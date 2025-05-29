Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Litigation Matter- Claims against company not Our procedures included, but were not acknowledged as Debt limited to the following: As at 31st March 2025, the contingent liability Obtained an understanding of reported in notes accompanying financial managements stance on the said matter statements is on account of order passed by based on the provisions of the law prevailing Commissioner of Customs for the levy of SAD & at that period of time. penalty thereon amounting to Rs 15.74 crores and Assessed the professional competence and further penalty on executives/director of the capabilities of the legal adviser engaged by company amounting to Rs 75 lacs. the management. The Company has filed an appeal before the Based on our procedures, we also considered Honorable Tribunal of Customs against the said the adequacy of disclosures in respect of the order and management is expecting a favorable said litigation as a contingent liability in the order based on the legal advisorys opinion. notes to the standalone financial statements. Considering the materiality of the amount involved this matter has been identified as a key audit matter.

Annexure A - to the Auditors Report

TO THE

With reference to the Annexure A referred to in the paragraph 1 in Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of the Independent Auditors Report to the members of Choksi Asia Limited (formerly, Choksi Imaging Limited)(‘the Company) on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2025, we report the following:

i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets: a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant and equipment. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets. b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, plant and equipment by which all Property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of two years. In accordance with this programme, certain Property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year. e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii) In respect of Inventory and Working Capital a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stock and the book records were not material. b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable. vii) In respect of statutory dues: a) The Company does not have liability in respect of Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of excise and Value added tax during the year since effective 1 July 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into Goods and Service Tax (‘GST). According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2025 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, Value added tax, Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes, except for the following:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (Rs. in lakhs) Period to which amount relates (FY) Forum where dispute is pending The Customs Custom Duty 1574.64 2011-12, Customs Excise and Act, 1962 2012-13, Service Tax Appellate 2013-14 Tribunal The Customs Custom Duty – 75.00 2011-12 to Customs Excise and Act, 1962 Executive Offence 2013-14 Service Tax Appellate Tribunal

iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not made any investments, given any loans, guarantees, or security which attracts compliance of section 185 and section 186 of Companies act. Accordingly, Clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the products manufactured by it (and/or services provided by it). Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable. viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix) In respect of default in repayment of borrowings: a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company did not have any loans or borrowings from any lender during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable. b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority. c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any term loans. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable. d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds have been raised on short-term basis by the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable. e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company does not have any subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

x) In respect to funds raised and utilisation. a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable. b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi) In respect to fraud and whistle-blower complaints. a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit. b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under subsection (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standard.

xiv) In respect of Internal Audit System a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi) In respect of Registration under section 45-IA of RBI Act, 1934. a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable. b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable. c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Company does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

xvii) The Company has not incurred a cash loss in current financial year and there is no cash loss in immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable

xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of accounts and records the Company is not liable to spend amount as specified under section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 in pursuance of Corporate Social Responsibility policy.

For KARIA & SHAH Chartered Accountants (FRN: 112203W) Sd/- Partner: Siddharth Vora M. No. 170375 Place: Mumbai Date: 29/05/2025 UDIN: 25170375BMLJGD1116

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on financial statement of M/s CHOKSI ASIA LIMITED (formerly, Choksi Imaging Limited) on the standalone financial statements for the year ended on 31st March, 2025 Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Choksi Asia Limited (formerly, Choksi Imaging Limited)("the Company") as of 31 March 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date which includes a jointly controlled operation.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at

31 March 2025, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.