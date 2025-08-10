ON RESTATED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL

INFORMATION IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED SME-IPO OF CENTURY BUSINESS MEDIA LIMITED

To, The Board of Directors of CENTURY BUSINESS MEDIA LIMITED (Formerly known: - CENTURY BUSINESS PRIVATE LIMITED) 107, EMARAT FIRDAUS, EXHIBITION ROAD, PATNA-800001

Dear Sir,

Reference: - Proposed Initial Public Issue of Equity Shares of CENTURY BUSINESS MEDIA LIMITED

We have examined the attached Restated Consolidated Financial Statement of CENTURY BUSINESS MEDIA LIMITED ("the Company") (Formerly known:- CENTURY BUSINESS PRIVATE LIMITED) comprising the Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, the Restated Statement of Profit & Loss, the Restated Cash Flow Statement for the year ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, read together with the statement of Significant Accounting Policies and other explanatory Information (Collectively the Restated Consolidated Financial Statement) as approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 10th August, 2025 for the purpose of inclusion in the Offer Document in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO) of equity shares, prepared by the Company in connection with its Initial Public Offer of Equity Shares (IPO) prepared in terms of the requirement of:

a) Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 as amended (the "Act");

b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 as amended ("ICDR Regulations"); and

c) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2020) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India as amended from time to time. ("The Guidance Note")

Managements Responsibilities for the Restated Consolidated Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Consolidated Financial Statement for the purpose of inclusion in the offer document to be filed with Stock Exchange, Securities and Exchange Board of India, and Registrar of Companies, of relevant state in connection with the proposed IPO. The Restated Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared by the management of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, on the basis of notes to restatement in Annexure IV to the Restated Consolidated Financial Statement.

The Board of Directors of the companys responsibility includes designing, implementing, and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Consolidated Financial Statement. The board of directors is also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Restated Consolidated Financial Statements

We have examined such Restated Consolidated Financial Statement taking into consideration:

a) The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our engagement letter dated 20th May, 2025 in connection with the proposed IPO of equity shares of the Company;

b) The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI;

c) Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Consolidated Financial Statements; and d) The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations. Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the IPO.

This Restated Consolidated Financial Statements have been compiled by the management from Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the company as at and for the year ended on March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standards as prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India,

a) The Restated Consolidated Financial Statement have been made after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies retrospectively in respective financial years to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the changed accounting policy for all reporting periods, if any.

b) The Restated Consolidated Financial Statement have been made after incorporating adjustments for prior period and other material amounts in the respective financial year to which they relate.

c) There are no extra-ordinary items that need to be disclosed separately in the accounts and qualifications requiring adjustments

d) Profits and losses have been arrived at after charging all expenses including depreciation and after making such adjustments/ restatements and regroupings as in our opinion are appropriate and are to be read in accordance with the Significant Accounting Polices and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV to this report.

e) Adjustments in Restated Consolidated Financial Statement have been made in accordance with the correct accounting policies

f) There was no change in accounting policies, which needs to be adjusted in the Restated Consolidated Financial Statement, except accounting of retirement benefits was accounted on accrual basis which is as per AS-15 (Revised) "Employee benefits", however during the restatement Company has accounted such retirement benefits basis actuarial valuation certificate.

g) There are no revaluation reserves, which need to be disclosed separately in the Restated Consolidated Financial Statement.

h) The Company has not paid dividend during FY 2022-23, FY 2023-24 and FY 2024-25.

In accordance with the requirements of Part I of Chapter III of Act including rules made there under, ICDR Regulations, Guidance Note and Engagement Letter, we report that-

a) The "Restated Consolidated Statement of Assets and Liabilities" as set out in Annexure I to this report, of the Company as at March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 is prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Consolidated Statement of Assets and Liabilities have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV to this Report.

b) The "Restated Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss" as set out in Annexure II to this report, of the Company for

Financial year ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 is prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV to this Report.

c) The "Restated Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow" as set out in Annexure III to this report, of the Company for

Financial year ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 is prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow, as restated have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV to this Report.

