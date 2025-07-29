|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|12 Sep 2025
|28 Jul 2025
|The Board approved convening the Annual General Meeting of the Company Cut off Date fix for determining Shareholders entitled to vote at the ensuing Shareholders Meeting to be held on 03rd September, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2025) We wish to inform you that the 31st Annual Gneral meeting of Citizen Infoline Limited for the Financial Year 2024-25 will be held on 12th September, 2025 Friday at 12:00 p.m. through Video Conferencing VC/OVAM in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:07.08.2025) 1. SUMMARY OF OUTCOME OF AGM 2. VOTING RESULT 3. SCRUTINIZER REPORT 1. VOTING RESULT 2. SCRUTINIZER REPORT (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:12.09.2025)
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