Notice of EGM to be held on 08th August,2025 Addendum Notice of 2nd Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 08th Auguist,2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2025) Second Addendum Notice of 2nd Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 08th August,2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :31.07.2025) Proceedings of EGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08.08.2025) Scrutinizer report on the consolidated e voting on the resolutions passed in the EGM held on 08th August, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2025)