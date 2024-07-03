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Choksi Asia Ltd Share Price Live

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136.15
(-2.85%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

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  • Open139.45
  • Day's High140
  • 52 Wk High212.9
  • Prev. Close140.15
  • Day's Low135.5
  • 52 Wk Low 75
  • Turnover (lac)5.9
  • P/E14.55
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value64.41
  • EPS9.36
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)77.62
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Choksi Asia Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

₹139.45

Prev. Close

₹140.15

Turnover(Lac.)

₹5.9

Day's High

₹140

Day's Low

₹135.5

52 Week's High

₹212.9

52 Week's Low

₹75

Book Value

₹64.41

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

77.62

P/E

14.55

EPS

9.36

Divi. Yield

0

Choksi Asia Ltd Corporate Action

12 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2025

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25 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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4 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

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Choksi Asia Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

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Trading Account

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Choksi Asia Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:41 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.05%

Foreign: 0.04%

Indian: 71.10%

Non-Promoter- 28.85%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.85%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Choksi Asia Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

5.7

5.7

3.9

3.9

Preference Capital

5.39

5.39

0

0

Reserves

25.79

22.37

11.62

12.09

Net Worth

36.88

33.46

15.52

15.99

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2.46

11.37

16

23.07

yoy growth (%)

-78.34

-28.89

-30.67

-15.33

Raw materials

-1.73

-9.53

-12.54

-16.79

As % of sales

70.31

83.78

78.4

72.75

Employee costs

-0.93

-1.32

-1.67

-2.22

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.48

2.7

-0.53

1.83

Depreciation

-0.16

-0.18

-0.17

-0.21

Tax paid

0.05

-0.79

-0.02

-0.54

Working capital

-3.81

9.33

-0.72

3.5

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-78.34

-28.89

-30.67

-15.33

Op profit growth

-0.75

3.76

-207.95

37.92

EBIT growth

-117.77

-609.18

-129.01

84.6

Net profit growth

-122.16

-443.41

-143.22

67.4

View Ratios

No Record Found

Choksi Asia Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,109.2

32.474,95,575.792,9301.9415,599209.49

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

1,399.45

78.272,69,857.951,114.110.866,723.7527.53

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

521.85

63.331,76,505.12787.910.294,500.5555.47

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

5,079.15

47.761,22,340.62685.471.784,512.36192.68

Marico Ltd

MARICO

808.65

54.091,04,988.73360.52,20544.73

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Choksi Asia Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

KRISHNAKUMAR RAMANLAL PARIKH

Executive Director / WTD / Managing Director

Samir K Choksi

Executive Director / Whole Time Director / CFO

Jay Choksi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Brijal Mitesh Desai

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Tushar M Parikh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shraddha Gandhi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mr. Rishi Dave

Registered Office

SNo 121 Plot No 10 66 Kva Road,

Silvassa Industrial Est. Amli,

Dadra & Nagar Haveli - 396230

Tel: 91-260-2642240/41

Website: http://www.choksiworld.com

Email: compliance.officer@choksiworld.com; imaging@choksi

Registrar Office

19/20 Jaferbhoy Ind,

1st Floor Makwana Rd, Marol Naka,

Mumbai - 400 059

Tel: 022 - 42270400

Website: www.adriotcorporate.com

Email: info@adroitcorporate.com

Summary

Choksi Asia Limited was initially established as Selvas Photographics Limited in 1992. The name of the Company was changed from Selvas Photographics Limited to Choksi Imaging Limited in June, 2004 and...
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Reports by Choksi Asia Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Choksi Asia Ltd share price today?

The Choksi Asia Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹136.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Choksi Asia Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Choksi Asia Ltd is ₹77.62 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Choksi Asia Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Choksi Asia Ltd is 14.55 and 2.11 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Choksi Asia Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Choksi Asia Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Choksi Asia Ltd is ₹75 and ₹212.9 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Choksi Asia Ltd?

Choksi Asia Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.37%, 3 Years at 41.74%, 1 Year at 19.33%, 6 Month at 6.70%, 3 Month at -7.16% and 1 Month at -0.98%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Choksi Asia Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Choksi Asia Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.15 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.85 %

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