as Annexure V.

32. STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE OF APPLICABLE SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

The Board hereby states that the Company has complied with all the applicable secretarial standards to the extent possible.

33. INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS MEETING

The Board of Directors of the Company meets once in every Financial Year without the presence of Executive Directors and Management of the Company. The role of the Directors is as per the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 as well as the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

34. DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

Pursuant to Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, the Independent Directors of the Company have given the declaration to the Company that they qualify the criteria of independence as required under the Act.

35. BOARD EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Nomination & Remuneration and Stakeholder committee, including the Chairman of the Board who were evaluated on parameters such as level of engagement and contribution and independence of judgment thereby safeguarding the interest of the Company. The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board. The performance evaluation of the Chairman and the Non-Independent Directors was carried out by the

Checkpoint Trends Limited

Independent Directors. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

36. PARTICULARS OF LOANS GIVEN, GUARANTEES GIVEN OR INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186 OF COMPANIES ACT, 2013

Particulars of loans, guarantees and investments made by Company pursuant to Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes to the financial accounts forming part of the Annual Report. The loans and advances made by the Company, during the financial year under review, are within the limits prescribed in the section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

37. MATERIAL CHANGES BETWEEN THE DATE OF THE BOARD REPORT AND END OF FINANCIAL YEAR

Subsequent to year under review, the following changes were made through (01/2025- 26) postal ballot dated May 19, 2025:1. The Main Object Clause of the Memorandum of Association was amended by way of (01/2025-26) postal ballot dated May 19, 2025, in accordance with applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

2. The Company through its (01/2025-26) postal ballot dated May 19, 2025, in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 altered and replaced the existing Clause 3 of the Article of Association of the Company related to Share Capital of the company.

3. The company through its (01/2025-26) postal ballot dated May 19, 2025 and in compliance with the provisions of Section 12 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, passed special resolution for shifting of the registered office of the company within the same state.

4. Pursuant to the (01/2025-26) postal ballot dated May 19, 2025, the Company increased its Authorized Share Capital to ^75,00,00,000 (Rupees Seventy-Five Crores), divided into 7,50,00,000 (Seven Crore Fifty Lakh) equity shares of ^10 (Rupees Ten) each. Consequently, the Memorandum of Association was amended to reflect this change.

Subsequent to year under review, the following changes are proposed for members approval through (02/2025-26) postal ballot notice dated August 25, 2025:1. Increase in authorized share capital to Rs. 3,00,00,00,000/- (Rupees Three Hundred Crores) divided into 30,00,00,000 (Thirty Crores) equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each and consequent alteration of Memorandum of Association of the Company.

Checkpoint Trends Limited

2. Addition in the Main Object Clause of the company and alteration of Memorandum of Association of the company thereafter.

As per MCA Circular, Current year AGM is being held through Video Conferencing. Necessary procedure is given in the AGM Notice. Members are requested to update their Email ID either by writing to the Company or through the Register or Transfer Agents.

38. MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS DURING THE FINANCIAL YEAR

Material changes subsequent to the end of the financial year is disclosed herein above.

39. SIGNIFICANT AND / OR MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS

No significant and/or material order was passed by any Regulator, any Court in India or any Tribunal, impacting the going concern status and the Companys operations in future.

40. THE DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 (31 OF 2016) DURING THE YEAR ALONGWITH THEIR STATUS AS AT THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR

As on March 31, 2025, there is no proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

41. THE DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF

There is no one time settlement done with bank or any financial institution.

42. IN CASE THE SECURITIES ARE SUSPENDED FROM TRADING, THE DIRECTORS REPORT SHALL EXPLAIN THE REASON THEREOF

The trading of the company has not been suspended.

43. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY

An extract of the Companys policy relating to directors appointment, payment of remuneration and discharge of their duties is annexed herewith. The web link to the Nomination and Remuneration Policy is as under:

https://www.rubramed.com/policies/NominationandRemunerationPolicy.pdf

44. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURES

The Company does not have any employee/Director who is in receipt of remuneration exceeding the sum prescribed in Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

Checkpoint Trends Limited

In terms of the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, a statement showing the names of the top ten employees in terms of remuneration drawn and names and other particulars of the employees drawing remuneration in excess of the limits set out in the said rules is available for inspection.

Having regard to the second proviso to rule 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, such particulars shall be made available to any shareholder on a specific request made by him in writing before the date of such Annual General Meeting. Any member interested in obtaining such information may write to the company. The same is annexed herewith as Annexure- III.

45. A STATEMENT REGARDING OPINION OF THE BOARD WITH REGARD TO INTEGRITY, EXPERTISE AND EXPERIENCE (INCLUDING THE PROFICIENCY) OF THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS APPOINTED DURING THE YEAR

In the opinion of the board, the independent directors fulfill the conditions specified in SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, and are independent of the management of the Company. The Independent Directors have complied with the code prescribed in schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013.

46. DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The company has in place a policy for prevention of sexual harassment in accordance with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of women at workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013. Internal Complaints Committee has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment.

The Board thereafter constituted a sexual harassment committee. The Composition of sexual harassment Committee as on March 31, 2025 is as under:

Name of the Member Status Mr. Sneha Thakur - Non-Executive Independent Director Chairperson Ms. Abha Kapoor - Whole Time Director Member Mr. Gopal Sahu - Non-Executive Independent Director Member

Ms. Sneha Prakash Thakur (DIN: 07805202), Non- Executive Independent director of the Company has resigned from the Directorship of the Company w.e.f. March 25, 2025.

Hence the Sexual Harassment Committee of the Company is re-constituted w.e.f. April 04, 2025.

The Revised Composition of Sexual Harassment Committee is as under:

Checkpoint Trends Limited

Name of the Member Status Ms. Shruti Gupta - Non-Executive Independent Director Chairperson Ms. Bhawna Saunkhiya - Non-Executive Independent Director Member Mr. Saurabh - Non-Executive Independent Director Member

All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy.

a. number of complaints filed during the financial year - None

b. number of complaints disposed of during the financial year - None

c. number of complaints pending as on end of the financial year - None

47. TRANSFER OF AMOUNTS TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

The Company does not have any funds lying unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years. Therefore, there were no funds which were required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF).

48. MATERNITY BENEFIT

The Company affirms that it has duly complied with all provisions of the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961, and has extended all statutory benefits to eligible women employees during the year.

49. ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Company has adequate internal financial controls besides timely statutory audit and limited reviews of performance taking place periodically.

50. REGISTRATION WITH INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS DATABANK

The Independent directors of the company are registered with Independent director databank.

51. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134 of the Act, the Directors state that:

(a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

(b) Appropriate accounting policies have been selected and applied consistently and have made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025 and of the profit for the Company for the year ended March 31, 2025;

(c) Proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) The annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis;

Checkpoint Trends Limited

(e) Proper internal financial controls were followed by the Company and such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively;

(f) Proper systems are devised to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

52. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors takes opportunity to show gratitude towards the assistance and cooperation received from Shareholders.

For and on Behalf of the Board of Directors of Checkpoint Trends Limited