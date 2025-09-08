Consecutive Commodities Limited Management Discussions

ANNEXURE 2

A. Overview of the Global Economy:

The global economy continues to navigate a complex landscape shaped by shifting monetary policies, evolving geopolitical dynamics, and rapid technological advancements. In 2025, global GDP is projected to grow by approximately 2.9%, reflecting moderate expansion amid persistent inflationary pressures. The U.S. economy remains relatively resilient, with expected growth of around 2.1%, while parts of Asia, particularly India and Southeast Asia, are experiencing stronger momentum, with growth rates exceeding 5% in some regions. Central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, are cautiously adjusting interest rates after a period of aggressive tightening, with inflation in advanced economies declining from peaks of over 8% in 2022 to around 3-4% in 2025.

Meanwhile, emerging markets present both opportunities and risks, driven by demographic shifts, digital adoption, and structural reforms. As the global economic outlook remains mixed, strategic diversification and data-driven decision-making are key to identifying growth sectors and managing risk across portfolios.

B. Overview of the Indian Economy:

India remains one of the fastest-growing major economies, driven by robust domestic demand, infrastructure development, and policy reforms aimed at enhancing ease of doing business. In FY 2024-25, Indias GDP is projected to grow at around 6.8%, supported by strong performance in sectors such as manufacturing, services, and digital technology. Government initiatives like the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes and continued capital expenditure in infrastructure are attracting both domestic and foreign investment. Inflation has moderated to approximately 5.4%, while the Reserve Bank of India maintains a cautious stance on interest rates to ensure price stability without hindering growth.

The Indian equity markets have shown resilience, and the country continues to benefit from favorable demographics, a growing middle class, and increased digital penetration. As global investors seek stable, long-term growth opportunities, India stands out as a key destination for capital allocation, particularly in sectors such as technology, financial services, renewable energy, and consumer goods.

C. Outlook:

The investment landscape remains dynamic, with both risks and opportunities driven by global economic shifts, policy changes, and technological innovation. While short-term volatility may persist, long-term growth prospects remain strong particularly in sectors like clean energy, digital infrastructure, and healthcare. With a disciplined and diversified strategy, we are focused on capturing value and delivering sustainable returns for our investors.

D. Industry structure and developments:

The investment management industry is evolving rapidly, driven by increasing investor sophistication, regulatory advancements, and the integration of technology. There is a notable shift towards passive and alternative investment strategies, along with a growing emphasis on ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) criteria. Digital platforms, data analytics, and AI are transforming portfolio management, risk assessment, and client engagement. Regulatory bodies continue to strengthen compliance frameworks, ensuring greater transparency and investor protection. As competition intensifies and client expectations rise, firms that prioritize innovation, operational efficiency, and customized solutions are well-positioned to gain market share and drive long-term growth.

E. Opportunities and Threats:

Opportunities:

> Growing Investor Base: Rising income levels and financial literacy are expanding the retail and HNI investor segments.

> Technology Integration: Use of AI, data analytics, and robo-advisory platforms enhances efficiency and client experience.

> Emerging Markets Growth: Rapid economic growth in emerging economies offers high- return investment avenues.

> Diversification in Asset Classes: Growth in alternatives like REITs, InvITs, private equity, and global funds.

> Regulatory Support: Reforms promoting transparency and investor protection boost industry credibility.

Threats:

> Market Volatility: Global uncertainties and geopolitical tensions can impact investor sentiment and returns.

> Regulatory Risks: Frequent regulatory changes may increase compliance costs and operational complexity.

> Intense Competition: Entry of fintechs and global players intensifies pressure on margins and client retention.

> Economic Slowdowns: Sluggish growth or recession in key markets can reduce investment flows and asset values.

F. Segment-wise or Product-wise performance:

The Company is primarily engaged in single segment i.e. Trading in Agriculture products and Manufacturing of the Agri Products in India. The Turnover of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 is Rs. 2,260.09 Lakhs

G. Future Outlook:

The future outlook for the investment industry remains optimistic, supported by economic recovery, rising investor participation, and continued innovation in financial products and technologies. As global and domestic markets evolve, investment companies are expected to benefit from increasing demand for diversified portfolios, sustainable investing, and Digital advisory services. While macroeconomic uncertainties and regulatory shifts may pose short-term challenges, firms that embrace technology, maintain strong risk Management, and adapt to changing client expectations will be well-positioned to achieve sustainable growth and deliver long-term value to stakeholders.

H. Risks and concerns:

The investment industry faces several risks and concerns that could impact performance and operations. Market volatility, driven by global economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, and interest rate fluctuations, poses ongoing challenges to portfolio returns. Regulatory changes and increased compliance requirements may raise operational complexity and costs.

Cyber security threats remain a critical concern amid growing reliance on digital platforms. Additionally, intense competition, evolving investor preferences, and pressure on fees may affect profitability. Effective risk management, technological resilience, and regulatory adaptability are essential to navigating these challenges and sustaining long-term growth.

I. Material developments in human Resources / Industrial relations:

During the year, the company continued to strengthen its human resources framework to support strategic growth and enhance employee engagement. Key developments included the adoption of advanced HR technologies, implementation of targeted training programs, and leadership development initiatives aimed at building a future-ready workforce. The company also focused on fostering a culture of performance, innovation, and diversity. Industrial relations remained stable and cordial throughout the year, with no disruptions to operations. As talent remains a critical asset in the investment industry, the company remains committed to attracting, retaining, and developing high-performing professionals through competitive policies and a supportive work environment.

J. Internal control systems and their adequacy:

The company has established a robust internal control framework designed to ensure the integrity of financial reporting, safeguard assets, and promote compliance with applicable laws and regulations. These controls are regularly reviewed and updated to address emerging risks and align with best industry practices. The internal audit function operates independently and reports directly to the Audit Committee, ensuring objective oversight and timely corrective actions. Periodic risk assessments, process audits, and system checks are conducted to maintain operational efficiency and minimize potential vulnerabilities. Based on evaluations carried out during the year, the internal control systems have been found to be adequate and effective in supporting the companys objectives.

K. Discussion on financial performance with respect to operational performance:

The financial performance of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 is described in the Directors Report of the Company.

L. Material developments in Human Resources / Industrial Relations front including number of people employed:

The cordial employer - employee relationship also continued during the year under the review. The Company has continued to give special attention to human resources.

M. Cautionary Statement:

The Statements made in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the various parts may be “forward looking statement” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. The actual results may differ from those expectations depending upon the economic conditions, changes in Govt. Regulations and amendments in tax laws and other internal and external factors.