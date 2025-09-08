AGM 30/09/2025 Intimation of Book Closure (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.09.2025) Outcome and Summary of the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30th September, 2025 (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 30/09/2025) Scrutinizer Report of the Annual General Meeting held on 30th September, 2025 Voting Result of the Annual General Meeting held on 30th September, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:02.10.2025)