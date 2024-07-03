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Citizen Solar Ltd Share Price Live

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297
(1.37%)
Jul 15, 2026|09:31:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open298.5
  • Day's High298.5
  • 52 Wk High307
  • Prev. Close293
  • Day's Low290
  • 52 Wk Low 81.89
  • Turnover (lac)2.42
  • P/E18.35
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value29.82
  • EPS15.97
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)417.09
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Citizen Solar Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

₹298.5

Prev. Close

₹293

Turnover(Lac.)

₹2.42

Day's High

₹298.5

Day's Low

₹290

52 Week's High

₹307

52 Week's Low

₹81.89

Book Value

₹29.82

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

417.09

P/E

18.35

EPS

15.97

Divi. Yield

0

Citizen Solar Ltd Corporate Action

28 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Jul, 2025

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7 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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22 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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28 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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Citizen Solar Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Citizen Solar Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

15 Jul, 2026|01:18 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 34.77%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 34.77%

Non-Promoter- 0.40%

Institutions: 0.39%

Non-Institutions: 64.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Citizen Solar Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

5.4

5.4

5.4

5.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.76

-0.8

-0.8

-0.81

Net Worth

4.64

4.6

4.6

4.59

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0.59

0.55

1.47

2.87

yoy growth (%)

6.97

-62.48

-48.64

0

Raw materials

-0.29

0

0

0

As % of sales

49.39

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.47

-0.63

-1.15

-2.11

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.06

-0.11

-0.08

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.33

Tax paid

0

0

0.01

0

Working capital

-0.01

0.04

1.73

0.03

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.97

-62.48

-48.64

0

Op profit growth

22.91

10.05

1,085.24

0

EBIT growth

-43.16

78.95

-207.9

0

Net profit growth

-43.09

71.06

-591.09

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

Citizen Solar Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

5,547.9

64.271,52,242.4650.121.22,963.2284.91

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

2,937.75

66.6356,288.7283.520.122,144.58309.31

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd

APLAPOLLO

1,817.15

91.3349,957.69205.10.474,096.29125.38

Welspun Corp Ltd

WELCORP

1,677.1

57.8944,312.87231.910.32,270.45195.47

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd

KIRLOSENG

2,412.2

74.1434,370.77111.10.191,534.71230.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Citizen Solar Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Omprakash L Jain

Director & CFO

Ravindra O Jain

Executive Director

Kasturi R Jain

Non Executive & Independent Director

Vikas H Jirawala

Non Executive & Independent Director

Mitesh A Jain

Non Executive & Independent Director

Sandeep M Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Reena Harsh Shah

Registered Office

411 Sakar - II,

Ellisbridge Ashram Road,

Gujarat - 380006

Tel: 91-79-26585555

Website: http://www.citizeninfoline.com

Email: acc@infoline.com

Registrar Office

5th Floor 506 to 508,

ABC-I Off C G Road, Navrangpura,

Ahmedabad-380009

Tel: 91-79-26465179

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/

Email: ipo.team@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Citizen Infoline Limited wasincorporated on14 November, 1994. The Company has been engaged in providing an online local search engine with directory and print media services to connect consumers and m...
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Reports by Citizen Solar Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Citizen Solar Ltd share price today?

The Citizen Solar Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹297 today.

What is the Market Cap of Citizen Solar Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Citizen Solar Ltd is ₹417.09 Cr. as of 15 Jul ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Citizen Solar Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Citizen Solar Ltd is 18.35 and 9.82 as of 15 Jul ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Citizen Solar Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Citizen Solar Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Citizen Solar Ltd is ₹81.89 and ₹307 as of 15 Jul ‘26

What is the CAGR of Citizen Solar Ltd?

Citizen Solar Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 123.62%, 3 Years at 112.12%, 1 Year at 257.80%, 6 Month at 5.45%, 3 Month at 20.01% and 1 Month at 22.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Citizen Solar Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Citizen Solar Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 34.77 %
Institutions - 0.40 %
Public - 64.83 %

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