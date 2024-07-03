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Consecutive Commodities Limited Share Price Live

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1.03
(0.98%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:45:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.02
  • Day's High1.03
  • 52 Wk High1.42
  • Prev. Close1.02
  • Day's Low1.02
  • 52 Wk Low 0.65
  • Turnover (lac)0.07
  • P/E25.5
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.06
  • EPS0.04
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)65.98
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Consecutive Commodities Limited KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

₹1.02

Prev. Close

₹1.02

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.07

Day's High

₹1.03

Day's Low

₹1.02

52 Week's High

₹1.42

52 Week's Low

₹0.65

Book Value

₹1.06

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

65.98

P/E

25.5

EPS

0.04

Divi. Yield

0

Consecutive Commodities Limited Corporate Action

15 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Sep, 2025

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25 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

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8 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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28 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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18 Mar 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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2 Jun 2026

12:00 AM

Rights

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16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Split

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Consecutive Commodities Limited NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Consecutive Commodities Limited SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:34 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 24.16%

Non-Promoter- 75.83%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 75.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Consecutive Commodities Limited FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

16.02

8.01

3.01

3.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.38

7.15

1.98

1.88

Net Worth

17.4

15.16

4.99

4.89

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.25

-0.74

0.07

-0.57

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0.01

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0.01

Other Operating Income

0.02

0.07

0.1

0.14

Other Income

0.18

0.17

0.17

0.3

Consecutive Commodities Limited Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,971.95

335.813,86,622.47343.560.046,810.08482.58

Premier Energies Ltd

PREMIERENE

1,089.05

345.7349,437.5951.970.02275.1742.62

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.6

28.1126,521.56524.3101,713.1698.55

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

229.6

14.4317,949.54288.552.6119,587.4467.83

Honasa Consumer Ltd

HONASA

415.3

69.4513,512.6164.470607.6542.9

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Consecutive Commodities Limited

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Non Exe. Director

Preeti

Independent Non Exe. Director

Deepa Garg

Executive Director / Managing Director / CFO

Vimal Koli

Executive Director & MD

Jitendrakumar Chimanlal Leuva

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shaifali Nehriya

Additional Director

Reema Magotra

Registered Office

23 Ganesh Chandra Avenue,

3rd Floor,

West Bengal - 700013

Tel: 91-33-22114457

Website: http://www.consecutiveinvestment.com

Email: tricon014@gmail.com; info@consecutiveinvestment.co

Registrar Office

23 RN Mukherjee Road,

5th Floor,

Kolkata-700001

Tel: 91-33-22435029/22482

Website: www.mdpl.in

Email: info@mdpl.in

Summary

Consecutive Investments & Trading Company Limited was incorporated on November 16, 1982 in the state of West Bengal. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of Investment Company and to inves...
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Reports by Consecutive Commodities Limited

Company FAQs

What is the Consecutive Commodities Limited share price today?

The Consecutive Commodities Limited shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.03 today.

What is the Market Cap of Consecutive Commodities Limited?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Consecutive Commodities Limited is ₹65.98 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Consecutive Commodities Limited?

The PE and PB ratios of Consecutive Commodities Limited is 25.5 and 0.96 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Consecutive Commodities Limited?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Consecutive Commodities Limited stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Consecutive Commodities Limited is ₹0.65 and ₹1.42 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Consecutive Commodities Limited?

Consecutive Commodities Limited's CAGR for 5 Years at -9.82%, 3 Years at -18.44%, 1 Year at -26.09%, 6 Month at -1.92%, 3 Month at 37.84% and 1 Month at 18.60%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Consecutive Commodities Limited?

The shareholding pattern of Consecutive Commodities Limited is as follows:
Promoters - 24.16 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 75.84 %

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