Chettinad Cement Corporation Pvt Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
88.16
88.16
44.08
44.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,600.78
4,580.91
4,459.77
4,441.11
Net Worth
4,688.94
4,669.07
4,503.85
4,485.19
Minority Interest
Debt
18.74
33.25
105.29
130.11
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.38
0.38
0.88
0.42
Total Liabilities
4,708.06
4,702.7
4,610.02
4,615.72
Fixed Assets
3,019.68
2,850.75
2,335.71
2,176.64
Intangible Assets
Investments
281.05
280.8
231.13
235.88
Deferred Tax Asset Net
10.74
18.66
6.91
0
Networking Capital
473.32
561.07
912.91
980.96
Inventories
602.54
718.98
775.39
786.13
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
169.46
194.84
207.57
163.08
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
742.36
746.23
886.2
1,045.29
Sundry Creditors
-355
-388.83
-447.13
-400.82
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-686.04
-710.15
-509.12
-612.72
Cash
923.27
991.42
1,123.36
1,222.24
Total Assets
4,708.06
4,702.7
4,610.02
4,615.72
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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