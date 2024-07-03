Choksi Asia Ltd Summary

Choksi Asia Limited was initially established as Selvas Photographics Limited in 1992. The name of the Company was changed from Selvas Photographics Limited to Choksi Imaging Limited in June, 2004 and further has changed the name of the Company to Choksi Asia Limited on May 25, 2025. Company was promoted by CHOKSI Family, who started trading and import of Photographies material in 1924 at Bombay.



At present, Company manufactures Photosensitised Materials for Photographic Industry viz. X-Ray Films, which are used by the Radiologists, Doctors in private clinics, Hospitals and Industrial Radiographers.The company went for expansion in respect of x-ray films in 1996.It has increased installed capacity of x-ray films from 7.50 lakhs sq.mtr(SQM) to 16.50 lakhs sq.mtr.The company started producing another product,Photographic Colour Paper,during 1999-2000.During 2000-01, the turnover of the company has been increased by 41.75% over the previous year,which is mainly due to commencement of sale of Photographic Colour Paper.In 2005, the Company added more products for Imaging Industry i.e. Contrast Media and in 2007, it started Trading of Contrast Media, X-Ray Accessories and X-Ray Processors.The Company got amalgamated with Choksi Asia Private Limited in 2024-25, through the Scheme of Amalgamation.



Pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation sanctioned by the Honble NCLT, Company has undertaken a comprehensive review of its Memorandum of Association to ensure that the charter documents adequately reflect the enlarged scope of operations arising out of the amalgamation. In this context, the Object Clause of the Company has been suitably amended to encompass and accommodate the diverse business activities of the merged entity. The modification has been carried out with the objective of aligning the Companys constitutional framework with its present and future business requirements, thereby enabling the Company to effectively pursue the combined strengths, synergies and opportunities that have emerged as a result of the amalgamation.