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Chettinad Cement Corporation Pvt Ltd Share Price Live

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32.6
(-95.40%)
May 20, 2016|12:35:58 PM

Chettinad Cement Corporation Pvt Ltd has been delisted from the stock exchange.

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Chettinad Cement Corporation Pvt Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cement

Open

₹32.3

Prev. Close

₹709.25

Turnover(Lac.)

₹5.43

Day's High

₹32.9

Day's Low

₹32.2

52 Week's High

₹0

52 Week's Low

₹0

Book Value

₹2,42,75,248.56

Face Value

₹2,00,000

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.01

P/E

0

EPS

3,41,548.93

Divi. Yield

0

Chettinad Cement Corporation Pvt Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Chettinad Cement Corporation Pvt Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Chettinad Cement Corporation Pvt Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

15 Nov, 2026|07:18 AM
Mar-2013Dec-2012Sep-2012Jun-2012
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 94.47%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 94.47%

Non-Promoter- 3.24%

Institutions: 3.24%

Non-Institutions: 2.27%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Chettinad Cement Corporation Pvt Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

88.16

88.16

44.08

44.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,600.78

4,580.91

4,459.77

4,441.11

Net Worth

4,688.94

4,669.07

4,503.85

4,485.19

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

2,449.34

2,206.18

2,450.78

2,059.9

yoy growth (%)

11.02

-9.98

18.97

33.39

Raw materials

-350.88

-358.95

-390.82

-230.01

As % of sales

14.32

16.27

15.94

11.16

Employee costs

-133.71

-116.76

-121.95

-103.06

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

257.18

105.99

157.22

251.2

Depreciation

-321.51

-298.24

-371.49

-346.81

Tax paid

-46.75

0.05

-19.68

-63.2

Working capital

-82.9

116.93

82.02

72.28

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.02

-9.98

18.97

33.39

Op profit growth

30.6

-24.26

-7.84

48.02

EBIT growth

64.92

-29.47

-23.39

117.44

Net profit growth

98.44

-22.9

-26.84

150.09

View Ratios

No Record Found

Chettinad Cement Corporation Pvt Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

UltraTech Cement Ltd

ULTRACEMCO

12,100

45.83,62,471.591,331.781.9522,107.682,415.7

Ambuja Cements Ltd

AMBUJACEM

381.45

41.8596,709.081140.516,121211.52

Shree Cement Ltd

SHREECEM

24,655

62.5190,882.17205.330.65,107.446,346.13

J K Cements Ltd

JKCEMENT

5,155.1

39.1840,596.741900.383,594.7943.06

Dalmia Bharat Ltd

DALBHARAT

1,491.9

206.727,875.11150.61111417.9

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Chettinad Cement Corporation Pvt Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

V Chandramoleeswaran

Director

K Ganapathy

Additional Director

Ashwin Natesan

Additional Director

R Muthuganesan

Director

Bhavna Desai

Director

A Mohan Krishna Reddy

Director

L Muthukrishnan

Director

M Ravindra Vikram

Director

Supriya Sahu

Managing Director

M A M R Muthiah

Registered Office

Rani Seethai Hall Building,

No 603 Anna Salai,

Tamil Nadu - 600006

Tel: 91-044-28292727

Website: http://www.chettinad.com

Email: info@chettinadcement.com/chtdmds@vsnl.com

Registrar Office

Kences Tower,

2nd Floor No 1, Ramakrishna Street,

Chennai - 600 017

Tel: 91-044-28140801/803

Website: www.integratedindia.in

Email: sureshbabu@iepindia.com/yesbalu@iepindia.com

Summary

Incorporated in the year 1962, Chettinad Cement Corporation (CCCL) has been awarded the ISO 9002 certificate by the Bureau of Indian Standards, in 1994. It is the first company in Tamilnadu to be hono...
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