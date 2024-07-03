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City Pulse Multiventures Ltd Share Price Live

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2,040
(-2.53%)
Jun 9, 2026|03:02:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,093
  • Day's High2,093
  • 52 Wk High3,289.95
  • Prev. Close2,093
  • Day's Low2,040
  • 52 Wk Low 1,276
  • Turnover (lac)7.14
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value65.61
  • EPS1.53
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,047.75
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

City Pulse Multiventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

₹2,093

Prev. Close

₹2,093

Turnover(Lac.)

₹7.14

Day's High

₹2,093

Day's Low

₹2,040

52 Week's High

₹3,289.95

52 Week's Low

₹1,276

Book Value

₹65.61

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,047.75

P/E

0

EPS

1.53

Divi. Yield

0

City Pulse Multiventures Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2025

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3 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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22 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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18 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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City Pulse Multiventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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City Pulse Multiventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:44 AM
Mar-2026Sep-2025Mar-2025Sep-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 11.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 11.98%

Non-Promoter- 88.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 88.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

City Pulse Multiventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

10.66

10.66

3.32

3.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

80.65

79.31

1.29

2.04

Net Worth

91.31

89.97

4.61

5.36

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.05

3.08

0.65

0.2

yoy growth (%)

-98.34

369.57

214.96

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.19

-0.06

-0.07

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.88

0.6

0.24

0.05

Depreciation

-0.6

-0.14

-0.03

-0.02

Tax paid

0

0

0.01

0.04

Working capital

1.45

-0.37

0.52

0.28

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-98.34

369.57

214.96

0

Op profit growth

-137.94

264.71

328.36

-174.93

EBIT growth

-246.34

143.7

373.27

-130.48

Net profit growth

-250.22

124.93

163.81

-168.45

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024

Gross Sales

5.02

2.81

1.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.02

2.81

1.15

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

City Pulse Multiventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

507.05

13.619,982.06218.642.47848.48312.6

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

111.12

82.9310,673.29-180.91.81,886.7109.97

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

965.05

46.049,476.79120.801,487747.13

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

458.9

39.978,848.0374.330238.2781.99

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

658.5

38.838,417.7159.061.97103.9320.33

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT City Pulse Multiventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Arpitkumar Rajnikant Mehta

Executive Director & CFO

Rajal Arpit Mehta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Hitendra Kanodia

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manasvi Manu Thapar

Executive Director

Luvv Arpit Mehta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Smit Dinkarbhai Barot

Executive Director

Sirishbhai Patel

Executive Director

Kush Arpit Mehta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Tripti Karwa

Registered Office

401 4th Floor Sachet 1,

Swastik Cross Road Navrangpura,

Gujarat - 380009

Tel: 91-79-40070706/708

Website: http://www.wowcinepulse.com

Email: cs@wowcinepulse.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

City Pulse Multiplex Limited was incorporated as a private limited company with the name City Pulse Multiplex Private Limited at Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 22, 2000. Consequent upon the conversion of...
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Reports by City Pulse Multiventures Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the City Pulse Multiventures Ltd share price today?

The City Pulse Multiventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2040 today.

What is the Market Cap of City Pulse Multiventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of City Pulse Multiventures Ltd is ₹3047.75 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of City Pulse Multiventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of City Pulse Multiventures Ltd is 0 and 31.90 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of City Pulse Multiventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a City Pulse Multiventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of City Pulse Multiventures Ltd is ₹1276 and ₹3289.95 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of City Pulse Multiventures Ltd?

City Pulse Multiventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 152.98%, 3 Years at 195.64%, 1 Year at 55.27%, 6 Month at -29.55%, 3 Month at -26.19% and 1 Month at -10.54%.

What is the shareholding pattern of City Pulse Multiventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of City Pulse Multiventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 11.98 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 88.02 %

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