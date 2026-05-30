Board Meeting 30 May 2026 22 May 2026

City Pulse Multiventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve approval of audited financial results for the year ended 31st march 2026

Board Meeting 18 Mar 2026 26 Feb 2026

City Pulse Multiventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/03/2026 inter alia to consider and approve City Pulse Multiventures Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/03/2026 ;to consider and approve The Issue of Bonus Shares and Stock Split of equity shares City Pulse Multiventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/03/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Due to unavoidable circumstances, the Meeting of Board of Directors which was scheduled to be held on Saturday, 07th March,2026 is adjourned on Wednesday 18th March,2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.03.2026) The Board Meeting to be held on 18/03/2026 Stands Cancelled. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 16.03.2026)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2026 6 Feb 2026

City Pulse Multiventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve approval of results for the quarter and nine month ended 31.12.2025. Outcome of board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2026)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 7 Nov 2025

City Pulse Multiventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled to be held on Friday 14th November 2025. Outcome Of Board Meeting and approval of standalone and consolidated financial results for the half year ended on 30.09.2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2025)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2025 3 Sep 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 03rd September, 2025 Appointment of Statutory auditor in place of retiring statutory auditor

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2025 8 Aug 2025

City Pulse Multiventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve intimation of board meeting Outcome Of Board Meeting and approval of Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13.08.2025)

Board Meeting 27 Jun 2025 19 Jun 2025