Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorFMCG
Open₹139.45
Prev. Close₹140.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.9
Day's High₹140
Day's Low₹135.5
52 Week's High₹212.9
52 Week's Low₹75
Book Value₹64.41
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)77.62
P/E14.55
EPS9.36
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
5.7
5.7
3.9
3.9
Preference Capital
5.39
5.39
0
0
Reserves
25.79
22.37
11.62
12.09
Net Worth
36.88
33.46
15.52
15.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2.46
11.37
16
23.07
yoy growth (%)
-78.34
-28.89
-30.67
-15.33
Raw materials
-1.73
-9.53
-12.54
-16.79
As % of sales
70.31
83.78
78.4
72.75
Employee costs
-0.93
-1.32
-1.67
-2.22
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.48
2.7
-0.53
1.83
Depreciation
-0.16
-0.18
-0.17
-0.21
Tax paid
0.05
-0.79
-0.02
-0.54
Working capital
-3.81
9.33
-0.72
3.5
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-78.34
-28.89
-30.67
-15.33
Op profit growth
-0.75
3.76
-207.95
37.92
EBIT growth
-117.77
-609.18
-129.01
84.6
Net profit growth
-122.16
-443.41
-143.22
67.4
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,109.2
|32.47
|4,95,575.79
|2,930
|1.94
|15,599
|209.49
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
1,399.45
|78.27
|2,69,857.95
|1,114.11
|0.86
|6,723.75
|27.53
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
521.85
|63.33
|1,76,505.12
|787.91
|0.29
|4,500.55
|55.47
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
5,079.15
|47.76
|1,22,340.62
|685.47
|1.78
|4,512.36
|192.68
Marico Ltd
MARICO
808.65
|54.09
|1,04,988.7
|336
|0.5
|2,205
|44.73
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
KRISHNAKUMAR RAMANLAL PARIKH
Executive Director / WTD / Managing Director
Samir K Choksi
Executive Director / Whole Time Director / CFO
Jay Choksi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Brijal Mitesh Desai
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Tushar M Parikh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shraddha Gandhi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mr. Rishi Dave
SNo 121 Plot No 10 66 Kva Road,
Silvassa Industrial Est. Amli,
Dadra & Nagar Haveli - 396230
Tel: 91-260-2642240/41
Website: http://www.choksiworld.com
Email: compliance.officer@choksiworld.com; imaging@choksi
19/20 Jaferbhoy Ind,
1st Floor Makwana Rd, Marol Naka,
Mumbai - 400 059
Tel: 022 - 42270400
Website: www.adriotcorporate.com
Email: info@adroitcorporate.com
Summary
Choksi Asia Limited was initially established as Selvas Photographics Limited in 1992. The name of the Company was changed from Selvas Photographics Limited to Choksi Imaging Limited in June, 2004 and...
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Reports by Choksi Asia Ltd
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