Board Meeting 2 Jun 2026 28 May 2026

Consecutive Commodities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/06/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The brief term of Rights Issue including Equity shares to be offered through the issue issue price per equity share Right entitlement ratio Terms of Payment etc. 2. Record date timing of the Rights Issue and other matters incidental or connected therewith. Outcome of Board Meeting Three Equity Shares for every 1 (One) Equity Share held by the Eligible Equity Shareholders of the Company as on the record date with the right to renounce. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.06.2026)

Board Meeting 25 May 2026 14 May 2026

Audited Results Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e. Monday, 25th May, 2026 at the corporate office of the Company situated at B1-305, Westgate Business Bay, SG Highway, Ahmedabad - 380 015, which commenced at 4:00 P.M. and concluded at 7:00 P.M., has considered and approved Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2026 along with Auditors Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/05/2026)

Board Meeting 22 May 2026 22 May 2026

Outcome and Intimation of the Board meeting held today i.e. 22nd May, 2026

Board Meeting 25 Mar 2026 25 Mar 2026

Kindly find the attached Board Meeting Outcome.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2026 28 Jan 2026

Quarterly Results Consecutive Commodities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Kindly find attached intimation of board meeting to be held on Saturday, 14th February, 2026 Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e., 14th February, 2026, at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at B1-305, Westgate Business Bay, S. G. Highway, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India - 380 051 which commenced at 3:30 P.M. and concluded at 7:00 P.M. has considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2025 along with Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2026)

Board Meeting 23 Jan 2026 23 Jan 2026

Kindly find attached outcome of board meeting held today i.e. 23rd January, 2026

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2025 3 Nov 2025

Consecutive Investment & Trading Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday 8th November 2025 at 3:30 P.M. at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at B-307 Synergy Tower Opp Commerce House Nr Vodaphone Corporate Road Jivraj Park Ahmedabad Ahmadabad City Gujarat India 380051 to consider and approve: 1. The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September 2025 along with Limited Review Report. 2. Any other matter to be discussed and consider with the permission of Chairperson of the Board Meeting. Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company which was held on 8th November, 2025 at 3:30 P.M. and concluded at 5:30 P.M., has decided to rescheduled the meeting due to unavoidable circumstances, is now to Thursday, 13th November, 2025 at 3:30 P. M. at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at B-307 Synergy Tower, Opp Commerce House Nr Vodaphone Corporate Road, Jivraj Park, Ahmedabad, Ahmadabad City, Gujarat, India, 380051, to consider and approve as per attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.11.2025) Consecutive Investment & Trading Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of Rescheduling of Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 10/11/2025) Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e., on Thursday, 13th November, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2025)

Board Meeting 8 Sep 2025 8 Sep 2025

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. 8th September, 2025 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 23, Ganesh Chandra Avenue, 3rd Floor, Kolkata - 700 013 Which Commenced at 4:00 PM and Concluded at 5:15 PM, has considered and approved agendas mentioned in the attached outcome. Intimation for change in Registered Office of the Company

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2025 29 Aug 2025

Intimation cum outcome of Board Meeting to be held on today i.e. 29.08.2025

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2025 11 Aug 2025

Consecutive Investment & Trading Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve un-audited financial result for the quarter ended 30.06.2025 2. Any Other matter with the permission of the chair Outcome of Board Meeting to be held on today i.e. 14.08.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14.08.2025)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2025 6 Aug 2025