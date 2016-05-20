Chettinad Cement Corporation Pvt Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
257.18
105.99
157.22
251.2
Depreciation
-321.51
-298.24
-371.49
-346.81
Tax paid
-46.75
0.05
-19.68
-63.2
Working capital
-82.9
116.93
82.02
72.28
Other operating items
Operating
-193.98
-75.27
-151.93
-86.52
Capital expenditure
32.5
240.24
355.02
716.65
Free cash flow
-161.48
164.96
203.09
630.12
Equity raised
2,477.21
2,310.76
2,084.42
1,770.37
Investing
85.17
0
-0.58
0
Financing
473.9
1,258.5
1,600.13
1,397.86
Dividends paid
19.1
19.1
22.35
28.65
Net in cash
2,893.9
3,753.33
3,909.41
3,827
No Record Found
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(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
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+91 9892691696
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