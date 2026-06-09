Consecutive Commodities Limited Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
16.02
8.01
3.01
3.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.38
7.15
1.98
1.88
Net Worth
17.4
15.16
4.99
4.89
Minority Interest
Debt
0.06
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
17.46
15.16
4.99
4.89
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
4.78
4.54
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
17.41
15.14
0.18
0.34
Inventories
3.51
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
5.5
0
0.01
0.02
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
10.92
15.23
0.18
0.33
Sundry Creditors
-2.42
-0.02
-0.01
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.1
-0.07
0
-0.01
Cash
0.04
0.02
0.02
0.01
Total Assets
17.45
15.16
4.98
4.89
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.