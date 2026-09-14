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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
Equity Capital
6.45
6.45
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
11.57
6.02
Net Worth
18.02
12.47
Minority Interest
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
36.65
32.03
22.57
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
36.65
32.03
22.57
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.26
0.23
0.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
98.1
|265.14
|1,03,583.55
|57.68
|10.19
|1,224.24
|55.7
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
83.05
|33.09
|22,423.5
|150.65
|1.2
|1,823.04
|10.53
Horizon Industrial Parks Ltd
HORIZONIND
55.65
|0
|16,043.35
|63.48
|0
|42.05
|29.74
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd
CMPDI
215.2
|23.49
|15,365.28
|116.27
|0
|481.37
|31.97
International Gemological Institute Limited
IGIL
314.2
|22.65
|13,578.46
|154.6
|0
|286.16
|59.95
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Shashi Kumar Chaudhary
Whole-time Director
Seema Chaudhary
Non Executive Director
Sangita Dokania
Independent Director
Lata Bagri
Independent Director
Abhishek Kumar Ray
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shashank Poddar
107 Emarat Firdaus Exhibition-,
Road,
Bihar - 800001
Tel: 0612 2320672/76
Website: http://www.centurymedia.in
Email: info@centurymedia.in
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Summary
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Reports by Century Business Media Ltd
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