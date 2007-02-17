Independent Auditor s Examination report on Restated Standalone Financial Information of Complete Sports

and Management India Limited

To,

The Board of Directors

Complete Sports and Management India Limited Chintamani Plaza, 423, B Wing,

Andheri - Kurla Rd, Chakala, Andheri East,

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India 400099

Dear Sirs,

1. We have examined the attached Restated Financial Information of Complete Sports and Management India Limited (the Company ) comprising the Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at March 31, 2026, March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 the Restated Statement of Profit and Loss and the Restated Cash Flow Statement for the year ended March 31, 2026, March 31, 2025, and March 31,2024, the Summary Statement of Significant Accounting Policies, and other explanatory information (collectively referred to as, the Restated Financial Information ), as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on August 18, 2026 for the purpose of inclusion in the RHP/Prospectus prepared by the Company in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offer of equity shares ( IPO ) on SME Platform of Bombay Stock Exchange of India Limited ( BSE SME ).

2. These restated Summary Statement have been prepared in terms of the requirements of:

a. Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

b. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended (ICDR Regulations); and

c. The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( ICAI ), as amended from time to time (the Guidance Note ).

Responsibility of the management for restated financial statements

3. The Company s Board of Dfrectors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Financial Information for the purpose of inclusion in the RHP/Prospectus to be filed with the BSE-SME platform of the Bombay Stock Exchange of India Limited, Registrar of Companies, Mumbai in connection with the proposed IPO. The Restated Financial Information have been prepared by the management of the Company on the basis of preparation stated in Annexure IV to the Restated Financial Information. The responsibilities of the Board of Directors of the Company include designing, implementing, and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Financial Information. The Board of Directors are also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

Auditor s responsibility for the restated financial statements

4. We have examined such Restated Financial Information taking into consideration:

a. The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our engagement letter dated April 15, 2026 in connection with the proposed IPO of equity shares of Complete Sports and Management India Limited (the Issuer Company ) on BSE SME platform of Bombay Stock Exchange of India Lmited ( BSE SME );

b. The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI;

c. Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Financial Information; and the requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations; and

d. Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the IPO.

Restated financial statements

5. These Restated Financial Information have been compiled by the management from:

a. Audited F inancial Statements of the Company as at and for the year ended March 31, 2026, prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standards as prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, which has been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on July 31, 2026.

b. Re-audited financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended March 31, 2025, prepared by us, as a peer- reviewed auditor, for the purpose of the Restated Financial Statements, since the original audited financial statements signed by M/s Savla & Associates, Chartered Accountants, were issued when the firm did not hold a valid Peer Review Certificate, as required under the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations. The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, and were approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 27, 2026.

c. Audited Financial Statements of the Company as at and for the year ended March 31, 2024 prepared by M/s Savla & Associates, Chartered Accountants in accordance with the Accounting Standards as prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, which has been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on September 02, 2024.

d. For the years ended March 31, 2024, we have relied upon the audit reports issued by M/s Salva & Associate. and have not independently re-audited those financial statements; as the said auditor has not issued an examination report on the restated financial information for those years, we have performed such additional procedures as we considered adequate, in accordance with the Guidance Note, to enable us to take responsibility for the Restated Financial Information for those years.

6. For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on:

a. Auditors Report issued by us dated July 31, 2026 on the Audited Financial Statements of the Company as at and for the year ended March 31, 2026 as referred in Paragraph 5(a) above.

b. Re-audited financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended March 31, 2025, prepared by us, as a peer- reviewed auditor, for the purpose of the Restated Financial Statements, since the original audited financial statements signed by M/s Savla & Associates, Chartered Accountants, were issued when the firm did not hold a valid Peer Review Certificate, as required under the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations. The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, and were approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 27, 2026. as referred in Paragraph 5(b) above.

c. Auditors Report issued by M/s Savla & Associates the previous auditor dated September 02, 2024 on the financial statement of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024 as referred in Paragraph 5(c) above and

d. For the years ended March 31, 2024, we have relied upon the audit reports issued by M/s Salva & Associate. and have not independently re-audited those financial statements; as the said auditor has not issued an examination report on the restated financial information for those years, we have performed such additional procedures as we considered adequate, in accordance with the Guidance Note, to enable us to take responsibility for the Restated Financial Information for those years.

e. We have performed adequate procedures to restate the Financial Information for the said years. The Examination Report included for the said years is based solely on the report submitted by the Previous Auditor.

The Audit for the financial year FY 2023-24 and FY 2024-25 were conducted by the Company s previous auditors, M/s Savla & Associates, Chartered Accountants ( Previous Auditors ). We have performed adequate procedures to restate the Financial Information for the said years. The Examination Report included for the said years is based solely on the report submitted by the Previous Auditor.

7. Based on our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that:

a. The Restated Summary Statements have been made after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies retrospectively in respective financial period/years to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the changed accounting policy for all reporting periods, if any;

b. The Restated Summary Statements do not require any adjustments for the matter(s) giving rise to modifications mentioned in paragraph 6 above.

c. The Restated Standalone Summary Statements have been prepared in accordance with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

d. The Restated Summary Statements have been made after incorporating adjustments for prior period and other material amounts in the respective financial years/period to which they relate, if any and there are no qualifications which require adjustments;

e. Extra-ordinary items that need to be disclosed separately in the accounts has been disclosed wherever required;

f. From Financial Years 2023-24 to 2025-26, the period covered in the restatement, the Company has not declared and paid

any dividend.

g. There were no qualifications in the Audit Reports issued by us and by previous auditor as at and for the years ended March 31, 2026, March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024 which would require adjustments in this Restated Financial Information of the Company

h. We have also examined the following other financial information relating to the Company prepared by the Management

and as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company and annexed to this report relating to the Company as at for

the years ended March 31, 2026, March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024 proposed to be included in the RHP/ Prospectus.

Sr. No Details of Restated Financial Information Annexure No 1 Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities I 2 Restated Statement of Profit and Loss II 3 Restated Statement of Cash Flows III 4 Statement of Significant Accounting Policies, Notes to Financial Information, Related Parties & Transactions IV 5 Statement of Adjustments to the Restated Financial Information V 6 Statement of Other financial information & Other Ratios, As Restated VI 7 Statement of Capitalization, As Restated VII 8 Statement of T ax Shelter, As Restated VIII

9. We, M/s. R H Nisar & Co., Chartered Accountants have been subjected to the peer review process of the Institute of

Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and hold a valid peer review certificate issued by the Peer Review Board of the ICAI which is valid till September 30, 2026.

10. The firm has established and maintained a system of quality control in accordance with the requirements of Standard on Quality Control (SQC) 1 - Quality Control for Firms that Perform Audits and Reviews of Historical Financial Information, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

11. The Restated Financial Information do not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to audited financial statements mentioned in paragraph 5 above.

12. This report should not in any way be construed as a reissuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by us, nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to herein.

13. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

14. Our report is intended solely for use of the Board of Directors for inclusion in the RHP/Prospectus to be filed with the SME platform of the Bombay Stock Exchange of India Limited and Registrar of Companies, Mumbai in connection with the proposed IPO. Our report should not be used, referred to, or distributed for any other purpose except with our prior consent in writing. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in writing.

For,

R H Nisar & Co

Chartered Accountants

Firm Reg No: 120895W

Peer Review Certificate No: 015837

Rakesh Nisar

(Proprietor) Membership No: 103659 Place: Mumbai Date: August 18,2026 UDIN: 26103659WBDBED1377