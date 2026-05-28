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Citizen Solar Ltd Board Meeting

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Jul 15, 2026|09:31:00 PM

Citizen Infoline CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/07/2025calendar-icon
16/07/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 May 202622 May 2026
Citizen Infoline Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2026. 2. Audited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2026 3. Audit Report issued by the Statutory Auditors on the Audited Financial Statements and Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2026. 4. To consider and approve changes in the management and Board composition of the Company 5. To consider and approve reconstitution of various Committees of the Board 6. To consider and approve appointment of Cost Accountants for the Financial Years 2025-26 and 2026-27 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2026. 2. Took note of the Audit Report issued by the Statutory Auditors on the Audited Financial Results and Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2026. 4. Approved declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. 5. Approved Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications for the financial year ended 31st March 2026, if applicable. 6. Approved disclosure of Related Party Transactions pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. 7. Took note of resignation of Mr. Ravindra Jain from the position of Director of the Company with effect from closure of business hours of 29th May 2026. 8. Approved reconstitution of various Committees of the Board 9. Approved appointment of M/s. R J & Associates, Cost Accountants, Ahmedabad (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2026)
Board Meeting3 Apr 20263 Apr 2026
Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 03, 2026 for Allotment of Shares pursuant to Scheme of Amalgamation.
Board Meeting6 Feb 202630 Jan 2026
Citizen Infoline Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Result for Quarter ended 31.12.2025 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31.12.2025 FOR CITIZEN INFOLINE LIMITED OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING DATED 06TH FEBRUARY, 2025 FOR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR Q3 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:06.02.2026)
Board Meeting12 Nov 20256 Nov 2025
Citizen Infoline Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 12th November 2025 for Unaudited Quarterly Result for Quarter ended 30.09.2025 Unaudited Fiancial Result for quarter ended 30.09.2025 along with Cash Flow, Balance Sheet and Audit Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2025)
Board Meeting28 Jul 202522 Jul 2025
Citizen Infoline Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting to be held on 28th July 2025 for Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter ended 30.06.2025 Unaudited Financial Result for Quarter ended 30.06.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28.07.2025)

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