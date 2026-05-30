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City Pulse Multiventures Ltd Board Meeting

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2,093
(-3.05%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

City Pulse Multi CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202622 May 2026
City Pulse Multiventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve approval of audited financial results for the year ended 31st march 2026
Board Meeting18 Mar 202626 Feb 2026
City Pulse Multiventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/03/2026 inter alia to consider and approve City Pulse Multiventures Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/03/2026 ;to consider and approve The Issue of Bonus Shares and Stock Split of equity shares City Pulse Multiventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/03/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Due to unavoidable circumstances, the Meeting of Board of Directors which was scheduled to be held on Saturday, 07th March,2026 is adjourned on Wednesday 18th March,2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.03.2026) The Board Meeting to be held on 18/03/2026 Stands Cancelled. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 16.03.2026)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20266 Feb 2026
City Pulse Multiventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve approval of results for the quarter and nine month ended 31.12.2025. Outcome of board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2026)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20257 Nov 2025
City Pulse Multiventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled to be held on Friday 14th November 2025. Outcome Of Board Meeting and approval of standalone and consolidated financial results for the half year ended on 30.09.2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2025)
Board Meeting3 Sep 20253 Sep 2025
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 03rd September, 2025 Appointment of Statutory auditor in place of retiring statutory auditor
Board Meeting13 Aug 20258 Aug 2025
City Pulse Multiventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve intimation of board meeting Outcome Of Board Meeting and approval of Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13.08.2025)
Board Meeting27 Jun 202519 Jun 2025
City Pulse Multiplex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/06/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled to be held on Tuesday 24th June 2025 postponement of board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/06/2025) Outcome of Adjourned board meeting that is to be held on 24th June,2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/06/2025)

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