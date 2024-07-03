Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorEntertainment
Open₹2,093
Prev. Close₹2,093
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.14
Day's High₹2,093
Day's Low₹2,040
52 Week's High₹3,289.95
52 Week's Low₹1,276
Book Value₹65.61
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,047.75
P/E0
EPS1.53
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
10.66
10.66
3.32
3.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
80.65
79.31
1.29
2.04
Net Worth
91.31
89.97
4.61
5.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.05
3.08
0.65
0.2
yoy growth (%)
-98.34
369.57
214.96
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.19
-0.06
-0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.88
0.6
0.24
0.05
Depreciation
-0.6
-0.14
-0.03
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
0.01
0.04
Working capital
1.45
-0.37
0.52
0.28
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-98.34
369.57
214.96
0
Op profit growth
-137.94
264.71
328.36
-174.93
EBIT growth
-246.34
143.7
373.27
-130.48
Net profit growth
-250.22
124.93
163.81
-168.45
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
5.02
2.81
1.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.02
2.81
1.15
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
507.05
|13.6
|19,982.06
|218.64
|2.47
|848.48
|312.6
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
111.12
|82.93
|10,673.29
|-180.9
|1.8
|1,886.7
|109.97
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
965.05
|46.04
|9,476.79
|120.8
|0
|1,487
|747.13
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
458.9
|39.97
|8,848.03
|74.33
|0
|238.27
|81.99
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
658.5
|38.83
|8,417.71
|59.06
|1.97
|103.93
|20.33
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Arpitkumar Rajnikant Mehta
Executive Director & CFO
Rajal Arpit Mehta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Hitendra Kanodia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manasvi Manu Thapar
Executive Director
Luvv Arpit Mehta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Smit Dinkarbhai Barot
Executive Director
Sirishbhai Patel
Executive Director
Kush Arpit Mehta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Tripti Karwa
401 4th Floor Sachet 1,
Swastik Cross Road Navrangpura,
Gujarat - 380009
Tel: 91-79-40070706/708
Website: http://www.wowcinepulse.com
Email: cs@wowcinepulse.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
City Pulse Multiplex Limited was incorporated as a private limited company with the name City Pulse Multiplex Private Limited at Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 22, 2000. Consequent upon the conversion of...
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Reports by City Pulse Multiventures Ltd
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