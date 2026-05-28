Citizen Infoline Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2026. 2. Audited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2026 3. Audit Report issued by the Statutory Auditors on the Audited Financial Statements and Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2026. 4. To consider and approve changes in the management and Board composition of the Company 5. To consider and approve reconstitution of various Committees of the Board 6. To consider and approve appointment of Cost Accountants for the Financial Years 2025-26 and 2026-27 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2026. 2. Took note of the Audit Report issued by the Statutory Auditors on the Audited Financial Results and Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2026. 4. Approved declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. 5. Approved Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications for the financial year ended 31st March 2026, if applicable. 6. Approved disclosure of Related Party Transactions pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. 7. Took note of resignation of Mr. Ravindra Jain from the position of Director of the Company with effect from closure of business hours of 29th May 2026. 8. Approved reconstitution of various Committees of the Board 9. Approved appointment of M/s. R J & Associates, Cost Accountants, Ahmedabad (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2026)