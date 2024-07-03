Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorTrading
Open₹1.02
Prev. Close₹1.02
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.07
Day's High₹1.03
Day's Low₹1.02
52 Week's High₹1.42
52 Week's Low₹0.65
Book Value₹1.06
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)65.98
P/E25.5
EPS0.04
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
16.02
8.01
3.01
3.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.38
7.15
1.98
1.88
Net Worth
17.4
15.16
4.99
4.89
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.25
-0.74
0.07
-0.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0.01
Other Operating Income
0.02
0.07
0.1
0.14
Other Income
0.18
0.17
0.17
0.3
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,971.95
|335.81
|3,86,622.47
|343.56
|0.04
|6,810.08
|482.58
Premier Energies Ltd
PREMIERENE
1,089.05
|345.73
|49,437.59
|51.97
|0.02
|275.17
|42.62
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.6
|28.11
|26,521.56
|524.31
|0
|1,713.16
|98.55
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
229.6
|14.43
|17,949.54
|288.55
|2.61
|19,587.44
|67.83
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
415.3
|69.45
|13,512.61
|64.47
|0
|607.65
|42.9
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Non Exe. Director
Preeti
Independent Non Exe. Director
Deepa Garg
Executive Director / Managing Director / CFO
Vimal Koli
Executive Director & MD
Jitendrakumar Chimanlal Leuva
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shaifali Nehriya
Additional Director
Reema Magotra
23 Ganesh Chandra Avenue,
3rd Floor,
West Bengal - 700013
Tel: 91-33-22114457
Website: http://www.consecutiveinvestment.com
Email: tricon014@gmail.com; info@consecutiveinvestment.co
23 RN Mukherjee Road,
5th Floor,
Kolkata-700001
Tel: 91-33-22435029/22482
Website: www.mdpl.in
Email: info@mdpl.in
Summary
Consecutive Investments & Trading Company Limited was incorporated on November 16, 1982 in the state of West Bengal. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of Investment Company and to inves...
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Reports by Consecutive Commodities Limited
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