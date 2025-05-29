To

The Members of

CONSECUTIVE INVESTMENTS & TRADING CO LTD

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

Opinion We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of CONSECUTIVE INVESTMENTS & TRADING CO LTD (“the Company”), which comprise of the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2025, the Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of changes in equity, and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act, in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025, and profit/ loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that no matters to be the key audit maters to be communicated in our report.

Emphasis of Matters

We draw attention to the balances of trade receivables, Loans & Advances, Inventories and trade payables as at the balance sheet date, which are subject to certain uncertainties. Our audit procedures were unable to fully verify the accuracy and recoverability/payability of these balances. Accordingly, the final realizable value of trade receivables, loans and advances, Inventories and the settlement amount of trade payables may differ from the amounts stated in the financial statements. Further, Inventories are not verified by us as the same has been taken on the basis of management representation and verified by the management of the company & we are relied on the management report. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for the safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent and design, implementation, and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that gives a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern, and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.

We also:

a) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has an adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

c) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

d) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosure s in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we de terminate that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Information other than the financial statements and Auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Boards Report (including annexures thereto), Management Discussion and Analysis and Report on Corporate Governance (collectively referred to as other information) but does not include the standalone financial statements, and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of changes in equity, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the Directors as on March 31, 2025, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2025, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

(ii) In our opinion and as per the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not entered into any long-term contracts including derivative contracts, requiring provision under applicable laws or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) a. The company has not advanced any funds to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in wring or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b. The company has not received any funds from any persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Funding Pares”) with the understanding, whether recorded in wring or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

(vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software systems for maintaining its books of account for the year ended 31st March, 2025 which have the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software systems. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with, and the audit trail has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

i. In respect of the Company, the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the database layer to log any direct data changes for all the accounting software used for maintaining the books of account.

ii. In respect of the Company, in the absence of coverage of audit trail (edit log) with respect to database level in the independent auditors report in relation to controls at the service organisation for accounting software used for preparation of financial statements, which is operated by a third-party software service provider, we are unable to comment whether the audit trail feature at the database level of the said software was enabled and operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF CONSECUTIVE INVESTMENTS & TRADING CO LTD

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of CONSECUTIVE INVESTMENTS & TRADING CO LTD of even date)

T o the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and the situation of Property, Plant & Equipment.

(B) The company does not possess any intangible assets hence clause 1(i)(B) is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Property, Plant & Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company does not possess any immovable property and hence clause 1(c) is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant & Equipment during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated against the company for holding Benami property under The Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988, and rules made thereunder. Hence, clause 1(e) is not applicable.

ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable, and procedure and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits above ^ 5 crores, in aggregate, at any points of me during the year, from banks or financial instructions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investment, provide guarantees or security to Companies, firms, Limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The Company has granted loans during the year repayable on demand and without specifying any terms or period of repayment, accordingly sub clause (a) to ( e) is not applicable to the Company, details of loan repayable on demand or without specifying any terms disclosed in sub clause (f) as below:

f. During the year the Company has granted unsecured loan which is repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment, as per details below:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Particular Others Promotors Related Parties Total Aggregate of loans/advances in nature of loan - Repayable on demand (A) 1078.33 - - 1078.33 - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) Total (A+B) 1078.33 - - 1078.33 Percentage of loans/advances in nature of loan to the total loans 100% - - 100%

iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under section 185 of the Act. The Company has complied with the provision of the section 186 of the Act in respect of Investment made or loan or guarantee or security provided to the parties covered under section 186 of the Act.

v) The company has not accepted any deposits from the public in terms of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the Order does not apply to the Company.

vi) In pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India the company is requested to maintain cost records as specified under section 148(1) of the act in respect of its products. We have broadly reviewed the same and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not however made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii) (a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, and records, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2025 for a period of more than six months.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

vii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix) a) According to the records of the company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to any financial institution or bank or government.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management the company has not taken any term loan during the year hence this clause of the order is not applicable to the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or joint venture as defined under the Act.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures companies as defined under the Act.

x) a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (Including debts instruments) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally).

xi) a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (xii)(a),3(xii)(b) and 3(xii)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii) In our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has not an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) Based on information and explanations provided to us, the company has not Internal Audit system as specified in (a) above, company has not provided any Internal Audit Reports till date for the period under audit.

xv) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

xvi) According to information and explanation given to us, we are of the opinion that the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of Reserve bank of India Act, 1934 and the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulation made by the Reserve bank of India, accordingly the provision of clause (3xvi) of the order is not applicable.

xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year due to casual vacancy. There were no objections, issues or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) Section 135 of Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to company. Hence reporting under clause 3 (xx) of the Order is not applicable.

“Annexure B” to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Financial Statements of CONSECUTIVE INVESTMENTS & TRADING CO LTD

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

In conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company as of and for the year ended March 31, 2025 we have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of CONSECUTIVE INVESTMENTS & TRADING CO LTD (“the Company”) which is a Company incorporated in India, as of that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on “the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India”. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that;

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For S K Bhavsar & Co.

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration Number: 0145880W

Shivam Bhavsar

Proprietor

Membership Number: 180566

UDIN-25180566BMHTTE7019

Date: May 29, 2025

Place: Ahmedabad