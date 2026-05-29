Board Meeting 29 May 2026 25 May 2026

Choksi Asia Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for quarter and financial year ended March 31 2026.

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2026 9 Feb 2026

Choksi Asia Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 12.02.2026)

Board Meeting 9 Jan 2026 9 Jan 2026

Outcome of Board Meeting.

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2025 10 Nov 2025

Choksi Asia Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended September 30 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.11.2025)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2025 7 Aug 2025