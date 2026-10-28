Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorNon Ferrous Metals
Open₹6.9
Prev. Close₹6.87
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.83
Day's High₹7
Day's Low₹6.1
52 Week's High₹8.33
52 Week's Low₹6.68
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0.5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)20.37
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
505.8
|10.37
|2,13,589.88
|6,317
|1.98
|14,451
|70.22
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
884.7
|15.44
|2,00,677.33
|4,784
|0.55
|30,515
|341.49
Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd
VAML
356.45
|9.02
|1,39,366.23
|4,106
|0
|15,831
|87.84
Vedanta Ltd
VEDL
237.9
|45.24
|92,871.72
|-170
|14.31
|8,270
|107.3
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
314.55
|8.55
|57,780.44
|2,002.38
|3.66
|5,302.38
|119.03
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
N Block 2nd Flr,
113 Park St,
West Bengal - 700016
Tel: +91 33 22291291/1012
Website: -
Email: -
No Record Found
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Century Extrusions Ltd Partly Paidup
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.