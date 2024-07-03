Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹298.5
Prev. Close₹293
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.42
Day's High₹298.5
Day's Low₹290
52 Week's High₹307
52 Week's Low₹81.89
Book Value₹29.82
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)417.09
P/E18.35
EPS15.97
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
5.4
5.4
5.4
5.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.76
-0.8
-0.8
-0.81
Net Worth
4.64
4.6
4.6
4.59
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.59
0.55
1.47
2.87
yoy growth (%)
6.97
-62.48
-48.64
0
Raw materials
-0.29
0
0
0
As % of sales
49.39
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.47
-0.63
-1.15
-2.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.06
-0.11
-0.08
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.33
Tax paid
0
0
0.01
0
Working capital
-0.01
0.04
1.73
0.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.97
-62.48
-48.64
0
Op profit growth
22.91
10.05
1,085.24
0
EBIT growth
-43.16
78.95
-207.9
0
Net profit growth
-43.09
71.06
-591.09
0
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
5,547.9
|64.27
|1,52,242.4
|650.12
|1.2
|2,963.2
|284.91
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
2,937.75
|66.63
|56,288.7
|283.52
|0.12
|2,144.58
|309.31
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd
APLAPOLLO
1,817.15
|91.33
|49,957.69
|205.1
|0.47
|4,096.29
|125.38
Welspun Corp Ltd
WELCORP
1,677.1
|57.89
|44,312.87
|231.91
|0.3
|2,270.45
|195.47
Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd
KIRLOSENG
2,412.2
|74.14
|34,370.77
|111.1
|0.19
|1,534.71
|230.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Omprakash L Jain
Director & CFO
Ravindra O Jain
Executive Director
Kasturi R Jain
Non Executive & Independent Director
Vikas H Jirawala
Non Executive & Independent Director
Mitesh A Jain
Non Executive & Independent Director
Sandeep M Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Reena Harsh Shah
411 Sakar - II,
Ellisbridge Ashram Road,
Gujarat - 380006
Tel: 91-79-26585555
Website: http://www.citizeninfoline.com
Email: acc@infoline.com
5th Floor 506 to 508,
ABC-I Off C G Road, Navrangpura,
Ahmedabad-380009
Tel: 91-79-26465179
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/
Email: ipo.team@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Citizen Infoline Limited wasincorporated on14 November, 1994. The Company has been engaged in providing an online local search engine with directory and print media services to connect consumers and m...
Read More
Reports by Citizen Solar Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.