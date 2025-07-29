In accordance with the directions issued by the Honble NCLT, the Board has approved to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the equity shareholders of the Company through electronic mode via CDSL e-voting and VC/OAVM platform on Wednesday, 3rd September 2025 at 12:00 PM, to consider and approve the proposed Scheme of Amalgamation. The Detailed Notice for the same will be sent to all shareholders in the due course. Notice Convening meeting of Shareholder for their requiste approval for Amlagmation of Trasferor Company Citizen Solar Private Limited into Transferee Company Citizen Infoline Limited. Meeting to be held on 03rd September, 2025 at 12:00 Noon through VC/OAVM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2025) Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI enclosed herewith Proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of CITIZEN INFOLINE LIMITED held on 03rd September, 2025. The meeting was convened to consider and approve the Scheme of Amalagamtion between CITIZEN SOLAR PRIVATE LIMITED TRANSFEROR COMPANY INTO CITIZEN INFOLINE LIMITED TRANSFEREE COMPANY. The summary of the proceddings of the meeting are elcosed herewith for your kind perusal and record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:03.09.2025) SCRUTINIZER REPORT ISSUED BY AAKASH MODH FOR THE NCLT CONVENED MEETING HELD ON 03RD SEPTEMBER, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/09/2025)