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Chettinad Cement Corporation Pvt Ltd Cash Flow Statement

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32.6
(-95.40%)
May 20, 2016|12:35:58 PM

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Chettinad Cement Corporation Pvt Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

257.18

105.99

157.22

251.2

Depreciation

-321.51

-298.24

-371.49

-346.81

Tax paid

-46.75

0.05

-19.68

-63.2

Working capital

-82.9

116.93

82.02

72.28

Other operating items

Operating

-193.98

-75.27

-151.93

-86.52

Capital expenditure

32.5

240.24

355.02

716.65

Free cash flow

-161.48

164.96

203.09

630.12

Equity raised

2,477.21

2,310.76

2,084.42

1,770.37

Investing

85.17

0

-0.58

0

Financing

473.9

1,258.5

1,600.13

1,397.86

Dividends paid

19.1

19.1

22.35

28.65

Net in cash

2,893.9

3,753.33

3,909.41

3,827

Chettinad Cement Corporation Pvt Ltd : related Articles

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