We have also examined the following other financial information relating to the Company prepared by the Management and as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company and annexed to this report relating to the Company for Financial year ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 proposed to be included in the Offer Document for the proposed IPO.

Restated Consolidated Statement of Share Capital, Reserves and Surplus Annexure-A Restated Consolidated Statement of Minority Interest Annexure-A(A) Restated Consolidated Statement of Long Term and Short-Term Borrowings Annexure-B, B(A), B(B) Restated Consolidated Statement of Deferred Tax (Assets) / Liabilities Annexure-C Restated Consolidated Statement of Other Long-Term liabilities Annexure-D Restated Consolidated Statement of Long-Term Provisions Annexure-E Restated Consolidated Statement of Trade Payables Annexure-F Restated Consolidated Statement of Other Current Liabilities and Short-Term Provisions Annexure-G Restated Consolidated Statement of Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets Annexure-H Restated Consolidated Statement of Non-Current Investments Annexure-I Restated Consolidated Statement of Other Non- current Assets Annexure-J Restated Consolidated Statement of Inventories Annexure-K Restated Consolidated Statement of Trade Receivables Annexure-L Restated Consolidated Statement of Cash & Cash Equivalents Annexure-M Restated Consolidated Statement of Short-Term Loans and Advances Annexure-N Restated Consolidated Statement of Revenue from Operation Annexure-O Restated Consolidated Statement of Other Income Annexure-P Restated Consolidated Statement of Cost of Material Consumed Annexure-Q Restated Consolidated Statement of Purchase of Services Annexure-R Restated Consolidated Statement of Employee Benefit Expenses Annexure-S Restated Consolidated Statement of Finance Cost Annexure-T Restated Consolidated Statement of Depreciation & Amortization Annexure-U Restated Consolidated Statement of Other Expenses Annexure-V Restated Consolidated Statement of Mandatory Accounting Ratios Annexure-W Restated Consolidated Statement of Related Party Transactions Annexure-X Restated Consolidated Statement of Capitalization Annexure-Y Restated Consolidated Statement of Tax Shelter Annexure-Z Restated Consolidated Statement of Contingent Liabilities Annexure-AA Restated Consolidated Statement of Other Financial Ratio Annexure-AB Consolidated Details of Gratuity and Employee Benefits Annexure-AC Other Notes Annexure-AD Significant Accounting Policy and Notes to the Restated Consolidated Financial Statements Annexure IV Material Adjustments to the Restated Consolidated Financial Statements Annexure V

In our opinion and to the best of information and explanation provided to us, the Restated Consolidated Financial Statement of the Company, read with significant accounting policies and notes to accounts as appearing in Annexure V are prepared after providing appropriate adjustments and regroupings as considered appropriate.

We, M/s. LODHA PATEL WADHWA & CO., Chartered Accountants have been subjected to the peer review process of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and our peer Review Certificate is valid as on the date of signing of this report.

The preparation and presentation of the Consolidated Financial Statements referred to above are based on the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company and are in accordance with the provisions of the Act and ICDR Regulations. The Consolidated Financial Statements and information referred to above is the responsibility of the management of the Company.

The report should not in any way be construed as a re-issuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by any other Firm of Chartered Accountants nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the Consolidated Financial Statements referred to therein.

We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

In our opinion, the above Restated Consolidated Financial Statements along with Annexure A to AD of this report read with the respective Significant Accounting Polices and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV and V are prepared after making adjustments and regrouping as considered appropriate and have been prepared in accordance with the Companies Act, ICDR Regulations, Engagement Letter and Guidance Note issued by ICAI prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Indian GAAP).

Our report is intended solely for use of the management and for inclusion in the Offer Document in connection with the Proposed SME IPO of Equity Shares of the Company and our report should not be used, referred to or distributed for any other purpose without our prior consent in writing.

This report is intended solely for the use of the Board of Directors for inclusion in the Offer Documents to be filed with the SEBI, Stock Exchanges and the ROC in connection with the proposed Initial Public Offer SME IPO of the Company and is not to be used, referred to or distributed for any other purpose without our prior written consent in writing. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in writing.