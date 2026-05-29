|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2026
|25 May 2026
|Choksi Asia Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for quarter and financial year ended March 31 2026.
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2026
|9 Feb 2026
|Choksi Asia Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 12.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|9 Jan 2026
|9 Jan 2026
|Outcome of Board Meeting.
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2025
|10 Nov 2025
|Choksi Asia Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended September 30 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2025
|7 Aug 2025
|Choksi Asia Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial result for the quarter ended June 30 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2025)
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