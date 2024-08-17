Chettinad Cement Corporation Pvt Ltd has been delisted from the stock exchange.
Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCement
Open₹32.3
Prev. Close₹709.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.43
Day's High₹32.9
Day's Low₹32.2
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹2,42,75,248.56
Face Value₹2,00,000
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.01
P/E0
EPS3,41,548.93
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
88.16
88.16
44.08
44.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,600.78
4,580.91
4,459.77
4,441.11
Net Worth
4,688.94
4,669.07
4,503.85
4,485.19
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
2,449.34
2,206.18
2,450.78
2,059.9
yoy growth (%)
11.02
-9.98
18.97
33.39
Raw materials
-350.88
-358.95
-390.82
-230.01
As % of sales
14.32
16.27
15.94
11.16
Employee costs
-133.71
-116.76
-121.95
-103.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
257.18
105.99
157.22
251.2
Depreciation
-321.51
-298.24
-371.49
-346.81
Tax paid
-46.75
0.05
-19.68
-63.2
Working capital
-82.9
116.93
82.02
72.28
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.02
-9.98
18.97
33.39
Op profit growth
30.6
-24.26
-7.84
48.02
EBIT growth
64.92
-29.47
-23.39
117.44
Net profit growth
98.44
-22.9
-26.84
150.09
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
UltraTech Cement Ltd
ULTRACEMCO
12,100
|45.8
|3,62,471.59
|1,331.78
|1.95
|22,107.68
|2,415.7
Ambuja Cements Ltd
AMBUJACEM
381.45
|41.85
|96,709.08
|114
|0.51
|6,121
|211.52
Shree Cement Ltd
SHREECEM
24,655
|62.51
|90,882.17
|205.33
|0.6
|5,107.44
|6,346.13
J K Cements Ltd
JKCEMENT
5,155.1
|39.18
|40,596.74
|190
|0.38
|3,594.7
|943.06
Dalmia Bharat Ltd
DALBHARAT
1,491.9
|206.7
|27,875.11
|15
|0.61
|111
|417.9
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
V Chandramoleeswaran
Director
K Ganapathy
Additional Director
Ashwin Natesan
Additional Director
R Muthuganesan
Director
Bhavna Desai
Director
A Mohan Krishna Reddy
Director
L Muthukrishnan
Director
M Ravindra Vikram
Director
Supriya Sahu
Managing Director
M A M R Muthiah
Rani Seethai Hall Building,
No 603 Anna Salai,
Tamil Nadu - 600006
Tel: 91-044-28292727
Website: http://www.chettinad.com
Email: info@chettinadcement.com/chtdmds@vsnl.com
Kences Tower,
2nd Floor No 1, Ramakrishna Street,
Chennai - 600 017
Tel: 91-044-28140801/803
Website: www.integratedindia.in
Email: sureshbabu@iepindia.com/yesbalu@iepindia.com
Summary
Incorporated in the year 1962, Chettinad Cement Corporation (CCCL) has been awarded the ISO 9002 certificate by the Bureau of Indian Standards, in 1994. It is the first company in Tamilnadu to be hono...
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Reports by Chettinad Cement Corporation Pvt Ltd
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