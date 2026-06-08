3:1 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that CONSECUTIVE COMMODITIES LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date: - DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE CONSECUTIVE COMMODITIES LIMITED (539091) RECORD DATE 08.06.2026 PURPOSE Issue of 03 (THREE) Equity Share of Rs.1/- each for CASH AT PAR on Rights Basis for every 01 (ONE) Equity Shares held. Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 08/06/2026 DR-646/2026-2027 Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 04.06.2026)