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City Pulse Multiventures Ltd Company Summary

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2,093
(-3.05%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

City Pulse Multiventures Ltd Summary

City Pulse Multiplex Limited was incorporated as a private limited company with the name City Pulse Multiplex Private Limited at Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 22, 2000. Consequent upon the conversion of the Company to public limited company, the name of the Company was changed to City Pulse Multiplex Limited on May 28, 2018. City pulse Multiplex is a cultural complex whose claim to fame is more than just being the very first to user in the concept of Multiplexes in the country and revolutionize the premise of Cinema viewing.

The Company was set up to carry out the business of setting up, operating and managing a chain of miniplex / multiplexes under the brand name WOW Cine Pulse. Most of miniplexes have small seating capacity (apprx 100 seats) with contemporary sound quality.In 2006, the company produced its first film Love is Blind. The Company established first cinema, a theatre in Mehsana with two screens having a seating capacity of 433 seats in the year 2007.

Presently, WOW Cine Pulse operates at 14 locations with 14 screens with a total of 3340 seats. The operational units are situated at key locations which offer a large catchment area. These operational units are surrounded by malls, food courts and restaurants along with adequate car parking facilities thus making them an attractive destination for patrons.The Company launched the initial public offer of 13,28,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each, by raising funds aggregating to Rs 3.98 Cr in July, 2019.

The Company launched its OTT Platform WOWPLEX in 2025. The Company have been involved in services Industry. Operating of Cinema Halls, serving Food and Beverages, Film Distribution, Film Production and allied services.

Due to the pandemic, the industry is suffering heavily, and in absence of normal operating environment, the industry has not resumed. The Company, in lines with developing era of OTT platforms, have been restructuring its business model to OTT platforms and is in transition phase.
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